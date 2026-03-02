Stop Chasing Trends: A Fashion Expert’s Guide to Dressing Better in 2026

By Ally Burnie - News Published: 2 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 10 min The Lowdown: The trend cycle is breaking, and men's fashion is all the better for it. Here's how to dress better in 2026 and beyond, on your own terms. Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Men’s fashion and style in 2026 looks a little different. Not because there’s a new trend worth chasing, but because men are slowly stopping chasing them altogether. After years of cycling through gorpcore, quiet luxury, and everything in between, we’re entering the almost anti-trend era.



At least, that’s what fashion expert Olivia Zhai, reckons. She’s the Chief Product Officer at THDR Group, the label behind custom menswear brand THEODORE, which has dressed the likes of Matty J, Beau Ryan, Keli Holiday, and Brenton Thwaites.



We chatted with Olivia to pick her brain on everything men’s fashion, from what makes a well-dressed man, to how you can stop dressing for the algorithm and start dressing for yourself.

We’ve Entered the Era of Micro-Trend Exhaustion

If you’ve been trying to keep up each year with men’s fashion trends, you’ve probably burned through both money and patience. And according to Olivia, that exhaustion is reshaping the entire market.

“The pace of the trend cycle over the last five years has been brutal,” she says. “By the time a guy had figured out how to style a gorpcore jacket or had just received his viral linen shirt, the algorithm had already moved on to something else. Consumers are overwhelmed. There’s a fatigue that sets in when you realise that ‘keeping up’ is a full-time, unpaid job that fills your wardrobe with pieces that feel culturally expired after six weeks.”

What’s replacing this frantic churn and burn energy is dressing with intention. And that means men can finally slow down and really consider their style and personal tastes, investing in pieces they know they’ll still reach for in two years.

Maple Store’s Orslow 105 Standard Selvedge – $565.00 (SHOP NOW)

“There is a cultural pivot toward longevity and personal identity,” Olivia explains. “For example, investing in a piece of Japanese selvedge denim that will fade with your life, not with the season. It’s buying a heavy-linen overshirt that you’ll reach for every spring for the next decade.”

For anyone who’s ever felt vaguely ridiculous chasing micro-trends, this is good news. The fashion industry is finally catching up with what most sensible men have known for years: a wardrobe built on quality basics, worn repeatedly and worn well, beats a closet full of trendy pieces that have a six-week shelf life.

The Easiest Way to Inject Your Personal Identity? Accessories

The easiest way to add your own personal flair to your outfit is with accessories. As wardrobes get more pared back, accessories are picking up the slack, becoming the primary way men can add personality into how they dress.

“When your core wardrobe becomes more versatile and neutral, accessories become the canvas for personality,” Olivia explains. “They’re also a low-commitment way for men to experiment with style without overhauling their entire closet.”

She sees four categories driving the accessories conversation for men this year: shoes, jewellery, bags and the “details layer” (belts, watches, glasses, et cetera).

Footwear first. The sneakers-or-dress-shoes debate is finally over, because in 2026 nobody’s picking a side. Elevated loafers, driving shoes, premium leather court sneakers – the goal is something you can wear to the office and not change out of for dinner.

Then there’s jewellery, and not the subtle sort either. Think: big sterling silver chains, signet rings, and leather cords. It’s not necessarily about making a statement but rather wearing something that means something to you.

Then there’s the bag situation. Yes, men carry bags now. Think along the lines of a structured leather cross-body bag, or technical totes that can handle a full day without looking like a gym kit.

And finally, what Olivia calls the detail layer: belts, watches, eyewear.

“These are the understated achievers,” she says. “A great belt pulls an outfit together. A vintage-inspired automatic or minimalist solar watch reflects your unique style. And eyewear literally frames how you present yourself to the world.”

The through-line across all four categories is the intention behind it. You’re not throwing on a watch because you need the time on your wrist. You’re choosing a piece that reflects something about who you are, what you value, and how you want to move through the world.

The One Investment Piece Every Man Should Own Right Now

Ask Olivia for her single investment recommendation for 2026, and she doesn’t hesitate: a tailored jacket, in a fabric built for longevity.

“A great jacket is the ultimate utility player,” she says. “Throw it over a simple tee and jeans, and suddenly you’re polished. Layer it over a rollneck or an oxford, and you’re ready for dinner or a meeting. It takes everything a man already owns and instantly elevates the equation, without him having to buy a whole new wardrobe to go with it.”

The key is choosing one with staying power. Look for fabrics with structure and soul: a wool-silk-linen blend that breathes but holds its shape, or a heavy cotton twill that softens with wear rather than falling apart.

Where to Start (if You’re Starting From Scratch)

If you’re starting from zero, or close to it, the good news is you don’t need much. Olivia’s approach is simple: one good piece at a time, starting with a great polo shirt.

“Not the thick, sporty ones your dad wore to the golf course in the 90s,” she says. “A merino wool or Pima cotton polo, something with substance and softness. It hits that perfect sweet spot between a t-shirt and a shirt. You can wear it with tailoring, with denim, with shorts, and it always looks considered.”

From there, add a pair of tailored chinos. This is the piece that changes everything else you already own. When your bottom half fits properly and sits at the right point on your waist, your whole shape changes for the better.

Hugo Boss Regular Fit Chinos – $269 (SHOP NOW) MJ Bale Douglas Chino – $139.95 (SHOP NOW)

However, the fastest way to win if you’re starting from scratch is by simply upgrading your basics. “Swap out that worn cotton t-shirt for one in a slubby linen-cotton blend. Replace those tired chinos with a pair in a heavyweight twill or a soft wool blend. It sounds simple, but elevating the textures of the pieces you wear every single day changes how the whole outfit feels,” says Olivia.

But if there’s one piece to anchor your entire wardrobe around, something you can mix and match, dress up or down, and wear to just about any occasion, Olivia has a clear answer.

The Male Equivalent of the Little Black Dress

It’s one of fashion’s great questions: if women have the little black dress, what’s the equivalent for men? That one piece that takes you anywhere and never lets you down. According to Olivia, it’s a great navy suit (with a bit of stretch).

“Think about it,” she says. “You’ve got a wedding? Navy suit. A job interview? Navy suit. A client dinner, a nice date, a cocktail party, a speaking engagement? Navy suit. It’s the only piece that covers the full spectrum of life events.”

Paul Smith Navy Stretch Suit – $1,245 (SHOP NOW)

The stretch component is what makes it modern and wearable. Old-school suits were restrictive, but contemporary stretch wool, wool-blend or organic cotton suits move with you, which means you can wear it to an event, eat a meal, and hug someone without feeling like you’re trapped.

And the navy itself? A perfect neutral. Softer than black but sharper than grey. Plus, it works with every shirt colour, every shoe, and every occasion.

The biggest benefit of investing in a great navy suit is that you can easily break it up. “Wear the jacket with your favourite jeans and a white tee, and you’ve got an instant smart-casual uniform,” Olivia explains.

“Wear the trousers with a merino polo or an overshirt, and suddenly you’re the best-dressed guy at dinner without looking like you came from the office. It plays beautifully with everything already hanging in your wardrobe.”

The New Rules of Men’s Fashion in 2026

Perhaps the most exciting development in men’s fashion this year is how drastically the old men’s style rulebook is being rewritten. For decades, the options were narrow: plain suit, weekend jeans, and, for god’s sake, don’t experiment too much. Thankfully, that’s all changing.

Colour is finally becoming a tool for self-expression in menswear. Electric blues, burnt oranges, deep purples, considered pastels: when a man walks into a room in a perfectly tailored lavender jacket or a deep emerald velvet, it no longer reads as costumey but confident.

Silhouettes are loosening up in fun ways, too. A relaxed, fluid pair of trousers with a structured, cropped jacket looks cool, not sloppy. Textures are fair game for everyone: slubby linens, brushed fleece, washed silks. And accessories, as Olivia notes, are no longer the domain of artists and musicians. A guy in a suit wearing a silver chain or a leather bracelet? That’s just a well-dressed man now.

What’s driving all of this is the same fundamental shift that’s reshaping the market more broadly. “The old rulebook said there’s one way to dress,” Olivia says. “The new reality says ‘there’s your way to dress’, and that’s a much more exciting place to be.”

For Aussie men, that can only be a welcome development. Our climate, our culture, and our casual-but-considered approach to life have always sat a little awkwardly with the rigid formality of traditional men’s style. In 2026, the rules have finally caught up with how most Australian men work, play and live.

