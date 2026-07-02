G-SHOCK’s Pokémon Watch Is One to Save Your Master Ball For

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 2 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

G-SHOCK and Pokémon have unveiled the GA-110PKM-7A to celebrate Pokémon’s 30-year milestone

Priced at AUD$389, the watch uses red, blue and green details inspired by the original 1996 games

Across the band and loop are 30 Pokémon, including starter Pokémon from Kanto to Paldea, plus Pikachu, Eevee and Mew

A Poké Ball-shaped package and anniversary case-back engraving round out the collector details

G-SHOCK has made enough collaborations over the years to fill a decent Pokédex, but if you’ve been saving your Master Ball for a box-art legendary, this might be the one to catch. Do not put it in daycare. Do not send it to Bill’s box. Put it on your wrist.

Created to celebrate Pokémon’s 30-year milestone, the GA-110PKM-7A takes one of G-SHOCK’s boldest analogue-digital shapes and loads it with about as much fan service as a watch can reasonably hold. Coming soon in Australia for AUD$389, the collaboration is based on the GA-110. It features coloured accents inspired by the original Nintendo Game Boy era: Pokémon Red, Pokémon Blue and Japan’s original Pokémon Green.

From there, the details start arriving like a flock of wild Spearow. The 9 o’clock inset dial gives a nod to the trusty Poké Ball; the hands are designed around Pokémon mascot Pikachu (as seen from behind); and the band features starter Pokémon from Kanto through to Paldea, alongside Eevee and more Pikachu, with Mew on the band loop bringing the total to 30. The case back also features its own special anniversary engraving, while the packaging continues the Pokémon theme with a Poké Ball-shaped box.

Key Specs: G-SHOCK GA-110PKM-7A

Price: AUD$389

AUD$389 Availability: Coming soon in Australia

Coming soon in Australia Case size: 55 × 51.2 × 16.9mm

55 × 51.2 × 16.9mm Weight: 72g

72g Case and bezel: Resin

Resin Band: Resin

Resin Glass: Mineral glass

Mineral glass Construction: Shock-resistant, magnetic-resistant

Shock-resistant, magnetic-resistant Water resistance: 200 metres

200 metres Battery: CR1220, approximately two years

CR1220, approximately two years Timekeeping: Analogue-digital

Analogue-digital Functions: World time, 1/1000-second stopwatch, countdown timer, five daily alarms, hourly time signal and LED light

There’s Still a G-SHOCK Inside the Poké Ball

For all the Pokémon dressing, this is still built on familiar G-SHOCK bones. And while this one wasn’t revived from a Helix Fossil at the Cinnabar Island Pokémon Lab, the GA-110PKM-7A still comes with the usual stats.

The watch weighs in at 72g and uses a resin case, bezel and band. It’s also shock-resistant, which should help when Pikachu lets off a Thunderbolt. Add magnetic resistance and 200 metres of water resistance, and you can go swimming with Squirtle. There’s also an LED light, world time across 29 time zones (Pokémon regions not included), five daily alarms, a countdown timer and a 1/1000-second stopwatch so you can time your next Elite Four run at the Indigo Plateau.

Casio has no trouble selling regular G-SHOCK watches. But add Pokémon, and the collector appeal is about as obvious as grabbing a Full Restore before facing off against Gary. The clear case, coloured hardware and full Pokémon band make this a watch that belongs as much on a shelf as it does on a wrist. Sitting underneath all that fan service, though, is still a big, functional GA-110 that will pair nicely with your Pokédex.

Should You Catch This Shiny New G-SHOCK?

At AUD$389, the GA-110PKM-7A sits in accessible collector territory rather than serious watch-grail money. But with Casio still listing it as “coming soon”, much like waiting for a Pokémon Egg to hatch, the timing on the final release is worth checking before you start clearing space in your watch box.

But how big of a Pokémon fan are you?

I never owned the original games. The first Pokémon game I owned was Ruby on my matte-black Game Boy Advance SP, but I still remember switching on Pokémon Blue on a childhood friend’s Game Boy Colour and realising how much of the franchise had already been there from the start. I’ve been a fan ever since. And while I’m yet to play any of the newer games on the Nintendo Switch, it’s heartwarming to see Pokémon still carrying this much cultural weight.

But this watch has a lot going on. Between the transparent case, red, blue and green hardware, indicator hands shaped like Pikachu from behind, the Poké Ball dial, a full Pokémon band, Mew loop and Poké Ball-shaped packaging, the GA-110PKM-7A is about as subtle as Giovanni pretending he’s just the Viridian City Gym Leader and not the head of Team Rocket. It’s a wearable collector piece for people who still remember their first starter and probably have a strong opinion on whether Charmander was worth the early-game pain (Brock is no pushover).

And while you might not Mega Evolve, Dynamax or perform a Z-Move, what G-SHOCK has delivered is enough to feel like the very best. Like no watch ever was.