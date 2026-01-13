Seiko Marks its 145th Anniversary with a Quartet of History-Inspired Watches

By Rob Edwards - News Published: 13 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Over the course of its 145-year history, Seiko has consistently made a compelling case for Japanese craftsmanship in a watch industry widely dominated by Swiss heavyweights. Offering superb work across a wide range of price points, Seiko has become synonymous with exceptional watchmaking, whether you’re talking the elevated elegance of Grand Seiko masterpieces or the accessible practicality of the 5 Sports collection.

Now, the Japanese firm has introduced a new collection of anniversary models across its King Seiko, Prospex, Astron, and Presage lines, marking 145 years since founder Kintaro Hattori first opened his boutique in Tokyo’s Ginza district. He couldn’t possibly have foreseen the watchmaking powerhouse his company would ultimately become, but these new timepieces reflect the firm commitment to quality that was first established with his debut pocket watch: the Timekeeper.

Boasting gold-coloured accents that the brand claims “express Seiko’s enduring commitment to enriching lives with joy and beauty”, each of these four limited-edition watches features detailing that celebrates the Seiko story. Pre-orders are now open and the watches will be available from February 2026 at Seiko Boutiques and select retail stores. Let’s take a closer look.

King Seiko SJE121 | Image: Supplied

King Seiko SJE121

We’re big fans of King Seiko around these parts, and this new release has done nothing to relieve us of said fandom. At a glance, it might just look like another predictably well-crafted KS1969 timepiece, but closer inspection reveals a dial inspired by the pattern Kintaro had engraved on his timepieces. With a grey gradation that grows darker as it approaches the watch’s bezel, it is both beautiful and practical, helping to accentuate the dial’s contrast with its gold-coloured indexes.

This refined dial is housed in an elegantly slim case, along with the slimline Calibre 6L35, and the streamlined look is further complemented by a multi-row bracelet with mirror polishing and brushed finishing, completing a sleek picture of elite Japanese watchmaking.

King Seiko SJE121 Key Specs:

Ref: SJE121

Movement: Calibre 6L35

Frequency: 28,800 vibrations per hour (8 beats per second)

Power reserve: 45 hours

Number of jewels: 26

Crystal: Box-shaped sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating on the inner surface

Diameter: 39.4mm

Thickness: 9.9mm

Water resistance: 50 metres

Magnetic resistance: 4,800 A/m

Edition: Limited to 800

RRP: AUD$4,650

Seiko Prospex Speedtimer SRQ059 | Image: Supplied

Seiko Prospex Speedtimer SRQ059

Seiko has long held its own in the sports timing corner of the watch world, having been responsible for Japan’s first chronograph wristwatch, introduced in 1964, followed by the world’s first automatic chronograph with a column wheel and vertical clutch: 1969’s Speedtimer.

This release carries on that legacy with an extra touch of aesthetic flair, thanks to the inclusion of the same dial pattern as the aforementioned King Seiko model, brought to life here via a white rather than grey dial. As such, this is one of the more luxurious-looking sports watches in recent memory. This effect is amplified by the presence of gold-coloured hands, indexes, and letters that really pop when sitting atop the light dial, giving the whole affair an air of ‘70s luxury, which is echoed by the contoured bracelet.

Powered by the precision of the Calibre 8R48, which boasts a vertical clutch and column wheel, as well as a lightweight and strong escapement courtesy of Seiko’s mastery of MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) technology, the SRQ059 offers a level of accuracy that matches its looks.

Seiko Prospex Speedtimer SRQ059 Key Specs:

Ref: SRQ059

Movement: Calibre 8R48

Frequency: 28,800 vibrations per hour (8 beats per second)

Power reserve: 45 hours

Jewels: 34

Functions: Chronograph with 30-minute counter at 9 o’clock and 12-hour counter at 6 o’clock

Case: Stainless steel case and bracelet with super-hard coating

Crystal: Dual-curved sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating on the inner surface

Water resistance: 100 metres

Magnetic resistance: 4,800 A/m

Diameter: 42.0mm

Thickness: 14.6mm

Edition: Limited to 700

RRP: AUD$3,900

Seiko Astron SSH186 | Image: Supplied

Seiko Astron SSH186

Seiko’s third 145-anniversary limited edition takes a less traditional approach to watchmaking than the rest of the collection, which is fitting for a watch sporting the Astron moniker. After all, it’s the name that adorned the world’s first quartz watch in 1969, followed by the world’s first GPS solar timepiece in 2012.

This new GPS solar dual-time chronograph is a high-tech piece boasting a generous array of gold-coloured accents across the dial, bezel, bracelet, crown, and even the 1, 4, and 5 markings on the UTC scale in a subtle and clever nod to the anniversary in question.

Inside, the watch is powered by the Calibre 5X83, which automatically connects to a GPS network twice a day to maintain its precision anywhere around the globe. It also connects manually with the simple push of a button. All of this makes Seiko’s new Astron a perfect companion for those living the jetsetter life.

Seiko Astron SSH186 Key Specs:

Ref: SSH186

Movement: Calibre 5X83

Functions: GPS-controlled time and time zone adjustment Dual-Time with AM/PM indication Chronograph with 1/20th second counter at 12 o’clock, 12-hour counter (hours and minutes) at six o’clock during chronograph operation Perpetual calendar correct to the year 2100 Automatic DST adjustment function High-speed time zone adjustment Time transfer function Signal reception result indication World time function (38 time zones) Power save function

Accuracy: +/-15 seconds per month (without receiving a GPS signal SSH186 and at temperatures between 5°C and 35°C)

Case and Bracelet: Titanium with black super-hard coating

Crystal: Dual-curved sapphire crystal with super-clear coating

Water resistance: 100 metres

Magnetic resistance: 4,800 A/m

Diameter: 44.1mm

Thickness: 14.4mm

Edition: Limited to 1,450

RRP: AUD$5,200

Seiko Presage SPB538 | Image: Supplied

Seiko Presage SPB538

Wrapping up Seiko’s new collection is our pick of the bunch: a Presage model that draws inspiration from a variation of Kintaro’s original Timekeeper. It echoes that landmark timepiece by sporting an onion crown and an intricately detailed bezel, as well as a dial realised in smooth white enamel. With its slender Roman numerals, box-shaped glass, and pull-through leather strap, it’s a striking release that embodies an aesthetic rarely seen in modern watchmaking.

In stark contrast, the watch’s insides are decidedly modern, powered by Seiko’s Calibre 6R51, which was introduced in 2024 and boasts a power reserve of 72 hours. This enables Seiko’s new Presage to deliver the performance of today even as it deftly pays tribute to old-world style.

Seiko Presage SPB538 Key Specs: