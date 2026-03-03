Lewis Hamilton’s Elevated 74-Piece lululemon Edit Drops in Australia Today

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 4 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 2 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Lewis Hamilton has pulled together a 74-piece lululemon edit based on what he reaches for across training, recovery, and day-to-day wear. It’s called The Lewis Hamilton Edit, and it lands in Australia today, exclusive to lululemon Emporium and lululemon.com.au.

The range sticks to refined fabric, fit, and function, with the kind of technical detail that matters once you’re properly into a session. Hamilton puts it simply: “When you’re in lululemon, you can feel that the product has been designed to perform… There’s a commitment to continuously refining the fabric, fit and function. It’s the technical details that can change everything.”

If you’ve followed Hamilton outside the paddock, this isn’t a sudden fashion detour. He’s been doing the clothing thing properly for years, including four TommyXLewis collections with Tommy Hilfiger. He’s also stepped into the luxury side as a guest designer on Dior’s lifestyle capsule. And then there’s +44, his own label, which sits in his streetwear lane: relaxed cuts, graphic hits, and gear that looks built to be worn, not just posted.

If you’re jumping in, these are the obvious entry points.

Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Tee – AUD $89

A core training tee in the lululemon lineup, and one Hamilton calls a go-to for tough sessions.

Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Tee | Image: lululemon

“This tee can handle whatever my workout throws at it.” – Lewis Hamilton

Repper Short Sleeve – AUD $79

Built for training with abrasion-resistant fabric, so it’s better suited to gyms, rigs, and anything that usually chews through lighter tops.

Repper Short Sleeve | Image: lululemon

“I like how this shirt moves with me. It’s strong, flexible, and built for the kind of training that demands both.” – Lewis Hamilton

License to Train Short (linerless) – AUD $99

A training short with a mesh waistband designed to feel light when the session gets hot.

License to Train Short (linerless) | Image: lululemon

“These shorts stay light and keeps me comfortable so I can stay locked in during training.” – Lewis Hamilton

This drop also sits within lululemon’s broader partnership with Hamilton, which covers training, recovery, and lifestyle products, plus future design work and support for his Mission 44 foundation.

For Australians, the main thing that changes how you shop it is the exclusivity: it’s Emporium only in-store, or lululemon.com.au online from 4 March.