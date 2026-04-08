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Bang - olufsen beolab 90 monarch and zenith editions 1
AUDIO

$450,000 Bang & Olufsen Beolab 90 Speakers Are More Art Than Tech

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

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  • Beolab 90 Atelier editions mark B&O’s 100th year
  • Limited to 10 pairs per edition
  • Monarch uses sculpted rosewood lamellas
  • Zenith features 1,700+ aluminium spheres
  • USD$450,000, built more like art than audio

In Australia, $450,000 is still (just) enough to get you into the property market. Bang & Olufsen would like you to spend it on speakers instead.

To mark its 100th year, the Danish audio brand has unveiled the final two pieces in its five-part Atelier series: the Beolab 90 Monarch and Zenith Editions. Limited to just 10 pairs each, they take the company’s flagship speaker well beyond consumer tech and into something you build a room around.

Unlike most speakers, hidden on bookshelves, tucked into corners, or sitting quietly under your TV, half a million dollars gets you something that’s meant to be seen.

Bang - olufsen beolab 90 monarch and zenith editions 8=10
Beolab 90 Monarch Edition | Image: Bang & Olufsen

The Monarch and the Zenith

A hundred-year anniversary gives Bang & Olufsen room to push things further than usual, and it shows.

Starting with the Monarch, which leans into Bang & Olufsen’s Danish furniture heritage by wrapping the speaker in angled rosewood slats that follow the aluminium frame. It’s warm, tactile, and clearly designed to be walked around, not just listened to.

The Zenith goes the other way entirely. Thousands of small aluminium spheres sit across its surface in pearl-like tones, shifting with the light throughout the day. Topped with a mother-of-pearl inlay, it’s hardly a speaker anymore. It’s closer to sculpture.

Underneath it all is still the Beolab 90. Long considered a favourite among audiophiles, it features 18 drivers and beam-forming tech designed to control how sound moves through a room. Starting at a comparatively modest USD$211,800, the core platform hasn’t changed. Just everything around it.

Because once you get to this level, the question isn’t how it sounds. It’s where it sits.

Bang - olufsen beolab 90 monarch and zenith editions 9
Beolab 90 Zenith Edition | Image: Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen is producing just 10 pairs of each edition. The Monarch and Zenith will debut at the brand’s San Francisco Culture Store before heading out on a limited global tour.

And if you’re lucky enough to display one of these in your home, you’ll also receive a certificate of authenticity and a miniature aluminium version of the speaker (it’s the little things).

Most people won’t ever consider buying something like this. But that’s not really the point. At this level, Bang & Olufsen knows all about selling better sound. But it knows even more about selling something beautiful.

Bang - olufsen beolab 90 monarch and zenith editions 7
Beolab 90 Monarch Edition | Image: Bang & Olufsen

Key Details

  • Model: Beolab 90 (Atelier Editions)
  • Editions: Monarch, Zenith (plus Shadow, Mirage, Titan)
  • Drivers: 18 bespoke drivers
  • Technology: Beam-forming, active room compensation
  • Materials (Monarch): Rosewood, aluminium, fabric
  • Materials (Zenith): Anodised aluminium spheres, mother-of-pearl, fabric
  • Production: 10 pairs per edition
  • Extras: Certificate of authenticity, miniature aluminium sculpture
  • Price: USD$450,000 per pair
Visit Bang & Olufsen
Bang - olufsen beolab 90 monarch and zenith editions 4
Beolab 90 Zenith Edition | Image: Bang & Olufsen
Bang - olufsen beolab 90 monarch and zenith editions 5
Beolab 90 Monarch Edition | Image: Bang & Olufsen
Bang - olufsen beolab 90 monarch and zenith editions 8
Beolab 90 Monarch Edition | Image: Bang & Olufsen

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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