Salomon’s Carpet Company Sneaker Collab Honours a Devil-Horned Van
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- Salomon and Carpet Company have revealed the XT-Whisper Void Carpet Company
- The sneaker is inspired by Carpet Company’s red 1995 Honda Acty Street van, nicknamed the “Habibi Express”
- Only 1,720 individually numbered pairs are being released globally
- The number references Carpet Company’s Baltimore warehouse at 1720 Llewelyn Ave
- The Salomon XT-Whisper Void Carpet Company is priced at AUD$280
- The global Salomon release is set for 21 May 2026
Salomon’s latest limited-edition sneaker starts somewhere unexpected: with a tiny red van from Baltimore.
The French outdoor brand has teamed up with Carpet Company to create the XT-Whisper Void Carpet Company, a fiery take on the technical silhouette inspired by the “Habibi Express”, Carpet Company’s red 1995 Honda Acty Street van.
The shoe takes the devilish reference quite literally, with scorching red tones, iridescent TPU, green gradient accents and custom graphics inspired by the van’s windows and devil-horn details. It’s playful, a bit ridiculous and a reminder that Salomon can look beyond the trail for its sneakers.
From Baltimore Skate Culture to Salomon Sportstyle
Founded in 2016 by brothers Ayman and Osama Abdeldayem, Carpet Company started as a self-taught DIY project, screen-printing tees and painting skateboards by hand for its local Baltimore community.
“Working with Ayman and Osama brings a fresh perspective to the product we know so well,” says George Egan, Salomon’s North America Sportstyle Director of Merchandising.
That skate background certainly shapes the look, but the XT-Whisper Void is still well and truly a Salomon sneaker.
“This partnership embodies that commitment to pushing boundaries while staying grounded in Salomon’s community and culture.”
The shoe pairs 3D and anti-debris mesh with an Agile Chassis System, SensiFit, Mud Contagrip and Quicklace, giving it a familiar Salomon base under the red paint, iridescent TPU and devil-horn references.
And in a sneaker market where luxury sneakers are expected to bring more than a famous logo, those performance credentials matter.
But collectibility has its own pull, and this release leans into that, with just 1,720 individually numbered pairs globally, a nod to Carpet Company’s Baltimore warehouse at 1720 Llewelyn Ave, where the Habibi Express is stored.
Salomon XT-Whisper Void Carpet Company Key Specs
- Price: AUD$280
- Release Date: 21 May 2026 via Salomon Australia
- Limited Run: 1,720 individually numbered pairs globally
- SKU: L45466900
- Weight: 316g
- Drop: 11mm
- Upper: Textile/synthetic with anti-debris mesh and abrasion-resistant TPU
- Outsole: Mud Contagrip with Chevron lugs
- Key Tech: Agile Chassis System, SensiFit, Quicklace, OrthoLite sockliner
The Salomon XT-Whisper Void Carpet Company releases globally via Salomon on 21 May 2026, with the Australian pre-sale listing now live.
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