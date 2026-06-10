Casio’s Toyota Racing Edifice Goes Mechanical With a Forged Carbon Case

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 10 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 2 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Casio has revealed the Edifice x Toyota Racing EFK-200XPB-1A in China

The new model is part of the EFK-200 range, described as the second wave of Casio Edifice mechanical watches

It features a forged carbon-fibre case and dial, black finish and rose-gold-tone accents

The automatic winding movement has a reported 42-hour power reserve

Global pricing, release timing and Australian availability have not yet been confirmed

Casio’s Edifice x Toyota Racing EFK-200XPB-1A has officially debuted in China, giving us a first look at the brand’s latest motorsport-inspired mechanical watch. Announced via the G-SHOCK China Weibo account, the new model sits within the second wave of Casio Edifice mechanical watches and pairs an automatic movement with a forged carbon-fibre case and dial.

From the images released so far, the Toyota Racing model is a fairly clean-looking watch that handles the motorsport branding like it’s taking a corner at high speed. The forged carbon case and dial give it a distinctive textured finish, while the rose-gold-tone hands, indices and crown add a bit of contrast against the black design.

There’s Toyota Gazoo Racing branding on the dial, but much like the Toyota Gazoo Racing x G-Shock GA-2100, it’s not overdone. Instead of the busy chronograph layout many people associate with Edifice, this one sticks to a simple three-hand display with a date window.

Inside, the EFK-200 uses an automatic winding movement with around 42 hours of power reserve, continuing the mechanical direction Casio has already started building through the Edifice Automatic line. For a watch brand more closely associated with quartz movements, the exhibition caseback lets you see what’s going on inside. The forged carbon does the race-car work on the outside, while the transparent caseback gives Casio a mechanical engine to show off.

The watch continues Casio’s two-year partnership with Toyota Racing, first announced in January. For now, there’s still no confirmed global pricing, release timing or Australian availability for this particular model.

A broader EFK-200 range is expected to include six models, but until a full global product page appears, the Toyota Racing forged-carbon model is the clearest look yet at where Casio is taking its mechanical Edifice line next.