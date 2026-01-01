Home/Tech/Audio
Beolab 90 phantom mirage
AUDIO

Bang & Olufsen’s Beolab 90 Phantom & Mirage Editions Get the Collectors-Only Treatment

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

For its 100th birthday, Bang & Olufsen is doing what it has always done best. Taking already extreme, already expensive loudspeakers and nudging them firmly into collector territory. This time, it’s the Beolab 90 Phantom and Mirage Editions, two distinct visual takes on the same uncompromising platform. Both are handcrafted, limited to just ten pairs each, and priced well north of sensible. With how they look on paper, we will take Bang & Olufsen at its word on how they sound.

These releases follow closely behind the Beolab 90 Titan Edition, unveiled just a month earlier. Where Phantom and Mirage lean into expression, Titan was positioned as the purist’s choice. Cast entirely in raw aluminium, it stripped things back to material, form and finish. Each cabinet was cast, CNC-machined and hand-sandblasted in Denmark, with subtle centenary details hidden throughout. No colour. No fabric. Just Beolab 90 laid bare.

Beolab 90 mirage 0010
Beolab 90 Mirage Edition Detail | Image: Bang & Olufsen

The Beolab 90 Phantom Edition heads in a darker direction. A semi-transparent black PVD metal mesh is designed to reveal parts of the speaker’s internal structure, with a pearl-blasted aluminium skeleton visible beneath. The outer panels, including the face mask, base and shoulders, are finished in hand-layered carbon fibre. According to Bang & Olufsen, the material choice nods to motorsport, putting the engineering front and centre rather than hiding it away.

The Mirage Edition heads in the opposite direction. This is Bang & Olufsen leaning into colour and surface finish, built around iridescent fabric panels that shift between sapphire and magenta depending on the light. The brand positions it as a celebration of colour, and the details follow through. Each speaker features five precision-milled aluminium panels, anodised in bespoke gradient finishes to match the fabric, with wave-textured surfaces intended to echo sound ripples. All of it is manually polished and finished in-house.

Underneath those Atelier finishes, both speakers are still very much Beolab 90. First launched in 2015, it remains Bang & Olufsen’s most ambitious loudspeaker, with 18 bespoke drivers and advanced beam-forming technology designed to shape sound to the room. These anniversary editions keep that performance intact, while pushing the physical design further into expressive, object-first territory.

Beolab 90 mirage 0008
Beolab 90 Mirage Edition | Image: Bang & Olufsen

Beolab 90 Phantom & Mirage Edition Specifications

Model: Bang & Olufsen Beolab 90 (Phantom & Mirage Editions)
Type: Fully active floorstanding loudspeaker
Drivers: 18 bespoke drivers per speaker
Power: 8,200 watts per speaker
Key Tech: Active Room Compensation & Beam Width Control
Phantom Finish: Semi-transparent black PVD mesh & carbon fibre
Mirage Finish: Iridescent fabric & gradient anodised aluminium
Dimensions: 130cm (H) x 74cm (W) x 74cm (D)
Weight: 137kg per speaker
Availability: Limited to 10 pairs per edition worldwide
Price: From £339,000 (approx. AU$682,000)

Each Phantom and Mirage Edition was unveiled at Bang & Olufsen’s new San Francisco Culture Store and will tour globally as part of the brand’s centenary celebrations.

Each Phantom and Mirage Edition comes with a certificate of authenticity and is available exclusively through Bang & Olufsen boutiques. Pricing starts at £339,000, or roughly AU$682,389 before duties. Unveiled at Bang & Olufsen’s new San Francisco Culture Store, they’ll be touring the world as part of the brand’s centenary celebrations.

For most of us, these will live firmly in the “nice to look at” category. For the handful of buyers who can stomach the price tag, they’re proof that high-end audio can make you feel more than just the music.

Purchase the Bang & Olufsen’s Beolab 90 Atelier Editions
Beolab 90 phantom 0019
Beolab 90 Phantom Edition Detail | Image: Bang & Olufsen
Beolab 90 mirage 0011
Beolab 90 Mirage Edition Detail | Image: Bang & Olufsen
Beolab 90 mirage 0012
Beolab 90 Mirage Edition Detail | Image: Bang & Olufsen
Beolab 90 phantom 0018
Beolab 90 Phantom Edition Detail | Image: Bang & Olufsen
Beolab 90 mirage 0009
Beolab 90 Mirage Edition Detail | Image: Bang & Olufsen
Beolab 90 phantom 0014
Beolab 90 Phantom Edition | Image: Bang & Olufsen

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a journalist and content producer from Sydney with over five years’ experience in the digital media space. He holds a Bachelor of Communications (Media Arts & Production) from the University of Technology Sydney and a Diploma of ...

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Ori Folding Umbrella | Image: Ori
GEAR

Ori is the World’s First Frameless Umbrella, and it Folds Like Origami

2025 porsche gt3 touring feature 3
CARS

Is This the Best New Car Money Can Buy?

Best Alcohol Gifts | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

40+ Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Option 2
CARS

13 Best Cars of 2025 Revealed

Levi's® vintage clothing menlo cossak jacket
STYLE

Levi’s Reissues Albert Einstein’s Iconic Menlo Cossack Leather Jacket

Best Gifts Under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Whitehaven beach feature
TRAVEL

10 Best Beaches in the World Revealed: Australia Still the Champion

DJI Romo | Image: DJI
GEAR

DJI Brings Drone Tech Indoors With Transparent Robot Vacuum

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
MOVIES & TV

Complete List of Disney Theatrical Movies Releasing in 2023

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Best wallet brands for men 6
STYLE

17 Best Wallet Brands for Men

Ferrari purosangue review feature 3
CARS

We Took Ferrari’s $1 Million SUV to the Australian Outback

Best Christmas Movies (2025)
MOVIES & TV

15 Best Christmas Movies to Stream for the Holidays

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Steve stranger things style guide
STYLE

Stranger Things Style Guide: How To Dress Like Steve Harrington

Father and Son Surfing on Wurtulla Beach
TRAVEL

15 Best Sunshine Coast Beaches For Surfing and Swimming