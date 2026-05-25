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Vollebak sonic jacket 12
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Vollebak’s Sonic Jacket Allows you to Become the Subwoofer You’ve Always Wanted to Be

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 5 min

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  • Vollebak has unveiled the Sonic Jacket, using 180 inward-facing speakers across the body, arms and hood
  • Each speaker measures 32mm wide and 10mm deep, with frequencies ranging from 4Hz to 20,000Hz
  • A control unit includes an MP3 player with 10 preset frequencies, a physical tuning dial and Micro SD storage for up to 1,000 presets

Vollebak has built some strange clothing over the years, but its new Sonic Jacket might be its most cooked idea yet: a white puffer loaded with 180 tiny speakers that fire sound frequencies inward, directly into your body. Which is one way to avoid standing next to the subwoofer. One simply becomes the subwoofer.

Billed by Vollebak as “the world’s first sonic clothing”, the Sonic Jacket sits somewhere between wearable tech, sound therapy experiment and Bond villain sleepwear. Instead of listening through headphones, you zip yourself inside the frequency. Whether you need this in your life is a question only you can answer.

Vollebak sonic jacket 8
Sonic Jacket | Image: Vollebak

A Jacket With 180 Speakers

The Sonic Jacket uses 180 speakers spread across the body, sleeves and hood, all facing inward rather than out into the room. Each speaker measures 32mm in diameter and 10mm deep, mounted into laser-cut holes and wired across the jacket like something you’d find in a lab, not a wardrobe.

Visually, it’s everything you’d expect it to be. The jacket is white, puffy and deliberately exposed, with yellow wires looping across its surface and black speaker housings dotted all over it. It looks less like fashion and more like something you’d be wearing when you’re unplugged from The Matrix.

It’s an absurd product that owns its ridiculousness. Anything normal-looking would just be disappointing.

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Sonic Jacket | Image: Vollebak

How the Sonic Jacket Works

According to Vollebak, the speakers can generate frequencies from 4Hz to 20,000Hz, firing them directly into the wearer’s body. The company says the control unit includes an MP3 player with 10 preset frequencies, a large physical dial for tuning, and Micro SD storage for up to 1,000 preset frequencies. A Bluetooth-connected app is also in development.

Those low frequencies are where the Sonic Jacket starts to take shape. Vollebak says the jacket produces ultra-low frequencies by playing two slightly different tones at once. If it plays 100Hz and 104Hz, for example, the wearer experiences the 4Hz difference between them.

Essentially, the jacket is trying to make your body feel frequencies that tiny speakers would normally struggle to produce on their own.

Vollebak sonic jacket 13
Sonic Jacket | Image: Vollebak

The Science Bit, With a Raised Eyebrow

This is where Vollebak starts reaching for the incense. The brand frames the Sonic Jacket around the long history of humans using rhythm, sound and frequency to alter how they feel. There’s some real science behind how sound can affect mood and attention, and a jacket that vibrates it through your body could be a genuinely interesting sensory device.

A jacket that unlocks enlightenment, flow state or some kind of audio-induced spiritual event is pretty wild. Vollebak’s own copy says, “Maybe you’ll orgasm. Maybe you’ll shit yourself. Maybe you’ll find God.” If you’re lucky, all three.

Whether that’s transcendence or just extremely committed bass, we’ll wait for someone else to test it first.

Vollebak sonic jacket 11
Sonic Jacket | Image: Vollebak

Built With Hollywood Costume Engineers

To build the thing, Vollebak worked with FBFX, the London special effects studio known for engineering costumes for film and television. The studio has worked across major productions, including Gladiator, The Martian, Prometheus and Dune, bringing a costume-build mindset to what is basically a wearable speaker system.

While the claims around consciousness and frequency might send your scepticism into the red, there’s no ignoring the impressive construction. “It looks like a science experiment because that’s what it is,” says FBFX co-founder Grant Pearmain.

Vollebak sonic jacket 3
Sonic Jacket | Image: Vollebak

Price and Availability

Vollebak lists the Sonic Jacket as price on application, which feels about right for a wearable frequency chamber built by the people who make Hollywood spacesuits. It’s clearly designed as more concept-grade futurewear than something you’ll see on the morning commute.

Still, the Sonic Jacket is strange, visually brilliant and several steps ahead of having an obvious everyday use case. Whether that’s progress or just an expensive way to become the bassline, we’ll leave it to the first brave person who zips it up.

Vollebak sonic jacket 2
Sonic Jacket | Image: Vollebak

Key Specs: Vollebak Sonic Jacket

  • Type: Wearable sound-field jacket
  • Speakers: 180 inward-facing speakers
  • Speaker size: 32mm diameter, 10mm deep
  • Frequency range: 4Hz to 20,000Hz
  • Speaker placement: Body, arms and hood
  • Controls: Physical tuning dial
  • Preset frequencies: 10 built-in presets
  • Storage: Micro SD support for up to 1,000 preset frequencies
  • Audio source: Built-in MP3 player
  • App support: Bluetooth-connected app in development
  • Build partner: FBFX, London-based special effects and costume studio
  • Price: Price on application
  • Availability: Via Vollebak enquiry
Learn More From Vollebak
Vollebak sonic jacket 7
Sonic Jacket | Image: Vollebak
Vollebak sonic jacket 9
Sonic Jacket | Image: Vollebak
Vollebak sonic jacket 10
Sonic Jacket | Image: Vollebak
Vollebak sonic jacket 6
Sonic Jacket | Image: Vollebak
Vollebak sonic jacket 5
Sonic Jacket | Image: Vollebak

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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