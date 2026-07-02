Salomon Drop A-COLD-WALL* Collab, The ACS Pro A.C.W, In Australia

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 2 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Salomon and A-COLD-WALL* have released the ACS Pro A.C.W in Australia

The sneaker is priced at AUD$360 and limited to one pair per customer

Two colourways are available: Black Olive / Bog / Icicle and Bluing / Earth Brown / Black Olive

The new Salomon x A-COLD-WALL* ACS Pro looks like it brings the grind of the city to life. It mirrors the real streets of Central London: concrete, scuffed corners, and exposed structures. All that and a bit of post-industrial weather is baked into the shoe before it ever hits the pavement.

Launched on 1 July, the ACS Pro A.C.W takes Salomon‘s technical sneaker and runs it through A-COLD-WALL*’s harsher design language. The result is part trail shoe, part industrial armour. Available in two colourways, Black Olive/Bog/Icicle and Bluing/Earth Brown/Black Olive, the ACS Pro A.C.W is priced at AUD$360, with a limit of one pair per customer.

Seen through the lens of post-industrial Britain, the campaign brings together two artists in Central London: Shabaka Hutchings and Reek0. It plays on the idea of different worlds meeting, and throws it all over the shoes. From the exposed panels and seams to the layered cage and ‘subtle traces of wear’ worked into the silhouette, it’s all about city grit. It’s still an ACS Pro underneath, but A-COLD-WALL* has made it look like it’s already put in the hard yards.

Salomon x A-COLD-WALL* ACS Pro A.C.W in Black Olive / Bog / Icicle Salomon x A-COLD-WALL* ACS Pro A.C.W in Bluing / Earth Brown / Black Olive

What Makes The ACS Pro A.C.W Different From The ACS Pro?

The ACS Pro already has a pretty technical base to work from, so A-COLD-WALL* exposed its insides to the world. Its floating cage reveals more of the upper structure, with Matryx® Kevlar® mesh sitting underneath for that tougher, more built-up look. There’s asymmetric lacing, distressed eyelets and a grain-textured midsole, all pushing the shoe further into the architectural lane that A-COLD-WALL* does best.

So, where do the artists fit into all of this beyond the Central London setting? Shabaka Hutchings brings the exploratory, genre-crossing side, while Tottenham-born Reek0 brings London storytelling from the ground up. Set them against a shoe with exposed structure, distressed details and city-worn texture, and you can see why Salomon calls this sneaker “both familiar and refreshingly unexpected.”

In the end, this is still Salomon’s ACS Pro, just roughed up, pulled apart and rebuilt with A-COLD-WALL*’s eye for industrial tension. It probably won’t be for everyone, but then again, a sneaker that looks like it’s already survived the city was never really trying to be.

Reek0 wears the ACS Pro A.C.W in Black Olive / Bog / Icicle and Shabaka Hastings wears the ACS Pro A.C.W in Bluing / Earth Brown / Black Olive | Image: Salomon

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