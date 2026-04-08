$450,000 Bang & Olufsen Beolab 90 Speakers Are More Art Than Tech

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Beolab 90 Atelier editions mark B&O’s 100th year

Limited to 10 pairs per edition

Monarch uses sculpted rosewood lamellas

Zenith features 1,700+ aluminium spheres

USD$450,000, built more like art than audio

In Australia, $450,000 is still (just) enough to get you into the property market. Bang & Olufsen would like you to spend it on speakers instead.

To mark its 100th year, the Danish audio brand has unveiled the final two pieces in its five-part Atelier series: the Beolab 90 Monarch and Zenith Editions. Limited to just 10 pairs each, they take the company’s flagship speaker well beyond consumer tech and into something you build a room around.

Unlike most speakers, hidden on bookshelves, tucked into corners, or sitting quietly under your TV, half a million dollars gets you something that’s meant to be seen.

Beolab 90 Monarch Edition | Image: Bang & Olufsen

The Monarch and the Zenith

A hundred-year anniversary gives Bang & Olufsen room to push things further than usual, and it shows.

Starting with the Monarch, which leans into Bang & Olufsen’s Danish furniture heritage by wrapping the speaker in angled rosewood slats that follow the aluminium frame. It’s warm, tactile, and clearly designed to be walked around, not just listened to.

The Zenith goes the other way entirely. Thousands of small aluminium spheres sit across its surface in pearl-like tones, shifting with the light throughout the day. Topped with a mother-of-pearl inlay, it’s hardly a speaker anymore. It’s closer to sculpture.

Underneath it all is still the Beolab 90. Long considered a favourite among audiophiles, it features 18 drivers and beam-forming tech designed to control how sound moves through a room. Starting at a comparatively modest USD$211,800, the core platform hasn’t changed. Just everything around it.

Because once you get to this level, the question isn’t how it sounds. It’s where it sits.

Beolab 90 Zenith Edition | Image: Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen is producing just 10 pairs of each edition. The Monarch and Zenith will debut at the brand’s San Francisco Culture Store before heading out on a limited global tour.

And if you’re lucky enough to display one of these in your home, you’ll also receive a certificate of authenticity and a miniature aluminium version of the speaker (it’s the little things).

Most people won’t ever consider buying something like this. But that’s not really the point. At this level, Bang & Olufsen knows all about selling better sound. But it knows even more about selling something beautiful.

Beolab 90 Monarch Edition | Image: Bang & Olufsen

Key Details

Model: Beolab 90 (Atelier Editions)

Beolab 90 (Atelier Editions) Editions: Monarch, Zenith (plus Shadow, Mirage, Titan)

Monarch, Zenith (plus Shadow, Mirage, Titan) Drivers: 18 bespoke drivers

18 bespoke drivers Technology: Beam-forming, active room compensation

Beam-forming, active room compensation Materials (Monarch): Rosewood, aluminium, fabric

Rosewood, aluminium, fabric Materials (Zenith): Anodised aluminium spheres, mother-of-pearl, fabric

Anodised aluminium spheres, mother-of-pearl, fabric Production: 10 pairs per edition

10 pairs per edition Extras: Certificate of authenticity, miniature aluminium sculpture

Certificate of authenticity, miniature aluminium sculpture Price: USD$450,000 per pair

Beolab 90 Zenith Edition | Image: Bang & Olufsen

Beolab 90 Monarch Edition | Image: Bang & Olufsen

Beolab 90 Monarch Edition | Image: Bang & Olufsen

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