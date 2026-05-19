Salomon’s Carpet Company Sneaker Collab Honours a Devil-Horned Van

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 19 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Salomon and Carpet Company have revealed the XT-Whisper Void Carpet Company

The sneaker is inspired by Carpet Company’s red 1995 Honda Acty Street van, nicknamed the “Habibi Express”

Only 1,720 individually numbered pairs are being released globally

The number references Carpet Company’s Baltimore warehouse at 1720 Llewelyn Ave

The Salomon XT-Whisper Void Carpet Company is priced at AUD$280

The global Salomon release is set for 21 May 2026

Salomon’s latest limited-edition sneaker starts somewhere unexpected: with a tiny red van from Baltimore.

The French outdoor brand has teamed up with Carpet Company to create the XT-Whisper Void Carpet Company, a fiery take on the technical silhouette inspired by the “Habibi Express”, Carpet Company’s red 1995 Honda Acty Street van.

The shoe takes the devilish reference quite literally, with scorching red tones, iridescent TPU, green gradient accents and custom graphics inspired by the van’s windows and devil-horn details. It’s playful, a bit ridiculous and a reminder that Salomon can look beyond the trail for its sneakers.

Salomon XT-Whisper Void Carpet Company | Image: Supplied

From Baltimore Skate Culture to Salomon Sportstyle

Founded in 2016 by brothers Ayman and Osama Abdeldayem, Carpet Company started as a self-taught DIY project, screen-printing tees and painting skateboards by hand for its local Baltimore community.

“Working with Ayman and Osama brings a fresh perspective to the product we know so well,” says George Egan, Salomon’s North America Sportstyle Director of Merchandising.

That skate background certainly shapes the look, but the XT-Whisper Void is still well and truly a Salomon sneaker.

“This partnership embodies that commitment to pushing boundaries while staying grounded in Salomon’s community and culture.”

The shoe pairs 3D and anti-debris mesh with an Agile Chassis System, SensiFit, Mud Contagrip and Quicklace, giving it a familiar Salomon base under the red paint, iridescent TPU and devil-horn references.

And in a sneaker market where luxury sneakers are expected to bring more than a famous logo, those performance credentials matter.

But collectibility has its own pull, and this release leans into that, with just 1,720 individually numbered pairs globally, a nod to Carpet Company’s Baltimore warehouse at 1720 Llewelyn Ave, where the Habibi Express is stored.

The “Habibi Express”, Carpet Company’s red 1995 Honda Acty Street van | Image: Supplied

Salomon XT-Whisper Void Carpet Company | Image: Supplied

Salomon XT-Whisper Void Carpet Company Key Specs

Price: AUD$280

AUD$280 Release Date: 21 May 2026 via Salomon Australia

21 May 2026 via Salomon Australia Limited Run: 1,720 individually numbered pairs globally

1,720 individually numbered pairs globally SKU: L45466900

L45466900 Weight: 316g

316g Drop: 11mm

11mm Upper: Textile/synthetic with anti-debris mesh and abrasion-resistant TPU

Textile/synthetic with anti-debris mesh and abrasion-resistant TPU Outsole: Mud Contagrip with Chevron lugs

Mud Contagrip with Chevron lugs Key Tech: Agile Chassis System, SensiFit, Quicklace, OrthoLite sockliner

The Salomon XT-Whisper Void Carpet Company releases globally via Salomon on 21 May 2026, with the Australian pre-sale listing now live.

Salomon XT-Whisper Void Carpet Company | Image: Supplied

Salomon XT-Whisper Void Carpet Company | Image: Supplied

Salomon XT-Whisper Void Carpet Company | Image: Supplied