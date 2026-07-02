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Salomon x a cold wall acs pro a c w 14
SNEAKERS & SHOES

Salomon Drop A-COLD-WALL* Collab, The ACS Pro A.C.W, In Australia

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

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  • Salomon and A-COLD-WALL* have released the ACS Pro A.C.W in Australia
  • The sneaker is priced at AUD$360 and limited to one pair per customer
  • Two colourways are available: Black Olive / Bog / Icicle and Bluing / Earth Brown / Black Olive

The new Salomon x A-COLD-WALL* ACS Pro looks like it brings the grind of the city to life. It mirrors the real streets of Central London: concrete, scuffed corners, and exposed structures. All that and a bit of post-industrial weather is baked into the shoe before it ever hits the pavement.

Launched on 1 July, the ACS Pro A.C.W takes Salomon‘s technical sneaker and runs it through A-COLD-WALL*’s harsher design language. The result is part trail shoe, part industrial armour. Available in two colourways, Black Olive/Bog/Icicle and Bluing/Earth Brown/Black Olive, the ACS Pro A.C.W is priced at AUD$360, with a limit of one pair per customer.

Seen through the lens of post-industrial Britain, the campaign brings together two artists in Central London: Shabaka Hutchings and Reek0. It plays on the idea of different worlds meeting, and throws it all over the shoes. From the exposed panels and seams to the layered cage and ‘subtle traces of wear’ worked into the silhouette, it’s all about city grit. It’s still an ACS Pro underneath, but A-COLD-WALL* has made it look like it’s already put in the hard yards.

Salomon x a cold wall acs pro a c w 12
Salomon x A-COLD-WALL* ACS Pro A.C.W in Black Olive / Bog / Icicle
Salomon x a cold wall acs pro a c w 11
Salomon x A-COLD-WALL* ACS Pro A.C.W in Bluing / Earth Brown / Black Olive

What Makes The ACS Pro A.C.W Different From The ACS Pro?

The ACS Pro already has a pretty technical base to work from, so A-COLD-WALL* exposed its insides to the world. Its floating cage reveals more of the upper structure, with Matryx® Kevlar® mesh sitting underneath for that tougher, more built-up look. There’s asymmetric lacing, distressed eyelets and a grain-textured midsole, all pushing the shoe further into the architectural lane that A-COLD-WALL* does best.

So, where do the artists fit into all of this beyond the Central London setting? Shabaka Hutchings brings the exploratory, genre-crossing side, while Tottenham-born Reek0 brings London storytelling from the ground up. Set them against a shoe with exposed structure, distressed details and city-worn texture, and you can see why Salomon calls this sneaker “both familiar and refreshingly unexpected.”

In the end, this is still Salomon’s ACS Pro, just roughed up, pulled apart and rebuilt with A-COLD-WALL*’s eye for industrial tension. It probably won’t be for everyone, but then again, a sneaker that looks like it’s already survived the city was never really trying to be.

Check out the Salomon ACS PRO A.C.W BLACK
Check out the Salomon ACS PRO A.C.W BLUE
Salomon x a cold wall acs pro a c w 13
Reek0 wears the ACS Pro A.C.W in Black Olive / Bog / Icicle and Shabaka Hastings wears the ACS Pro A.C.W in Bluing / Earth Brown / Black Olive | Image: Salomon
Salomon x a cold wall acs pro a c w 7
Salomon x a cold wall acs pro a c w 4
Salomon x a cold wall acs pro a c w 6
Salomon x a cold wall acs pro a c w 3
Salomon x a cold wall acs pro a c w 10
Salomon x a cold wall acs pro a c w 5
Salomon x a cold wall acs pro a c w 15

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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