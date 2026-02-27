The Suite Spot: InterContinental Hayman Great Barrier Reef, Perfect for a Babymoon

By Elliott Barsby - News Published: 28 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 7 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

First Impressions of InterContinental Hayman Great Barrier Reef

They don’t get much better than this. I’d never been to Hayman before, but like most Australians, I felt I already knew it. The iconic palm-lined pool (which I later learned is the largest in Australia), the whitewashed buildings, the impossibly blue views across the Whitsundays—it’s an image that’s been splashed across tourism campaigns for decades.

But arriving in person is something else entirely.

The experience began the moment we landed at Hamilton Island airport. A concierge greeted us straight off the plane and guided us to the Hayman waiting area. Within minutes, our bags were whisked away by porters, and we were escorted down to the boat transfer, where a handful of other guests were already settling in.

We chose a lounge by the window, accepted a glass of champagne (sparkling water for my wife), and set off across the Whitsunday Passage. The hum of the boat, the afternoon light dancing across the water, and the realisation that we had a few uninterrupted days of paradise ahead of us.

We were off to a very good start.

The Suite

Disembarking onto the island and hopping into resort golf carts felt like stepping into an episode of The White Lotus. I may or may not have started humming the theme tune (much to my wife’s embarrassment).

Sandstone pathways wound through lush tropical gardens dotted with water features and sculptures. Check-in was seamless, with the team talking us through the island, the resort, and our itinerary, before guiding us to our suite.

To suddenly have that iconic Hayman pool on our doorstep felt surreal. Our One Bedroom Ocean View Pool Suite was elegant and contemporary, dressed in soft white hues that contrasted beautifully with the blue of the Coral Sea beyond.

The suite featured a living area, a four-poster king bed, and an open-plan bathroom complete with bath, double vanity and separate shower. It was spacious, calming and everything we needed.

But as stunning as the suite was, I kept being drawn out to the private balcony. It invited you to sit down and take a breath. Fully embracing the art of doing nothing, I opened a beer, put my feet up and took in the views. Time to relax.

Food & Drink

Being the organised type, my wife had booked us into a different restaurant each night—the perfect excuse to sample everything the island had to offer.

We genuinely enjoyed every meal. But one evening, in particular, deserves the hero mention. It’s an experience I won’t forget anytime soon…

We met at Pacific, the resort’s signature restaurant, before being led down to the beachfront. Awaiting us was a solitary table beside a roaring fire pit—white linen, flickering candlelight, and the sea lapping in the background.

Other guests glanced over as we were escorted past, perhaps wondering which celebrity couple this was all set up for.

“Don’t worry. It’s just us.”

While my wife enjoyed beautifully crafted non-alcoholic cocktails, I happily worked through what felt like a bottomless supply of champagne. And as the stars emerged, we were treated to course after course of exceptional Australian cuisine. Standouts included poached Western rock lobster tail with parsnip mousse and green beans, and the eye fillet with Queensland prawns, Paris butter, and smoked mash.

It was the kind of memory we wanted to create before life gets wonderfully busier.

Bam Bam

We visited Bam Bam on our first night and, honestly, I would’ve been happy eating there every evening. Favourite dishes included the soft shell crab with smoked sriracha mayo, crispy pork belly with watermelon and pear, and the crispy skin duck panang curry.

Amici

Comforting Italian fare, excellent pizzas, killer Negronis, and the kind of atmosphere that makes you want to put your feet up. We ate here on our last night, and also earlier in the week, when we took a couple of pizzas back to our room for a quiet night in.

What To Do on Hayman Island

In an attempt to properly sink into relaxation mode, we kicked off our first morning on Hayman at the resort spa.

I opted for a bespoke massage, while my wife enjoyed the “Babymoon Bliss” treatment—a full-body massage using nutrient-rich oils, designed to ease tension for both mum and baby. Part of the experience, and something I’d never heard of, was a soothing “belly facial” for her bump. It sounds very strange, but trust me, if you have a pregnant partner, book something like this for her immediately. My wife absolutely loved it.

Now, I realise a full-day snorkelling tour contradicts the “do nothing” ethos, but visiting the Great Barrier Reef had been on my wife’s bucket list for years.

And while it’s not the most obvious activity for someone in her third trimester, the Hayman team made it incredibly easy. From start to finish, everything was seamless. My wife was regularly checked on, thoughtfully looked after, and always felt safe and supported.

We snorkelled at several iconic reef locations throughout the day, each one more surreal than the last. Coral gardens bursting with colour, schools of fish, a couple of reef sharks, and that unmistakable moment when you realise you’re swimming through one of the world’s greatest natural wonders. It felt like a dream.

My personal highlight. Following a turtle lazily back to the boat when we were called in at the end of the day.

Outside of this, we really did very little else. The biggest decision most days was whether to sit under an umbrella on the beach or claim a lounge by the pool. I snuck in a few morning runs along the island trails, spotting rock wallabies at almost every step. I even found myself shooting hoops on the outdoor basketball court one afternoon.

Other than that, we stayed loyal to the brief. Slow mornings. Long lunches. Afternoon dips. Early nights.

Paradise.

The Verdict

Hayman delivered exactly what we were hoping for, and then some.

For my wife, it was calm, restorative and deeply relaxing. For me, it was a chance to slow down and soak in some time together, while it was still just the two of us.

We genuinely couldn’t have enjoyed it more.

Disclaimer: The author of this article stayed as a guest of InterContinental Hayman Great Barrier Reef for this review.