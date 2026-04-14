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Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph
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TAG Heuer’s New Monaco Chronographs Make Me Want to Race

Rob Edwards
By Rob Edwards - News

Updated:

Readtime: 6 min

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Having just had my hands on TAG Heuer‘s new Monaco range at Watches and Wonders 2026, I have to start by saying I wish I had a faster car. The brand’s focus on its racing pedigree as embodied by these new watches—a trend since reclaiming the title of official Formula 1 timekeeper last year—is reaping rewards. Sure, these watches would have been in the works long before that deal was signed, but it feels like the hot streak TAG Heuer has been on with its race-ready watches in recent years is only cranking the temperature up further.

In a year when the firm has vowed to place its chronographs firmly in the spotlight, Watches and Wonders sees TAG Heuer unveiling a suite of exceptional Monaco releases that will likely leave those with an insatiable appetite for pushing the needle into the red reaching for their wallets.

The stars of the show are surely the new titanium Monaco Evergraph timepieces, packing a new avant-garde Calibre TH80-00 movement, but they’re accompanied by an extremely handsome (and more accessible) trio of slimmed-down titanium Monaco Chronographs, also now equipped with an in-house movement: the TH20-11. For my money, these watches see TAG Heuer’s claim to being the master of timekeeping on more than solid ground, as these watches make me want to wear them while I drive irresponsibly fast.

TAG Heuer Monaco Evergraph
TAG Heuer Monaco Evergraph (ref: CEW5181.FT8123) | Image; Man of Many

TAG Heuer Monaco Evergraph

According to TAG Heuer, the square Calibre TH80-00 contained within its stunning new Monaco Evergraph references heightens the complexity of previous movements, making it more difficult to produce, but increasing its reliability — certainly the top priorty when you’re responsible for timing the fastest automobiles on the planet.

Boasting an open-worked architecture and reversed movement construction, the complexity and craftsmanship that went into every single one of these COSC-certified movements’ 322 components is in full view. The maison claims this compliant mechanism (meaning one with flexible components) offers more durability, reliability, and precision, running at a 5 hz frequency with precision up to 1/10th of a second. With 70 hours of power reserve thrown in for good measure, it’s an impressive proposition.

The watches that contain it are similarly ambitious. Arriving in a choice of either Grade 5 Titanium or Grade 5 Titanium with black DLC coating, they take significant inspiration from TAG Heuer’s Monaco Split-Seconds Chronograph, which boasts dynamic lines intended to convey a sense of speed within its ergonomic shape. This sense of tribute can also be found in the shape of the new movement’s bridges, which recall those of the Split-Seconds Chronograph’s TH81-00 movement, and the use of a transparent dial to showcase the sheer technical prowess and artistry contained within.

The Monaco Evergraph’s case matches its contents to a tee, featuring the line’s signature avant-garde horlogerie arches, a fine-brushed and polished grade 5 titanium construction, elongated ergonomic pushers, and a crown at the 9 o’clock position. Turning it over reveals a large sapphire exhibition caseback boasting a squared (well, more hexagonal) shape to better match and admire the calibre contained within.

TAG Heuer Monaco Everygraph (ref: CEW5181.FT8123)
TAG Heuer Monaco Everygraph (ref: CEW5180.FT8122) | Image: Supplied
  • Reference: CEW5181.FT8123
  • Case: Titanium
  • Dial: Transparent
  • Movement: Automatic Calibre TH80-00
  • Functions: Hours, Minutes, Seconds, Chronograph: 1/10 second, seconds, 30 minutes counter
  • Power reserve: 70 hours
  • Balance Frequency: 36000 (5Hz)
  • Water resistance: 100 metres
  • Strap: Blue rubber
  • Diameter: 40 mm
  • Thickness: 14.51 mm
  • Price: AUD$42,000
TAG Heuer Monaco Everygraph (ref: CEW5180.FT8122)
TAG Heuer Monaco Everygraph (ref: CEW5180.FT8122) | Image: Supplied
  • Reference: CEW5180.FT8122
  • Case: Titanium
  • Dial: Transparent
  • Movement: Automatic Calibre TH80-00
  • Functions: Hours, Minutes, Seconds, Chronograph: 1/10 second, seconds, 30 minutes counter
  • Power reserve: 70 hours
  • Balance Frequency: 36000 (5Hz)
  • Water resistance: 100 metres
  • Strap: Black rubber
  • Diameter: 40 mm
  • Thickness: 14.51 mm
  • Price: AUD$42,000
Monaco black gold
TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph (ref: CDW2150.FC8360) | Image: Man of Many

TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph

For those whose accountant won’t let them indulge in the avant-garde end of the Monaco spectrum, TAG Heuer has also launched a trio of Monaco Chronographs that are a welcome new evolution for this iconic line. Offering subtle changes to the Monaco’s shape and dimensions, as well as a pair of striking new colours accompanying the blue incarnation we all know and love, the Monaco remains the convention-discarding affair it has always been, now in an even more refined form.

You probably already think of the Monaco as a square watch, but previous incarnations offered a rectangular bezel. Now, this has been remedied with the 2026 update, offering the square bezel the Monaco has always deserved and creating an even more square effect overall. This accompanies an update to dimensions. The last generation measured 39 mm x 39 mm and 14.3 mm thick. The new generation updates this, trading slight width and height expansions for a thinner build, measuring 39.4 mm x 39.4 mm and 13.8 mm thick.

New monaco
TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph (ref: CDW2181.FC8360) | Image: Man of Many

These new dimensions are paired with a sloped and bevelled caseback, tapered lugs, and a strap integrated higher in the caseband, all of which deliver improved ergonomics. There has also been a welcome update to the watch’s pushers, which are now elongated and integrated. The effect of all of this results in an extremely wearable racing icon.

Speaking of wearability, the new Monaco Chronograph comes in three gorgeous colourways: the Iconic blue, which has been there since the Monaco launched all the back in 1969; green, which is the one that currently has my heart; and black, which adds a touch of luxury by pairing pink gold with the grade 5 titanium found across the range.

With each finished with a perforated racing strap, it’s hard to imagine a watch that would look more on point at the next grand prix, whether you’re getting your hands dirty in the pit or cheering on from the stands.

TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph
TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph (ref: CDW2181.FC8360) | Image: Supplied
  • Reference: CDW2181.FC8360
  • Case: Titanium
  • Dial: Blue
  • Movement: Automatic Calibre TH20-11
  • Functions: Hours, Minutes, Seconds, Chronograph: 1/4 second, 30 minutes counter
  • Power reserve: 80 hours
  • Balance Frequency: 28800 (4Hz)
  • Water resistance: 100 metres
  • Strap: Perforated black leather with pin buckle folding clasp with push-buttons – Fine-brushed/polished grade 5 titanium
  • Diameter: 39 mm
  • Thickness: 13.9 mm
  • Price: AUD$14,050
TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph
TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph (ref: CDW2180.FC8360) | Image: Supplied
  • Reference: CDW2180.FC8360
  • Case: Titanium
  • Dial: Green
  • Movement: Automatic Calibre TH20-11
  • Functions: Hours, Minutes, Seconds, Chronograph: 1/4 second, 30 minutes counter
  • Power reserve: 80 hours
  • Balance Frequency: 28800 (4Hz)
  • Water resistance: 100 metres
  • Strap: Perforated black leather with pin buckle folding clasp with push-buttons – Fine-brushed/polished grade 5 titanium
  • Diameter: 39 mm
  • Thickness: 13.9 mm
  • Price: AUD$14,050
TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph
TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph (ref: CDW2150.FC8360) | Image: Supplied
  • Reference: CDW2150.FC8360
  • Case: Titanium & 18k 5N rose gold – fine-brushed/polished/sand-blasted
  • Dial: Black
  • Movement: Automatic Calibre TH20-11
  • Functions: Hours, Minutes, Seconds, Chronograph: 1/4 second, 30 minutes counter
  • Power reserve: 80 hours
  • Balance Frequency: 28800 (4Hz)
  • Water resistance: 100 metres
  • Strap: Perforated black leather with pin buckle folding clasp with push-buttons – Fine-brushed/polished grade 5 titanium
  • Diameter: 39 mm
  • Thickness: 13.9 mm
  • Price: AUD$19,650
Shop TAG Heuer Monaco Chronographs

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Rob Edwards

Branded Content Editor

Rob Edwards

Rob Edwards is Man of Many’s Branded Content Editor. As a former editor of consumer technology and lifestyle publications like T3, Official Nintendo Magazine, Official Windows Magazine, and TechRadar, Rob has honed his expertise in consumer technology and lifestyle products ...

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