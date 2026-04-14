Every New Rolex Watch Revealed at Watches & Wonders 2026

We’re on the ground in Geneva, and the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona in Rolesium has already stolen the show at Watches and Wonders 2026. However, on the year celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Oyster, there are some under-the-radar new Rolex releases for 2026 that we’ll highlight in this article, including a delicious multicoloured lacquer dial Oyster Perpetual 36, a new Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona in Rolesium (Oystersteel and platinum), and some uber-limited choices for the Day-Date 40 that’s been given a very trendy light green aventurine dial.

Like in 2025, Rolex has scaled back the number of new models it’s released. It’s a tighter selection from the brand, ushering in a “new era of achievement” by strengthening its Superlative Chronometer certification. The brand is now implementing hundreds of checks across the design and manufacturing stages, focusing on magnetic resistance, reliability, and sustainability. This supplements the testing conducted on the finished watch for precision (maintaining its strict -2/+2 seconds per day), waterproofness, self-winding, and power reserve.

Now, it’s time we took a closer look at all of the new Rolex releases for 2026, including the Yacht-Master II, Datejust 41, Oyster Perpetual variants, and new options for the Daytona and Day-Date 40.

Highlights from Rolex at Watches and Wonders 2026

These are our favourite releases from the brand:

Now you’ve read our favourites, let’s check out the complete list of releases.

1/ 5 Cosmograph Daytona in Rolesium ref. 126502 | Image: Rolex

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona in Rolesium

Price: $TBA

Rolex’s new releases kicked off with the unveiling of the Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona in an exclusive configuration presented in a Rolesium version, combining Oystersteel and platinum. This watch pairs a white enamelled dial with a Cerachrom bezel in anthracite ceramic enriched with tungsten carbide, edged with a platinum band.

Turn the watch over, and the movement is revealed through a sapphire crystal case back, secured by a platinum ring. Like all 2026 models, this movement is certified under the strengthened Superlative Chronometer standard, meaning its power reserve, self-winding efficiency, and precision are now supported by stringent checks for magnetic resistance, reliability, and sustainability throughout the design and manufacturing stages. On the tachymetric scale of this new bezel, the numerals are presented horizontally, echoing the design of the first Cosmograph Daytona.

Here are the specifications for the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona:

Reference Number : 126502

: 126502 Case Size : 40 mm

: 40 mm Dial : White enamelled

: White enamelled Bezel : Anthracite Cerachrom in ceramic enriched with tungsten carbide, edged with platinum

: Anthracite Cerachrom in ceramic enriched with tungsten carbide, edged with platinum Bracelet : Rolesium (Oystersteel and platinum)

: Rolesium (Oystersteel and platinum) Movement : Calibre 4131 self-winding

: Calibre 4131 self-winding Power Reserve : Approximately 72 hours

: Approximately 72 hours Certification : Superlative Chronometer (strengthened)

: Superlative Chronometer (strengthened) Water Resistance : 100 metres (330 feet)

: 100 metres (330 feet) Notable Design Detail: Horizontal ‘suspended’ numerals

1/ 5 Day-Date 40 in Jubilee Gold With Aventurine Dial | Image: Rolex

Price: $TBA

The Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 40’s has been unveiled in 18 ct Jubilee Gold. With tones of yellow, warm grey, and pink, this brand-new alloy, entirely developed and produced in-house, illustrates the brand’s mastery in precious metals. It’s paired with a light-green aventurine dial that complements the case and bracelet. Mechanically, it benefits from the same enhanced metrics as the rest of the 2026 class, ensuring excellent performance on the wrist and validating the in-house calibre 3255’s precision and 70-hour power reserve.

Reference Number : 228235JG

: 228235JG Case Size : 40 mm

: 40 mm Dial : Light green aventurine

: Light green aventurine Bezel : Fluted

: Fluted Bracelet : 18 ct Jubilee Gold

: 18 ct Jubilee Gold Movement : Calibre 3255 self-winding

: Calibre 3255 self-winding Power Reserve : Approximately 70 hours

: Approximately 70 hours Certification : Superlative Chronometer

: Superlative Chronometer Water Resistance : 100 metres (330 feet)

: 100 metres (330 feet) Notable Design Detail: Crafted from a new 18 ct Jubilee Gold alloy

1/ 5 Rolex Yacht-Master II ref. 126680 | Image: Rolex

1/ 4 Rolex Yacht-Master II ref. 126688 | Image: Rolex

Rolex Yacht-Master II New-Generation

Price: CHF 18’100 (Oystersteel), CHF 51’500 (Gold)

The regatta chronograph returns with the new-generation Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master II, featuring a simplified display and enhanced legibility. The programmable countdown function, with mechanical memory and on-the-fly synchronisation, has been entirely redesigned to better assist would-be sailors during the critical start sequence of races. Calibre 4162 makes this functional update possible, simplifying the use of the updated Yacht-Master II. Now, the countdown is programmed exclusively via the lower pusher. To make the remaining time easier to read, the minute and second hands now turn counterclockwise. It’s available in Oystersteel or 18 ct yellow gold, with a white matt lacquer dial that contrasts with the blue of the Cerachrom bezel insert.

Here are the specifications for the Rolex Yacht-Master II:

Reference Number : 126680 (Oystersteel) / 126688 (Yellow Gold)

: 126680 (Oystersteel) / 126688 (Yellow Gold) Case Size : 44 mm

: 44 mm Dial : White matt lacquer with large index hour markers

: White matt lacquer with large index hour markers Bezel : Blue Cerachrom bezel insert on a graduated bidirectional rotatable bezel

: Blue Cerachrom bezel insert on a graduated bidirectional rotatable bezel Bracelet : Oystersteel or 18 ct yellow gold

: Oystersteel or 18 ct yellow gold Movement : Calibre 4162 self-winding

: Calibre 4162 self-winding Power Reserve : Approximately 72 hours

: Approximately 72 hours Certification : Superlative Chronometer

: Superlative Chronometer Water Resistance : 100 metres (330 feet)

: 100 metres (330 feet) Notable Design Detail: Countdown minute and seconds hands turn counterclockwise

1/ 7 Rolex Oyster Perpetual in Oystersteel and Yellow Gold | Image: Rolex

Rolex Oyster Perpetual 41, 36 & 31 Centenary

Price: CHF 8’600, CHF 7’500, CHF 6’900

There’s a new Oyster Perpetual line-up in Oystersteel and Yellow Gold to mark 100 years of watchmaking achievements. It’s offered in a yellow Rolesor version, marrying a bezel and winding crown crafted from yellow gold with a case and bracelet in Oystersteel. This is the first time that we’ve seen such a combination for a Rolesor model, where Rolex has paired the yellow gold bezel and winding crown with a bracelet made entirely of Oystersteel (omitting the usual gold centre links). The winding crown features the number 100 in relief, while the slate dial bears the inscription ‘100 years’ at 6 o’clock. Each five-minute interval on the minute track is denoted by a green square, and the ‘Rolex’ name is pad-printed in the same emblematic green.

Meanwhile, the winding crown features the number 100, while the slate dial bears the inscription ‘100 years’ in place of the usual ‘Swiss Made’ marking at 6 o’clock. Beneath the dial, the in-house movement maintains an impressive 70-hour power reserve while clearing the updated environmental and reliability tests for 2026.

Here are the specifications for the Oyster Perpetual Centenary:

Reference Numbers : 134303 (41mm) / 136003 (36mm) / 277203 (31mm)

: 134303 (41mm) / 136003 (36mm) / 277203 (31mm) Case Size : 41 mm, 36 mm, 31 mm

: 41 mm, 36 mm, 31 mm Dial : Slate with ‘100 years’ inscription at 6 o’clock

: Slate with ‘100 years’ inscription at 6 o’clock Bezel : Yellow gold

: Yellow gold Bracelet : Oystersteel

: Oystersteel Movement : Calibre 3230 (41/36mm) / Calibre 2232 (31mm)

: Calibre 3230 (41/36mm) / Calibre 2232 (31mm) Power Reserve : Approximately 70 hours (41/36mm) / 55 hours (31mm)

: Approximately 70 hours (41/36mm) / 55 hours (31mm) Certification : Superlative Chronometer (strengthened)

: Superlative Chronometer (strengthened) Water Resistance : 100 metres (330 feet)

: 100 metres (330 feet) Notable Design Detail: Winding crown features the number 100

1/ 4 Rolex Oyster Perpetual 41, 36 & 31 with Jubilee Motif | Image: Rolex

Rolex Oyster Perpetual 41, 36 & 31 with Jubilee Motif

Price: CHF 6’300, CHF 6’000, CHF 5’600

The Oyster Perpetual 36 displays a multicoloured lacquer dial decorated with the Jubilee motif (introduced at the end of the 1970s), in which the letters of the name ‘Rolex’ form a composition. Each of the ten colours is applied individually by pad printing, making for a lengthy, complex process that requires the precision you would expect from Rolex. Mechanically, the OP36 benefits from the exact same enhanced metrics as the 41 mm variant, guaranteeing excellent performance on the wrist.

Here are the specifications for the Oyster Perpetual 36:

Case: Oystersteel

Case Size: 36 mm

Water Resistance: 100 metres

Movement: Calibre 3230 (automatic)

Power Reserve: ~70 hours

Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds

Dial: Multicolour lacquer with Jubilee motif (“Rolex” lettering pattern)

Bracelet: Oyster bracelet with Oysterclasp and Easylink

1/ 5 Oyster Perpetual 28 in Yellow Gold with Green Stone Lacquer Dial | Image: Rolex

1/ 4 Oyster Perpetual 34 in Everose Gold with Blue Stone Lacquer Dial | Image: Rolex

Rolex Oyster Perpetual 28 and Oyster Perpetual 34

Price: CHF 26’800, CHF 33’900

Offered in 18 ct gold, the Oyster Perpetual 28 and Oyster Perpetual 34 are two of our sleeper new Rolex releases for 2026. Here, the watches showcase a delicate and restrained expression of their precious metals. The Oyster Perpetual 28 is made from 18 ct yellow gold and features a green stone lacquer dial, while the Oyster Perpetual 34 is presented in 18 ct Everose gold with a blue stone lacquer dial. Hour markers at 3, 6, and 9 o’clock are crafted from natural stone, which is a first for Rolex.

The case and iconic Oyster bracelet on these new versions are primarily satin-finished. This aesthetic feature lends surfaces a softly textured sheen and is the first time that the satin finish has been employed on timepieces fashioned entirely in precious metal.

Reference Numbers : 276208 (28), 124205 (34)

: 276208 (28), 124205 (34) Case Size: 28 mm, 34 mm

28 mm, 34 mm Dial : Green stone lacquer (28 mm), Blue stone lacquer (34 mm)

: Green stone lacquer (28 mm), Blue stone lacquer (34 mm) Bezel : Domed, polished finish

: Domed, polished finish Bracelet : Oyster bracelet in 18 ct yellow gold (28 mm) or 18 ct Everose gold (34 mm)

: Oyster bracelet in 18 ct yellow gold (28 mm) or 18 ct Everose gold (34 mm) Movement : Calibre 2232

: Calibre 2232 Certification : New Superlative Chronometer certification

: New Superlative Chronometer certification Notable Design Detail: First use of a satin finish on an all-precious metal Rolex timepiece

1/ 4 Datejust 41 in White Gold With Lacquered Green Ombré Dial | Image: Rolex

Price: CHF 10’450

Reference Number : 126334

: 126334 Case Size : 41 mm

: 41 mm Dial : Green ombré

: Green ombré Bezel : Fluted

: Fluted Bracelet : White Rolesor (Oystersteel and white gold)

: White Rolesor (Oystersteel and white gold) Movement : Calibre 3235 self-winding

: Calibre 3235 self-winding Power Reserve: Approximately 70 hours

Approximately 70 hours Certification : Superlative Chronometer

: Superlative Chronometer Water Resistance : 100 metres (330 feet)

: 100 metres (330 feet) Notable Design Detail: Clearer date window accentuated by the contrasting ombré rim

1/ 8 Rolex Day-Date 36 in White Gold with Pave Diamond Dial | Image: Rolex

Price: from CHF 58,600 to CHF 87,400

The new Day-Date 36 models are an added bonus for fans of smaller proportions. Quietly, the brand has rolled out a massive expansion of the Day-Date 36 lineup on its live website as part of its “Exceptional Watches” selection. This includes 10 new models crafted specifically in white gold and adorned with diamonds. These variations feature rare dial materials, including Pink Opal and White Mother-of-Pearl, available with either Roman numerals or index hour markers. Mechanically, these new models benefit from the same 2026 certification class as the rest of the rollout.

Rolex GMT-Master II “Pepsi” | Image: Supplied

What Happened to the Pepsi GMT Master II?

While the focus has been on the Centenary celebrations, the biggest shock in Geneva wasn’t what Rolex added, but what they took away. After years of speculation and “bezel yield” rumours, Rolex has officially discontinued the GMT-Master II “Pepsi” (Ref. 126710BLRO in steel and Ref. 126719BLRO in white gold).

What’s even more surprising is the lack of a “Coke” (red-and-black) replacement. For the first time in the Cerachrom era, Rolex’s steel professional collection contains no red bezel at all, ending a lineage that stretches back to the original Ref. 6542 in 1955. The GMT-Master II lineup is now entirely dominated by only a handful of references, including the “Batman/Batgirl” (blue/black), the “Bruce Wayne” (grey/black), and the left-handed “Sprite” (green/black).

Of course, secondary market prices skyrocketed, with authorised dealers reportedly informed in February that deliveries would cease, and purchase requests on platforms like Chrono24 spiked by over 500% in the weeks leading up to the show.

2026 Rolex New Watches FAQs

Here are some burning questions answered about the new 2026 Rolex watch releases.

What is the significance of the 2026 Rolex Centenary models?

2026 marks exactly 100 years since the birth of the Rolex Oyster in 1926. To celebrate, Rolex released a special trio of Oyster Perpetual Centenary models (41mm, 36mm, and 31mm). These are unique for their yellow Rolesor configuration that utilises an all-steel Oyster bracelet, a slate dial with a “100 years” inscription, and a winding crown stamped with the number “100.”

How has the Superlative Chronometer certification changed in 2026?

Rolex has officially entered a “new era of achievement” by adding three new pillars to its certification: Resistance to Magnetism, Reliability, and Sustainability. Unlike the traditional tests for precision and waterproofness conducted on the finished watch, these new criteria are integrated into hundreds of checks during the design and manufacturing stages.

What is the “Letters of Nobility” dial on the Oyster Perpetual 36?

This is the official name for the new multicoloured Jubilee motif dial. It features the “Rolex” name in a sophisticated graphical composition using ten individual colours. Each colour is applied one by one through a complex pad-printing process, making it one of the most technically challenging dials in the current catalogue.

What makes the new Yacht-Master II “New-Generation”?

The 2026 Yacht-Master II features a complete mechanical overhaul of its regatta countdown. The most notable change is that the minute and second hands now turn counterclockwise to improve legibility during the race’s crucial start sequence. The countdown is also now programmed exclusively via the lower pusher for simplified operation.

What is Rolex “Jubilee Gold”?

Introduced on the new Day-Date 40, Jubilee Gold is a brand-new, proprietary 18 ct alloy developed entirely in-house by Rolex. It’s distinguished by a unique glow that incorporates tones of yellow, warm grey, and soft pink, designed specifically to complement the light green aventurine dial.

Is the new Rolesium Daytona the only model with a sapphire case back?

While the Rolesium Daytona (Ref. 126502) prominently features the sapphire crystal case back to showcase the Calibre 4131, it follows the trend started by the platinum Daytona and the 1908 collection. It’s a “biggest baller” release for us because it’s the first time Rolex has paired the open case back with a Rolesium (Oystersteel and platinum) configuration.

Why is the satin finish on the new OP 28 and 34 a “world first” for Rolex?

In the 2026 releases, Rolex applied a satin finish to the bracelets of the all-gold Oyster Perpetual 28 and 34. This is the first time the brand has used this textured, understated finish on a watch fashioned entirely from precious metal, providing a more tool-watch aesthetic to a high-luxury piece.