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King Seiko’s Titanium VANAC Watches Channel the Irresistible Style of ’80s Tokyo

Rob Edwards
By Rob Edwards - News

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Readtime: 4 min

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With the release of a trio of new titanium models, King Seiko’s VANAC range has just secured a place for itself on my watch wishlist. Combining a retro, sporty style that recalls ‘80s Tokyo with titanium’s lightweight yet strong and corrosion-resistant properties, each of the Japanese watchmaker’s new timepieces is chic in its own way, whether it’s the contrast of the black, the grey’s monochromatic approach, or the flair of the purple — Prince Rogers Nelson would certainly approve.

Expanding the range after the VANAC line was reintroduced last year with a new Calibre 8L45 automatic movement at its heart, these AUD$6,000 watches are all full of character, which has been a signature trait of the VANAC family since it first appeared in 1972.

While King Seiko has long used VANAC to present bold, colourful, multifaceted designs, last year’s releases adopted a more focused, uniform approach. Now, this trio of releases takes that even further, maintaining the flair for colour with the purple release, while allowing that gorgeous case construction to take a little more of the spotlight across the three new references.

Hkf003j hkf002j hkf001j
HKF003J (left), HKF002J (centre), HKF001J (right) | Image: Supplied

King Seiko VANAC Range Key Specifications

  • References: HKF001, HKF002, HKF003
  • Case: Titanium
  • Diameter: 41.0 mm
  • Thickness: 14.3mm
  • Crystal: Box-shaped sapphire with anti-reflective coating on the inner surface
  • Caseback: See-through screw caseback
  • Movement: Calibre 8L45
  • Frequency: 28,800 vph
  • Magnetic resistance: 4,800 A/m
  • Power reserve: 72 hours
  • Number of jewels: 35
  • Water resistance: 100 m
  • Bracelet: Titanium with three-fold clasp with push-button release
  • Price: AUD$6,000
Hkf001j
All three dials feature horizontal lines paired with others radiating from the centre | Image: Supplied

Case and Dial

The case design is more than deserving of this extra attention. With its distinct angularity and bezel-less construction, it’s a watch that’s elegant, slender, and yet distinctly masculine. The reliably compelling visual effect created by juxtaposing mirror-polished and brushed surfaces is here elevated by the titanium’s darker tone, only adding to the VANAC’s already sporty design.

Contained within the case, each dial takes its own inspiration from the Tokyo cityscape and while there are times when connections of this sort can feel a little forced when asserted by watchmakers, here I think the link is quite compelling.

Every colour features the same line pattern that combines horizontal lines with others that radiate from the centre of the dial, creating a sense of momentum that acts as a nod to the sensation of driving along Tokyo’s highways. Then, the different colours all add their own layer to this: the black is a tribute to moving at speed through Tokyo at night, the grey is the modern beauty of Tokyo’s urban highways, while the purple is the Tokyo horizon just before the sun breaks at dawn.

Hkf003j display caseback
The King Seiko HKF003J’s display caseback | Image: Supplied

Movement and Bracelet

Like last year’s releases, the new VANAC references are powered by the Calibre 8L45 with a power reserve of approximately 72 hours and a daily accuracy of +10 to -5 seconds. It’s a handsome piece of engineering that can be viewed through the range’s display caseback.

The aforementioned sportiness goes beyond mere aesthetics. Due to its titanium material, which is 40 per cent lighter than stainless steel, and the use of a three-fold clasp on the bracelet, this is clearly a watch designed to maximise comfort for the wearer. Further, the bracelet is composed of short links to create horizontal lines that subtly echo those of the dial to handsome effect.

Hkf002j
King Seiko’s new VANAC release all feature titanium construction | Image: Supplied

Price and Availability

Each of King Seiko’s fantastic new VANAC watches is priced at AUD$6,000 and delivers a lot of Tokyo-inspired ‘80s style for your money. This winning trio will be available from July 2026 via Seiko Boutiques and the brand’s selected retail partners.

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Rob Edwards

Branded Content Editor

Rob Edwards

Rob Edwards is Man of Many’s Branded Content Editor. As a former editor of consumer technology and lifestyle publications like T3, Official Nintendo Magazine, Official Windows Magazine, and TechRadar, Rob has honed his expertise in consumer technology and lifestyle products ...

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