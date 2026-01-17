The Wind Up – Watch News #344

Welcome to the first edition of Man of Many’s The Wind Up for 2026, our regular go-to for all things new in the world of watches. In this year’s very first instalment, we’ll feature two watches celebrating the Year of the Fire Horse, along with a collaborative piece from Hublot and a tonneau-shaped Presage from Seiko.

Happy reading, fellas, and have a great year ahead.

Oris Year Of The Fire Horse | Image: Oris

Oris Year Of The Fire Horse

Price : AUD$12,950

: AUD$12,950 Reference: –

– Diameter: 43mm

43mm Thickness: 13.10mm

13.10mm Material : Stainless steel

: Stainless steel Movement: Oris Calibre 113

Oris Calibre 113 Power Reserve: 240 hours

240 hours Price: CHF6,650 (Limited to 88 pieces)

Oris opens its 2026 account with the dark red affair that is the Year Of The Fire Horse. Boasting a multi-piece stainless steel case that sits at a fairly large 43mm across by 13.10mm in thickness and a really, very lovely dark red dial, the Oris Year Of The Fire Horse is a neat little bit of kit.

Obviously, the focal point of the Oris Year Of The Fire Horse is its deep red dial, but beyond that are its super-useful functions. A week and month counter on the periphery is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of real-world horological practicality. Add to that a 24-hour power reserve, and what you have is a very solid all-rounder.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Year of the Fire Horse | Image: TAG Heuer

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph Year of the Fire Horse

Price : AUD$12,250

: AUD$12,250 Reference: CBS221D.BA0048

CBS221D.BA0048 Diameter: 39mm

39mm Thickness: –

– Material : Stainless steel

: Stainless steel Movement: Calibre TH20-07

Calibre TH20-07 Power Reserve: 80 hours

Another piece commemorating the Year of the Fire Horse, this time in the form of the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph. With its distinct gold and red colour palette, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph has all the hallmarks of a truly interesting piece, both aesthetically and technically.

The Calibre TH20-07 boasts an integrated chronograph featuring a column wheel and vertical clutch, along with a 30-minute chronograph counter at 3 o’clock, finished in bright red with a snailed finish. Set against a creamy golden dial, gold coloured hands and a contrasting red date wheel (with the number 7 replaced by the Chinese character for horse), everything about this piece seems to work really seamlessly.

Seiko Presage Classic Craftsmanship Series Enamel Dial SPB537 | Image: Seiko

Seiko Presage Classic Craftsmanship Series Enamel Dial SPB537

Price : AUD$2,500

: AUD$2,500 Reference: SPB537

SPB537 Diameter: 35.90mm

35.90mm Thickness: 12.50mm

12.50mm Material : Stainless steel

: Stainless steel Movement: Calibre 6R5H

Calibre 6R5H Power Reserve: 72 hours

72 hours Price: €1,650

Seiko enters the world of tonneau-shaped watches with the ultra-classical Presage Classic Craftsmanship Series Enamel Dial SPB537. From the outset, the Presage Classic Craftsmanship Series Enamel Dial SPB537 just looks and feels a cut above. From its five-row brushed and polished bracelet to its tonneau-shaped case, also brushed and polished, the SPB537 is a beautiful ensemble of gleaming curves and proportions.

The dial is another focal point as well. The white-fired enamel of the dial serves as a lovely platform for the elongated Roman numerals and blued steel hands. The Presage Classic Craftsmanship Series Enamel Dial SPB537 is powered by the Calibre 6R5H, which boasts an impressive 72 hours of power and a beating rate of 3 Hz.

Hublot Classic Fusion Yohji Yamamoto All Black Camo | Image: Hublot

Hublot Classic Fusion Yohji Yamamoto All Black Camo

Price : AUD$18,700

: AUD$18,700 Reference: 542.CI.6670.NR.YOY

542.CI.6670.NR.YOY Diameter: 42mm

42mm Thickness: 10.40mm

10.40mm Material : Black ceramic

: Black ceramic Movement: HUB1110 (Base Sellita SW300-1)

HUB1110 (Base Sellita SW300-1) Power Reserve: 42 hours

42 hours Price: CHF10,500 (Limited to 300 pieces)

Hublot’s most iconic piece meets Yohji Yamamoto’s eye for fashion in the new Classic Fusion Yohji Yamamoto All Black Camo. Sporting a microblasted black ceramic case with black-plated H-shaped titanium screws on the bezel, the Classic Fusion Yohji Yamamoto All Black Camo is an all-black affair that is both subtle and distinct.

The dark theme extends to the dial, which features an embossed camo pattern finished in dark grey and black. Applied and faceted matte black indices and matte black-tinted hands provide contrasting elements for easier time-telling, while the date window features a black background that blends in with the black-on-black aesthetic. The finishing touch is Yohji Yamamoto’s signature in grey at the bottom of the dial.