Casio’s Toyota Racing Edifice Goes Mechanical With a Forged Carbon Case

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- Casio has revealed the Edifice x Toyota Racing EFK-200XPB-1A in China
- The new model is part of the EFK-200 range, described as the second wave of Casio Edifice mechanical watches
- It features a forged carbon-fibre case and dial, black finish and rose-gold-tone accents
- The automatic winding movement has a reported 42-hour power reserve
- Global pricing, release timing and Australian availability have not yet been confirmed
Casio’s Edifice x Toyota Racing EFK-200XPB-1A has officially debuted in China, giving us a first look at the brand’s latest motorsport-inspired mechanical watch. Announced via the G-SHOCK China Weibo account, the new model sits within the second wave of Casio Edifice mechanical watches and pairs an automatic movement with a forged carbon-fibre case and dial.
From the images released so far, the Toyota Racing model is a fairly clean-looking watch that handles the motorsport branding like it’s taking a corner at high speed. The forged carbon case and dial give it a distinctive textured finish, while the rose-gold-tone hands, indices and crown add a bit of contrast against the black design.
There’s Toyota Gazoo Racing branding on the dial, but much like the Toyota Gazoo Racing x G-Shock GA-2100, it’s not overdone. Instead of the busy chronograph layout many people associate with Edifice, this one sticks to a simple three-hand display with a date window.
Inside, the EFK-200 uses an automatic winding movement with around 42 hours of power reserve, continuing the mechanical direction Casio has already started building through the Edifice Automatic line. For a watch brand more closely associated with quartz movements, the exhibition caseback lets you see what’s going on inside. The forged carbon does the race-car work on the outside, while the transparent caseback gives Casio a mechanical engine to show off.
The watch continues Casio’s two-year partnership with Toyota Racing, first announced in January. For now, there’s still no confirmed global pricing, release timing or Australian availability for this particular model.
A broader EFK-200 range is expected to include six models, but until a full global product page appears, the Toyota Racing forged-carbon model is the clearest look yet at where Casio is taking its mechanical Edifice line next.
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