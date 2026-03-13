Tesla Super-Sizes the Model Y L for Australia, Budget Buyers Left Behind (For Now)

Tesla launched the six-seat Model Y L in Australia today.

Pricing starts at AUD$74,900 before on-road costs.

The second row features heated and ventilated captain’s chairs.

It delivers 681km of WLTP range and 378kW of power.

Sub-$50,000 “Standard” variant remains unconfirmed for our market.

I spent two weeks behind the wheel of two Tesla Model Ys, including the bonkers-fast Model Y Performance variant (from AUD$89,400 before on-roads) and the Model Y Premium Long Range All-Wheel-Drive (from AUD$68,900 before on-roads). No matter which model you choose, this remains the best all-around electric SUV that money can buy in Australia. However, it is quite expensive compared to some of its new Chinese rivals.

When I received overnight news that the Tesla Model Y L (from AUD$74,900 before on-roads), a longer, taller, more premium version of the Model Y, was coming to Australia today, I was a little surprised. It adds a usable third row, captain’s chairs (six-seat layout) to the second row, and a handful of updates to the front row, including cooled wireless chargers and a 16-inch centre screen. However, it doesn’t address the one criticism I’ve had of the Model Y—it’s expensive.

Positioned as a high-end “Premium All-Wheel Drive” exclusive, the Model Y L is a relatively affordable six-seat electric SUV, especially compared to other six-seat EVs on the market, such as the Cadillac VISTIQ (from AUD$116,000 before on-roads). However, with several six- and seven-seat plug-in hybrid SUVs from Chinese brands like Chery now entering the market, it’s unlikely to capture the attention of price-conscious families.

What we really want is a sub-$50,000 Tesla Model Y “Standard.” Released in North America and European markets, including the UK and Germany, the base model would give our slowing EV market the jolt it needs, especially as fuel prices continue to rise. For now, we’re taking a close look at the new Tesla Model Y L.

Tesla Model Y “Standard” | Image: Supplied / Tesla

Tesla Model Y Price and Availability

Priced from AUD$74,900 before on-roads, the Tesla Model Y L slots itself neatly underneath the top-of-the-range Model Y Performance, and is now available to order at your local retailer.

Here is the current Tesla Model Y line-up in Australia:

Model Variant Drive Type Price (AUD) Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive $58,900 before on-roads Model Y Premium Long Range All-Wheel Drive $68,900 before on-roads Model Y L Premium All-Wheel Drive $74,900 before on-roads Model Y Performance All-Wheel Drive $89,400 before on-roads Scroll horizontally to view full table

Now, here’s a fun hypothetical to look at. If an entry-level Tesla Model Y “Standard” were to enter the Australian market, it could land at a $49,900 before on-roads cost price-point, which would position it strongly against cut-price Chinese competitors in the MG S5 EV ($48,990 drive-away) and BYD Atto 3 (Premium) and even the sharply-priced Skoda Elroq (Select 60) that’s priced from exactly $49,990 drive-away at the time of publishing.

Tesla Model Y L | Image: Supplied / Tesla

Tesla Model Y L Performance and Range

Feature Specification Price from AUD$74,900 before on-roads Layout 6-seater (Second-row captain’s chairs) Power / Torque 378kW / 590Nm (Dual-Motor AWD) 0–100 km/h 5.0 seconds Range 681km (WLTP) Dimensions 4,969 mm long (150mm longer wheelbase) Scroll horizontally to view full table

Based on the all-wheel drive architecture, Tesla has equipped the longer, heavier (2,088 kg) family hauler Model Y L with a staggering 378kW of maximum power and 590Nm of total torque.

Even with its massive footprint, it will sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.0 seconds and can reach a top speed of 201 km/h. To keep all that mass in check, Tesla has introduced continuous variable damping with selectable ‘Balanced’ or ‘Rear Comfort’ suspension modes. Range anxiety is nearly eliminated entirely with a high-capacity NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt) battery that delivers 681km of range (WLTP) and supports 250 kW fast DC charging.

When you weigh the Model Y L’s performance against other electric SUVs on the Australian market, the value proposition gets a little tougher. If all you’re after is sub-5-second acceleration in a family EV, competitors like the BYD Sealion 7 Performance deliver 390kW of power and a 0-100 km/h time of 4.5 seconds for around $63,990 before on-roads. However, the Model Y L will do it with six people on board, and that’s something that no all-electric competitor can currently offer.

The lack of an entry-level rear-wheel-drive variant for the Model Y L does leave space for an entry-level Tesla Model Y L down the line. If Tesla were to introduce an entry-level Model Y L, we would expect a single-motor setup delivering roughly 220kW of power and a 0-100 km/h time of around 6.9 seconds. Range would likely drop to around 480km (WLTP), as it would likely swap the heavy, expensive NMC battery for a more cost-effective LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) pack to keep the price down. However, when stacked against other family EVs, that’s perfectly competitive for an entry-level family SUV.

Tesla Model Y L | Image: Supplied / Tesla Tesla Model Y L | Image: Supplied / Tesla Tesla Model Y L | Image: Supplied / Tesla Tesla Model Y L | Image: Supplied / Tesla

Tesla Model Y L Upgrades and Changes

If it isn’t already obvious from the imagery, the Model Y L isn’t just a Model Y Premium with extra seats crammed into the boot. This is a physically larger vehicle, with the wheelbase stretched to 3,040 mm (150 mm longer). It now measures 4,969 mm long (an increase of 177mm) and roughly 44mm taller. Configured exclusively as a six-seater, it introduces all-new captain’s chairs in the second row and, in a first for the brand, those middle seats are heated and ventilated, with power adjustments and powered armrests that retract into the side of the seat when not in use.

The front row gets a serious upgrade as well, with 14-way power-adjustable seats that now include electrically adjustable thigh support, and a large 16-inch central touchscreen paired with an 8-inch rear screen for the second-row passengers. Sounds come from an upgraded 19-speaker system (18 speakers plus a subwoofer). Even the wireless charging pads have been heavily revised, and now feature active fan cooling and up to 50 watts of charging power on the driver’s side.

Tesla Model Y L | Image: Supplied / Tesla

The new third row offers two heated seats with flat power-folding capabilities and dedicated USB-C ports. To keep these somewhat cramped third-row passengers comfortable, Tesla has added extra vertical air-conditioning vents on the B- and C-pillars, and buyers can opt for an all-new “Zen Grey” interior colour that lightens things up more than black.

Perhaps the most practical addition for Australian buyers is the introduction of Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, which is a first for any Tesla model in Australia and New Zealand. Using a Tesla adapter, the Model Y L can supply up to 3.3 kW to run domestic appliances and even charge another EV.

Finally, there are some visual changes to note. The rear is finished with a new wraparound spoiler featuring an integrated high-mounted brake light, designed to reduce drag and add downforce. It also sits on an exclusive new 19-inch Machina 2.0 wheel design with removable aero covers, and is available in a model-exclusive “Cosmic Silver” exterior paint.

You can visit the Tesla website below to configure and order your own Model Y L right now, but you’ll have to wait if you’re after that budget-friendly Model Y Standard. It hasn’t been confirmed for Australia!