10 Best Men’s Leather Jackets in Australia (2026): A Complete Guide

Full-grain leather is the gold standard in jackets, handling the elements, developing a rich patina and outlasting cheap alternatives.

Ensure your leather jacket sits flush across your shoulders as a priority. A tailor can fix a boxy torso for layering, but they can’t fix a shoulder that’s too wide.

Choose black for a sharp, urban edge, or rich brown and tobacco for a relaxed, heritage look.

Skip PU leather. It cracks, peels, and falls apart.

When it comes to building a wardrobe, there are jackets you buy for a season or two, and then there are the ones you buy for a lifetime. The leather jacket falls firmly into the latter. Think of it as the sartorial equivalent of a luxury watch or a solid pair of leather boots. It’s a true investment piece that gets better the more you beat it up.

“Men’s jackets, especially the classics, are not restricted to a specific age, time, or place, which makes them truly timeless,” Gath D’Silva, Head of Design at The Jacket Maker, tells Man of Many. “They age uniquely well, with every piece developing its own patina that continues to enhance the look and feel of the jacket over many years. The ability to pass a jacket on to the next generation only reaffirms the widely used term ‘timeless classic’.”

But finding a good men’s leather jacket can be a bit of a minefield. Step into almost any store and you’ll find racks of “genuine leather” that feel stiff like plastic and smell aggressively like chemicals. If you want a piece that drapes perfectly and looks better in ten years than it does today, you have to know what you’re looking for.

We’ve done the heavy lifting for you, scouring the market and obsessing over the tiny details to deliver you 10 of the best men’s leather jackets available right now. From rugged, vintage-inspired car coats to cool, workplace-appropriate blousons, these are the pieces actually worth your hard-earned cash.

10 Best Men’s Leather Jackets at a Glance

Brand Material Price (AUD) RRL | Leather Car Coat Full-grain cowhide $3,799 RRL | Leather Jacket Full-grain cowhide $3,199 Reiss | Varlan Button-Through 100% Leather $2,425 AGOLDE | Chadwick Jacket Full-grain leather ~$1,841 Knickerbocker | Benson Leather Jacket Calf leather $1,695 Emporio Armani | Man’s Outerwear 100% Lamb Leather $1,505 MR P. | Leather Coach Jacket Full-grain leather ~$1,436 Rodd & Gunn | Canvastown Jacket 100% Cow Leather $999 Reiss | Ortega Leather Jacket 100% Buffalo Leather $995 Reiss | Strader Leather Jacket 100% Leather $815 Scroll horizontally to view full table

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1. Ralph Lauren Leather Car Coat: The Holy Grail

When Ralph Lauren’s premium RRL label steps up to make a leather jacket, they don’t mess around. This car coat features an incredibly cool vintage design, crafted from a heavy full-grain cowhide that’s been specially treated to look like an incredibly rare thrift store find from the second you put it on.

Inspired by mid-century motoring gear, it features adjustable buttoned tabs at the back waist for a custom shape, alongside an olive herringbone twill lining that gives a nod to military heritage. At nearly $4,000, it’s a financial commitment, but it’s essentially an heirloom piece you pass down to your kids.

Material: Full-grain cowhide

Full-grain cowhide Price: AUD $3,799.00

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2. Emporio Armani Man’s Outerwear: The Corporate Blazer Swap

Ready to retire your tired office blazer? This structured jacket from Emporio Armani is the upgrade of choice. Crafted from buttery, smooth lamb leather, it completely strips away the heavy silver hardware of a traditional biker jacket to keep your look minimal, fluid, and workplace-appropriate.

It features a classic pointed collar, clean flap chest pockets, and a neat snap-button front for a streamlined profile. It’s a dead-easy, low-stress layer to throw over a button-down when you want to look incredibly suave without feeling stifled by rigid tailoring.

Material: 100% Lamb Leather

100% Lamb Leather Price: AUD $1,505.00 (On sale from $2,150.00)

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3. MR P. Full-Grain Leather Coach Jacket: The Elevated Staple

Mr P. is Mr Porter’s own in-house label, and their take on the classic coach jacket is an absolute head-turner. By using premium full-grain leather and cutting it into a sleek, minimal profile, they’ve managed to elevate a casual streetwear staple into a piece of true luxury outerwear. It’s the perfect transitional layer, which you can throw over a crisp white tee with some straight-leg denim, and instantly be the best-dressed guy in the room.

Material: Full-grain leather

Full-grain leather Price: Approx. AUD $1,436.00

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4. RRL Leather Jacket: The Rugged Workhorse

Another massive win from RRL, this jacket leans hard into rugged Americana styling. Made from full-grain cowhide with a striking “Black Over Brown” finish, it’s designed to reveal the underlying brown tones as the black topcoat wears away over time, creating a completely unique, mature patina.

It features moleskin-lined hand-warmer pockets (which are an absolute godsend in the dead of winter), adjustable buckled tabs, custom brass hardware, and a beautiful checked twill interior.

Material: Full-grain cowhide

Full-grain cowhide Price: AUD $3,199.00

5. Rodd & Gunn Canvastown Leather Jacket: The Value Play

You don’t always have to drop four figures to get premium quality. Rodd & Gunn’s Canvastown jacket proves you can score stellar materials and reliable construction at a way more accessible price point.

Crafted from grained natural cow leather, it features durable YKK zippers, a concealed snap collar, and an articulated sleeve shape. At just under $1,000, it’s the perfect entry point for guys looking to invest in real leather without blowing the budget apart.

Material: 100% Cow Leather

100% Cow Leather Price: AUD $999.00

6. Reiss Varlan Burnished-Leather Button-Through Jacket: The Vintage Western

A burnished finish lends this dark brown Varlan leather jacket from Reiss a wonderfully lived-in feel and a super soft hand. If you want something with a bit more unique character than a standard zip-up, this is the pick.

Western-inspired yokes create a distinct vintage feel, while a notch lapel, patch pockets, and a button-through front complete the design. It’s a statement piece that pairs perfectly with dark denim and a solid pair of leather boots.

Material: 100% Leather

100% Leather Price: AUD $2,425.00

7. AGOLDE Chadwick Leather Jacket: The Modern Minimalist

AGOLDE might be famous for its premium denim, but its outerwear is also spectacular. The Chadwick jacket is modern minimalism at its finest, capturing a relaxed vibe with its longer lines and ease of movement.

Made from sleek black full-grain leather, it’s cut loose through the shoulders and sleeves with a slightly boxy shape. It’s a jacket that looks just as cool with suede loafers as it does with clean sneakers or cowboy boots. Plus, the slightly cropped length is ideal for showing off a great belt buckle.

Material: Full-grain leather

Full-grain leather Price: Approx. AUD $1,841.00

8. Reiss Strader Leather Zip-Through Jacket: The Smart-Casual Zip-Up

For a jacket that bridges the gap between smart and casual, the Reiss Strader is a fantastic option. Crafted from soft brown leather, it features a classic collar and a smooth two-way front zip.

The silver-tone hardware adds a subtle edge, while the clean lines make sure it never looks overly aggressive. It’s an incredibly versatile piece that you’ll find yourself reaching for constantly during the unpredictable transitional months.

Material: 100% Leather

100% Leather Price: AUD $815.00

9. Reiss Ortega Leather Collared Zip-Through Jacket: The Everyday Jacket

If you want the best leather jacket for daily wear, the Reiss Ortega hits the brief perfectly. Crafted from buffalo leather with a rich natural grain, it has a slightly boxy, relaxed shape that would sit nicely over a casual hoodie or a chunky knit. The two-way zip front and buttoned cuffs give it a nice, clean finish. At $995, it’s an accessible entry point from a label that consistently punches way above its weight.

Material: 100% Buffalo Leather

100% Buffalo Leather Price: AUD $995.00

10. Knickerbocker Benson Leather Jacket: The Artisan Choice

Handmade in Portugal by a highly skilled atelier, the Knickerbocker Benson jacket is built for men who appreciate the finer details. Crafted from supple calf leather, it features a slightly cropped fit that sits perfectly at the waist.

The hardware is premium quality, featuring a custom-made two-way zipper developed by YKK, and the interior is lined with a signature woven cotton plaid. It’s produced in strictly limited quantities, meaning you won’t see every second guy on the street wearing the exact same jacket.

Material: Calf leather

Calf leather Price: AUD $1,695.00

What to Look for in a Quality Men’s Leather Jacket

Leather Grade Key Characteristics Longevity / Aging Best For Full-Grain Unaltered hide; highest durability with natural grain intact 15+ years; develops a rich, unique patina over time Lifetime investment, heritage styles & maximum durability Top-Grain Sanded upper layer for a smoother, uniform finish 10–15 years; stays supple, minimal patina development Sleek, modern silhouettes & refined smart-casual wear Lambskin / Calfskin Buttery-soft, lightweight, and pliable right out of the box 5–10 years; requires gentle care to avoid tears Everyday comfort, corporate blazer swaps & tailored fits Genuine / Corrected Low-grade split leather heavily processed with synthetic coatings 1–3 years; prone to cracking, peeling, and stiffness Skip completely (low quality & poor long-term value) Scroll horizontally to view full table

As you can tell from the prices of these pieces, a leather jacket is a serious commitment, so you want to make sure you get it right from the outset.

According to D’Silva, structural quality should be immediately obvious before you even try it on.

“Look for smooth cuts that create a striking silhouette, sturdy materials used throughout the stitching, and hardware,” D’Silva advises. “The leather itself is the most important starting point. Look for full-grain leather, or at a minimum a high-quality top-grain leather, as these retain more of the hide’s natural strength, texture, and character than heavily corrected real leathers. You want an overall comfortable fit, ample space and depth in the pockets, and a consistently soft and supple feel across the outer shell.”

Personal stylist Christina Robért White agrees that the premium feel of the material is what anchors the entire piece.

“If I were buying a leather jacket as an investment piece, it would need to be made from beautiful-quality, supple leather,” says Robért White. “I’d be looking for the sort of piece that screams luxury, rather than leather that looks cheap. It needs to have that amazingly buttery-soft finish that only really good-quality leather has.”

The hardware of the jacket is also an important consideration, according to Robért White. “I’d be looking at the quality of the craftsmanship, right down to the stitching, zips, fastenings and hardware,” she advises. “I’d make sure the metal hardware suits your colouring as well. If you have warm colouring, perhaps choose gold or bronze hardware. If you have cool colouring, silver hardware will often work better.”

Here’s what else you need to look out for to make sure you find the perfect leather jacket.

Leather Type

The type of leather dictates the price, longevity, and how the jacket will age. Full-grain leather is the absolute top tier. It hasn’t been sanded or buffed, meaning it retains the natural grain, texture, and strength of the hide. It will also develop a rich patina over time. Top-grain leather is a step down; it’s been sanded to remove imperfections, making it smoother but slightly less durable. If possible, avoid anything labelled “genuine leather” (which is often just a marketing gimmick for lower-quality split leather) or “bonded leather” (leather scraps glued together).

Jacket Fit

A leather jacket should sit flush right across your shoulders. If the seam drops down your arm, the jacket is too big, and no tailor can easily fix it. Do the “arms-up test”: you should be able to move comfortably, but the jacket shouldn’t feel loose or baggy. Remember, leather will mould to your body over time, but it won’t stretch out into entirely new proportions.

Hardware

Hardware is a great proxy for overall quality. Look for heavy-duty zippers from reputable brands like YKK or RiRi. The zips should run smoothly and feel substantial. Cheap, flimsy hardware is usually an immediate sign that corners have been cut elsewhere.

Lining

Don’t ignore the inside of the jacket. A high-quality lining (like viscose, cupro, or a durable cotton twill) ensures the jacket slides on easily and breathes well. Cheap polyester linings will make you sweat and are incredibly prone to tearing.

How We Chose These Leather Jackets

We prioritised full-grain and top-grain leather construction, considered brand reputation, assessed the shape of the jacket, and weighed long-term value over short-term trend appeal. Prices are verified at the time of publication.

You can read more about our editorial standards and policies here.

Men’s Leather Jacket FAQs

What’s the best type of leather for a men’s leather jacket? Full-grain cowhide or calfskin is generally the best for durability and developing a unique patina over time. If you want something softer and lighter from day one, lambskin is an excellent, slouchy choice, though it is slightly more prone to scratching. How do I care for and condition a leather jacket? Keep it away from direct heat sources which will dry out the hide. Once or twice a year, apply a high-quality leather conditioner to keep it supple and prevent cracking. If it gets wet, let it dry naturally at room temperature. Is a leather jacket worth the investment? Absolutely. While the initial outlay is high, a quality full-grain leather jacket will easily last 15-20 years (or more) with care. When you calculate the cost-per-wear over a decade, it’s easily one of the best value items in your wardrobe. What brands make the best leather jackets? According to stylist and art director Charlie Rincón, you can’t go past Saint Laurent or Isabel Marant. “I’m a huge fan of the leather jackets at Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello; they’re expensive but the quality is superb and they’re designed for longevity. I can see them being passed down from one generation to another,” he tells Man of Many. “Isabel Marant also makes some incredible genuine leather jackets at a more accessible price point, they’re stylish and cool and the brand is more ‘if you know you know’ when it comes to their menswear.”



Otherwise, any brand that prioritises transparent material sourcing and bench-made construction over mass assembly lines is a safe bet. Heritage labels like Ralph Lauren’s RRL, specialist heavyweights like Schott NYC, or dedicated modern ateliers like The Jacket Maker consistently deliver the best value. Look for brands that are open about using full- or top-grain hides and heavy-duty hardware (like YKK or RiRi). If a brand hides the specific origin or grade of its leather, it’s best to keep walking.



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