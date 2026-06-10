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Casio edifice x toyota racing efk 200xpv 1a
WATCHES

Casio’s Toyota Racing Edifice Goes Mechanical With a Forged Carbon Case

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

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Readtime: 2 min

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  • Casio has revealed the Edifice x Toyota Racing EFK-200XPB-1A in China
  • The new model is part of the EFK-200 range, described as the second wave of Casio Edifice mechanical watches
  • It features a forged carbon-fibre case and dial, black finish and rose-gold-tone accents
  • The automatic winding movement has a reported 42-hour power reserve
  • Global pricing, release timing and Australian availability have not yet been confirmed

Casio’s Edifice x Toyota Racing EFK-200XPB-1A has officially debuted in China, giving us a first look at the brand’s latest motorsport-inspired mechanical watch. Announced via the G-SHOCK China Weibo account, the new model sits within the second wave of Casio Edifice mechanical watches and pairs an automatic movement with a forged carbon-fibre case and dial.

From the images released so far, the Toyota Racing model is a fairly clean-looking watch that handles the motorsport branding like it’s taking a corner at high speed. The forged carbon case and dial give it a distinctive textured finish, while the rose-gold-tone hands, indices and crown add a bit of contrast against the black design.

There’s Toyota Gazoo Racing branding on the dial, but much like the Toyota Gazoo Racing x G-Shock GA-2100, it’s not overdone. Instead of the busy chronograph layout many people associate with Edifice, this one sticks to a simple three-hand display with a date window.

Inside, the EFK-200 uses an automatic winding movement with around 42 hours of power reserve, continuing the mechanical direction Casio has already started building through the Edifice Automatic line. For a watch brand more closely associated with quartz movements, the exhibition caseback lets you see what’s going on inside. The forged carbon does the race-car work on the outside, while the transparent caseback gives Casio a mechanical engine to show off.

The watch continues Casio’s two-year partnership with Toyota Racing, first announced in January. For now, there’s still no confirmed global pricing, release timing or Australian availability for this particular model.

A broader EFK-200 range is expected to include six models, but until a full global product page appears, the Toyota Racing forged-carbon model is the clearest look yet at where Casio is taking its mechanical Edifice line next.

Learn more at Casio

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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