Ralph Lauren Marks Three Decades at Wimbledon with a Historic 2026 Drop

By Chelsea Ipsen - News Updated: 1 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min The Lowdown: To celebrate entering a historic third decade as the Wimbledon's official outfitter, Ralph Lauren has dropped a 2026 Wimbledon collection that completely embraces courtside elegance. And we have to say, it’s a grand slam for timeless, preppy sportswear that proves some things never go out of style. Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club and Ralph Lauren have announced a massive multi-year partnership extension

On-court officials and umpires are sporting a brand-new Italian-crafted “Polo Soft Blazer” inspired by vintage Wimbledon posters.

This year also marks the launch of the Wimbledon x Purple Label collection, a hyper-luxurious, tailored capsule that sits above the traditional Polo line.

The drop leans into premium textures alongside bold outerwear statement pieces like satin baseball jackets and hybrid sweatshirts.

Every few years, the fashion world tries to reinvent how we dress for summer. We observe endless micro-trends, viral aesthetics, and fast-fashion cycles that are forgotten by the time the next season rolls around. But if you want a lesson in how to build an enduring aesthetic, you look at the courts of SW19.

The relationship between Ralph Lauren and the world’s most prestigious grass-court grand slam is deeper than ever. The All England Lawn Tennis Club recently announced a historic, multi-year partnership extension with Ralph Lauren. The new agreement sees the brand enter its third decade as an Official Partner. Remarkably, they remain the first and only designer in Wimbledon’s 149-year history to hold the coveted title of Official Outfitter.

“In 2006, Ralph Lauren became the first designer in Wimbledon’s history entrusted to create the uniforms for our on-court officials,” says Deborah Jevans CBE, Chair of the All England Club. “As we enter our third decade together, we look forward to continuing to shape the style of The Championships.”

The resulting 2026 collection is classic tailoring meets high-performance sportswear, with effortless, off-court sophistication that looks just as good in the streets as it does in the royal box.

Ralph Lauren x Wimbledon 2026 | Image: Ralph Lauren

Related: Ralph Lauren Unveils Stunning Australian Open Capsule Collection

The Lifestyle Capsule & Purple Label Debut

Complementing the official uniforms is a massive lifestyle capsule. But the biggest news for serious fashion fans is the introduction of the inaugural Wimbledon x Purple Label collection. This serves as Ralph Lauren’s highest expression of luxury, blending British heritage tailoring with Italian craftsmanship.

For the main Polo Ralph Lauren line, the 2026 drop shifts its focus toward relaxed, warm-weather luxury and surprising streetwear nods. Classic prep staples like the Cricket Sweater Vest (AUD$529) and Cotton Polo Jumper (AUD$529) return, but they are flanked by an expansive linen range. The absolute standouts for hot days are the Linen-Silk Camp Shirts (AUD$439) and the Classic Fit Linen Shirts (AUD$319), designed to be paired with matching 6-inch linen shorts.

If you’re looking to layer up when the sun goes down, the outerwear completely steals the show this year. The brand has thrown a curveball into the traditional country club look by introducing a striking Satin Baseball Jacket (AU$1,350), a rugged Twill Jacket (AU$849), and a technical Hybrid Sweatshirt (AU$800) that blurs the line between traditional prep and modern street style. Naturally, the iconic Polo Bear makes its mandatory appearance, anchoring a selection of relaxed sweatshirts and graphic tees.

The Lifestyle Takeover: From the Grounds to Sloane Square

True to form, Ralph Lauren isn’t simply dressing the tournament but completely anchoring the lifestyle around it. On the tournament grounds, the brand has unveiled The Boutique & Café by Ralph Lauren at the Southern Village store, allowing fans to shop the collection and sit out on an al fresco terrace decked out in green-and-white floral arrangements. The space even features a ‘Create Your Own’ station where punters can personalise classic garments with custom Wimbledon embroidery.

For those who didn’t score a ticket to the Centre Court, the brand has executed a massive “Summer of Sport” takeover of West London’s Sloane Square. Bracketed by massive, oversized grass sculptures of the iconic Polo Bear, the pop-up features the RL Clubhouse (a viewing platform streaming live matches throughout the tournament) alongside an open-air Ralph’s Coffee stand serving up iced drinks and summer treats.

Whether you’re a die-hard tennis purist or just appreciate the finer points of timeless menswear, the 2026 collection is proof that while trends come and go, true style always wins in straight sets. The complete Ralph Lauren x Wimbledon 2026 collection is available now via the official Ralph Lauren website and the tournament’s online shop.

2026 Ralph Lauren Wimbledon Collection FAQs