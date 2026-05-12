Style Guide: How to Dress Like Jacob Elordi

Start with simple basics: white tees, loose denim, soft knits, and relaxed tailoring.

white tees, loose denim, soft knits, and relaxed tailoring. Add one luxury-feeling piece: a Bottega-style bag, classic watch, loafer, or leather jacket.

a Bottega-style bag, classic watch, loafer, or leather jacket. Keep the proportions loose: boxy tops, straight-leg jeans, pleated trousers, and roomy outerwear.

boxy tops, straight-leg jeans, pleated trousers, and roomy outerwear. Accessorise: tinted sunglasses, a high-crown cap, a small chain, or a gold watch.

tinted sunglasses, a high-crown cap, a small chain, or a gold watch. Keep the hair soft: mod-mullet/shag with soft bangs, texture, and movement.

Jacob Elordi’s style has come a long way from the easygoing uniform that made him a breakout heartthrob. The Brisbane-born actor still understands the appeal of a loose T-shirt, a vintage-looking cap, a pair of lived-in sneakers, and hair that seems to fall exactly where it wants.

But the newer Elordi look is more refined and more cinematic. These days, Elordi looks less like a teen-movie lead and more old-Hollywood anti-hero in Bottega Veneta everything, woven leather bags, classic watches, high-crown caps, leather ties, and a romantic fringe.

His style evolution seems to have followed his film trajectory; as Elordi’s roles have grown darker and more serious across Priscilla, Saltburn, Frankenstein, Wuthering Heights, and Euphoria, his wardrobe has matured with him.

The appeal is that Elordi never looks like he’s trying too hard to be stylish. He understands that a simple outfit can become memorable with the right watch, haircut, bag, or slightly strange accessory. If you want to dress like Jacob Elordi now, here’s how to do it.

What to Wear to Get the Jacob Elordi Look

White T-shirt

Wide-collared shirt

Light-wash straight-leg jeans

Tailored trousers

Slouchy knits

A leather jacket

Loafers

Tote bag

Tinted sunglasses

Chunky bracelet or necklace

Statement watch

Vintage cap

Tips on How to Dress Like Jacob Elordi

A Mets cap, faded denim trucker jacket, white thermal, olive cargos, and a rectangular watch make this one of Elordi’s easiest off-duty formulas to recreate

Start With Expensive-Looking Basics

The foundation of Jacob Elordi’s style is still simple: a plain T-shirt, a soft knit, a boxy sweatshirt, a wide-collared shirt, straight-leg denim, pleated trousers, cargo pants or a loose button-up does most of the heavy-lifting. What’s changed in his style evolution is the finish. The newer Elordi look depends on better fabric and better drape.

Rather than chasing logos or bold prints, focus on pieces that look good from across the street but even better up close. Heavyweight cotton tees, brushed knits, relaxed trousers, and washed denim all fit the brief. Elordi’s everyday style often looks like something you could build from basics, but the reason it looks so good is the fit. His tops and trousers are rarely tight, and his outerwear tends to add length or weight to the silhouette.

Reiss Oatmeal Crewneck | $290 (SHOP HERE) Reiss Cutaway Colour Shit | $220 (SHOP HERE)

Ralp Lauren Cargo Pants | $429 (SHOP HERE) Levi’s 516 | $109.95 (SHOP HERE)

Treat Bottega Veneta as the Mood

There is no avoiding it: modern Jacob Elordi style is deeply tied to Bottega Veneta. The Italian house officially made him a brand ambassador in May 2024, after a long run of public appearances in Bottega pieces, from custom suits to Cassette and Andiamo bags.

But the lesson here isn’t that you need to wear head-to-toe Bottega. The takeaway is texture. Bottega works for Elordi because it adds softness, craft, and luxury to clothes that might otherwise look basic. A woven leather bag, a buttery loafer, a beautiful coat, a leather jacket, or a perfectly cut black T-shirt can make a very basic outfit feel incredibly chic.

For an Esquire interview, Elordi wore a boxy black leather jacket For an Vogue Australia interview, Elordi wore a deep brown leather jacket

To get the effect without the Bottega price tag, look for pieces that are tactile rather than flashy. Leather, suede, and brushed wool will all do the trick.

Thursday Boots Keanu Jacket | $570 (SHOP HERE)

Bring Back the Man Bag

Elordi helped make the men’s bag feel not only expected, but necessary. His bag choices have ranged from Bottega’s padded Cassette to the Andiamo and Maxi Veneta.



The off-duty version is a sweatshirt, loose denim, baseball cap, red sneakers, and an oversized woven leather bag

A red woven bag adds a Bottega-style hit of colour to an otherwise simple cardigan-and-tee outfit

This is one of the easiest parts of the Jacob Elordi look to steal. Choose a slouchy leather shoulder bag, a roomy tote, or crossbody in leather, canvas, nylon, or suede. What do you put in it? Whatever you like! A book, sunglasses, headphones, a notebook, a reusable coffee cup…you get the picture.

Labauletto Bag | $1500 (SHOP HERE)

Invest in a Classic Watch

Watches have become one of the clearest signals in Jacob Elordi’s evolving style. While his off-duty wardrobe often leans relaxed, his watch choices add an old-Hollywood edge. Elordi has been snapped wearing classic pieces from Cartier, to Rolex, and TAG Heuer, including Cartier Tank models, the Rolex Day-Date 40, and the TAG Heuer Monaco.

Elordi’s character Nate Jacobs in Euphoria Season 3, sporting a Rolex Day-Date, which can cost upwards of $100,000

That same watch language carries into Euphoria. In season three, his character, Nate Jacobs, is seen wearing a gold Rolex Day-Date, a choice that fits his character’s increasingly status-conscious wardrobe. The watch is a crucial part of Nate’s performance of success, power, and control.

Rolex Day-Date “President” | Image: Supplied

For anyone looking to copy the look, the key is to keep the rest of the outfit restrained. A rectangular dress watch nods to the elegance of a Cartier Tank, a gold-tone bracelet watch channels the flash of a Rolex Day-Date, and a square chronograph brings in the motorsport feel of the TAG Heuer Monaco. Worn with a plain T-shirt, relaxed pants, and a simple knit, the right watch can make an otherwise understated outfit feel incredibly put together.

Jacob Elordi is all about the accessories, including a necklace, bracelet, sunnies, hat and bag

Add One Unexpected Accessory

From classic sunglasses to a range of different hats and everything else in between, Elordi knows that accessories not only complete an outfit, but they can also add dimension to it.

Bllie Jo Link Chain | $305 (SHOP HERE) Local Supply LW04 | $225 (SHOP HERE)

He’s also an avid fan of jewellery, often pairing a thin chain bracelet and subtle pinky ring. He’s also not afraid to mix metals, as he’s been spotted with both gold and silver jewellery like bracelets, necklaces, rings and the occasional earring.

Embrace a Textured Fringe

Elordi’s hair is as recognisable as his clothes. His current look is less messy and more controlled softness: a grown-out, textured cut with movement through the top, subtle length at the back, and a fringe that can fall forward or part naturally.

Elordi rocking his textured fringe on his most recent appearnce on Jimmy Fallon

To get the look, ask for medium length through the top, soft scissored sides, light texture, and enough length at the back to create shape without going full mullet. Avoid sharp fades, heavy product, or anything too neat. The finish should feel romantic and slightly undone.

Upgrade Your Headwear Game

A baseball cap has long been part of Elordi’s off-duty uniform, but his recent choices read more stylish than functional. He tends to favour high-crown styles with a vintage feel, including designs from Paly Hollywood such as the “Saint Natalie Wood” cap and “James Dean Death Cult” cap.

The appeal is in the slight awkwardness of the look. A good Elordi-style cap feels niche and worn-in. It works best when it cuts through the polish of the rest of the outfit, making a tailored coat, luxury bag, or pair of loafers feel more casual.

To get the look, pair a high-crown cap with light-wash denim, a soft sweatshirt or knit, loafers, and a roomy tote.

Jacob Elordi’s Most Iconic Outfits Over the Years

Now we’ve got a rundown of his style choices and aesthetic, it’s time to take a look into the archives. Here are the five best Jacob Elordi outfits we’ve seen, from the red carpet to the sidewalk.

Elordi stole the show at Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a red Hugo Boss suit and classic Cartier Tank watch.

Elordi in head-to-toe Celine on The Tonight Show, accessorising with a Monaco by Tag Heuer watch

Elorid in a crisp white Louis Vuitton two-piece suit in the Man About Town SS21 issues.

All-black at Bvlgari’s NYFW 2020 Rock Party

FAQs

Who is Jacob Elordi’s stylist? Elordi’s style evolution has been shaped by a wider creative team, including celebrity stylists and groomers such as Amy Komorowski, Nicola Formichetti, and Zoe Costello, alongside menswear styling duo Wendi Ferreira and Nicole DeJulio. How tall is Jacob Elordi? Jacob Elordi is 6 feet 5 inches tall, or approximately 1.96 metres. His height is a major part of why oversized tailoring, long coats, wide-leg trousers, and relaxed proportions work so well on him. What movies and TV shows is Jacob Elordi in? Jacob Elordi is best known for playing Nate Jacobs in Euphoria and Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth. His film roles include Saltburn, Priscilla, On Swift Horses, Oh, Canada, Frankenstein, and Wuthering Heights. Where is Jacob Elordi from? He’s from sunny Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. How old is Jacob Elordi? Born in June 1997, the Aussie star will be turning 28 in 2026.

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