Seiko 5 field series ssk059k
WATCHES

Seiko 5 Sports Field GMT is a Sub-$700 Polar Dial Built to Endure

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

  • The Seiko 5 Sports Field GMT (SSK059K) launches in March 2026.
  • It offers a “guilt-free” alternative to the Rolex Explorer II aesthetic.
  • Key features include 100-meter water resistance and a 39.4mm case diameter.
  • The automatic 4R34 movement provides a 41-hour power reserve.
  • Priced at AUD$695, it is an accessible entry point for enthusiasts.

You can’t write a word about the Seiko 5 Sports Field GMT (ref. SSK059K) without mentioning its resemblance to the Rolex Explorer II. However, it differs in a select few ways. The watch doesn’t have the round indices (they’re square), it has more text on the dial than the Rolex (inner numbers for local 24-hour time) and the hour hands are different.

We’ll concede that it has the fixed steel bezel with 24-hour markings and the bright orange GMT hand, but calling this anything more than a homage would be unfair to Seiko (and Rolex). It also doesn’t take anything away from how desirable this watch is, especially at such an affordable price point of AUD$695.

The key specs are there too, with 100 metres of water resistance, an automatic GMT movement with 41 hours of power reserve, and a 39.4mm case diameter that is practically perfect. The Seiko 5 Sports Field GMT (ref. SSK059K) is available for pre-order now on the Seiko website, before it arrives in March 2026, and we’d love to see you come up with a reason not to get your hands on one. If you’re into the Explorer II look, this is a guilt-free and accessible way to scratch that itch. Let’s take a closer look!

Seiko 5 field series ssk059k front on
SEIKO 5 Field Series SSK059K | Image: Supplied / Seiko

SEIKO 5 Field Series SSK059K Key Specs

Here are the key specifications for the SEIKO 5 Field Series SSK059K:

  • Calibre: 4R34
  • Complication: GMT
  • Movement: Automatic
  • Diameter: 39.4 mm
  • Thickness: 13.6 mm
  • Lug-to-Lug: 47.9 mm
  • Reserve: 41 hours reserve
  • Crystal: Curved Hardlex Glass
  • Resistance: 100 metres
  • Caseback: Exhibition

So we’ve established that the watch scratches the Explorer II itch, but in its own style. We’d even argue that, without the strict heritage and history of the Explorer II to live up to, Seiko has improved on that formula in its own way, with smaller dimensions and an exhibition caseback.

You won’t have the same performance from the 4R34 calibre automatic movement found here in the Seiko 5 as you would the Rolex. It only has 41 hours of power reserve compared to the 70 hours from the Rolex. Nor is it as accurate, with a stated accuracy of +45 / -35 sec per day, compared to the -2 / +2 sec per day (certified) from Rolex. However, you retain the 100 metres of water resistance, and considering the price point, you can actually use it as intended, without the guilt of banging the 316 stainless steel case around too much.

It weighs just 147 grams, so it’s comfortable for wilderness adventures, but it’s just as comfortable to wear to work under a white shirt.

The Seiko might be an “Office GMT,” meaning you pull the crown to the first position and move the 24-hour hand. However, with a unique style, an attractive price point of AUD$695, and internals that make it a true enthusiast’s piece, it’s a fun addition to the collection or a good entry point into the world of watches. Preorder the SEIKO 5 Field Series SSK059K at the brand’s website below before orders are shipped in March 2026.

