Breitling Returns to F1 With a Titanium Navitimer Made for Aston Martin

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 6 Feb 2026

Breitling has officially joined Aston Martin and the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team as its watch partner, and it’s kicked things off with a special-edition Navitimer that takes its pilot-watch DNA and points it straight at the pit lane.

Breitling isn’t just slapping its name on the garage door either. The deal is multi-year, covers both Aston Martin and its F1 team, and it’s set up for a run of exclusive releases. This Navitimer is release number one, marking Breitling’s return to racing.

The first watch designed specifically for the partnership lands in Q3 2026. Until we get a peek under the covers, this Navitmer is the opening lap.

Navitimer on the yellow set with Aston Martin branding behind | Image: Breitling

So what does Breitling’s opener look like? It’s called the Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team (rolls right off the tongue), and it’s capped at 1,959 pieces as a nod to the year Aston Martin first entered Formula One. If you’re the sort of person who enjoys a limited-edition number you can recite over dinner, this one’s for you.

Much the same as F1 teams experiment with materials to get the best out of their vehicles, Breitling is following suit. This is the first time the Swiss watchmaker has used titanium on a Navitimer, an ideal choice for a 43mm watch that can otherwise wear a bit top-heavy. Better yet, it hasn’t taken away from the charm and appeal that make this model so beloved: the slide rule bezel, the dense dial, the “instrument” vibe that’s always been slightly ridiculous in the best way.

Caseback view with Aston Martin Aramco rotor and “One of 1959” | Image: Breitling

But of course it wouldn’t be fit for the track without a proper F1-flavoured twist. The dial gets a carbon-fibre finish, with Aston Martin Racing Green and lime accents pulled straight from the team’s livery, with white luminous indexes. Even the strap gets in on it: textured anthracite calfskin with contrast stitching and a bright green lining that pops the moment you unbuckle it.

Under the dial, it’s classic Breitling. Inside is Breitling’s Manufacture Calibre 01, COSC-certified, with around 70 hours of power reserve. Flip it over and you get a look under the hood through an open sapphire caseback, complemented by a matte-black tungsten rotor engraved with the team logo. And inscribed on the back are two simple, targeted statements: “Instruments for Drivers” and “One of 1959”.

All of which is to say: it’s still a 43mm Navitimer. So that means it wears busy and it wears proud. If you’ve always found the Navitimer a touch “look at me”, this is all of that and more. It just swaps pilot energy for pit-lane energy. But at $15,990, it’s not as indulgent as other timepiece purchases.

Navitimer peeking out from under the yellow cover | Image: Breitling

Key specs

Model: Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team (EB01381A1B1X1)

Navitimer B01 Chronograph 43 Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team (EB01381A1B1X1) Price: AUD $15,990

AUD $15,990 Limited: 1,959 pieces

1,959 pieces Case: Titanium, 43mm, 13.69mm thick

Titanium, 43mm, 13.69mm thick Water resistance: 3 bar (30m)

3 bar (30m) Dial: Carbon-fibre with green/lime accents

Carbon-fibre with green/lime accents Movement: Breitling 01 (Manufacture), automatic, COSC, ~70 hours

Breitling 01 (Manufacture), automatic, COSC, ~70 hours Strap: Anthracite calfskin, folding clasp (titanium)

Three-quarter close-up highlighting the slide rule bezel, pushers and lime seconds hand | Image: Breitling

Front-on view of the titanium Navitimer with carbon-fibre dial and racing green/lime accents | Image: Breitling

Exhibition caseback with the Breitling Calibre 01 and Aston Martin Aramco-branded rotor | Image: Breitling

Rolled strap view showing the bright green lining and textured anthracite leather | Image: Breitling

Lume shot with glowing markers, hands and slide rule scale | Image: Breitling