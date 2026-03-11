Sonos Unveils First New Speakers Since 2024 With the Play and Era 100 SL

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 11 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Sonos is returning to its home audio roots, introducing the Sonos Play ($499 AUD) and Era 100 SL ($289 AUD). The launch marks a return to the idea that built the brand: a system designed to grow room by room, rather than forcing users to replace everything every few years.

The announcement follows a turbulent 2024 for Sonos, when a widely criticised redesign of its app frustrated users and forced the company to spend much of the year stabilising the platform instead of launching new hardware.

Both speakers are designed to integrate into the broader Sonos system, connecting over Wi-Fi to group music across rooms, pair for stereo sound, or expand into home theatre setups.

“Much of consumer tech promises innovation, yet too often delivers isolation,” said Sonos CEO Tom Conrad. “A great sound experience shouldn’t reset every time you add something new. It should get better.”

Sonos Play Brings Portability to the System

The Sonos Play is designed as a bridge between Sonos’ portable and home speakers.

The Play sits between the compact Roam 2 and the larger Move 2. It’s the type of speaker you’d grab for the backyard, a park day, or a weekend away without lugging around something the size of the Move.

It weighs 1.3 kg and stands 192 mm tall, making it far easier to carry than the Move while offering larger drivers than the Roam.

The speaker supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to function inside a traditional Sonos setup or independently when away from home.

The Sonos Play | Image: Sonos

Inside, the speaker uses dual tweeters for stereo separation alongside a midwoofer and passive radiators to boost bass.

It delivers up to 24 hours of battery life, carries an IP67 waterproof rating, and includes a removable grab loop for portability. The speaker ships with a wireless charging base and features a replaceable battery designed to extend the product’s lifespan.

For the first time, Sonos is also allowing multiple speakers to be grouped over Bluetooth. After pairing a Play to a phone, users can press and hold the play button on nearby Play or Move 2 speakers to sync them together.

The speaker’s USB-C port can also support wired line-in or Ethernet with an optional adapter.

Era 100 SL Offers a Simpler Entry Point

The Sonos Era 100 | Image: Sonos

Alongside the Play, Sonos has introduced the Era 100 SL, a streamlined version of its Era 100 speaker.

The SL removes the built-in microphones and voice assistant support, making it a straightforward option for people who just want good sound without a smart speaker listening in the background.

Sonos says the Era 100 SL is designed as an easy entry point into its system, whether used on its own, paired for stereo sound, or added as rear speakers in a home theatre setup.

Together, the two speakers cover opposite ends of the Sonos entry point: a portable speaker designed to travel, and a simplified home speaker designed to expand the system room by room.

Sonos Price, Specs and Availability

Both speakers are available for pre-order now, with general availability beginning March 31, 2026.

Sonos Play

Price: $499 AUD

$499 AUD Connectivity: Wi-Fi + Bluetooth

Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Battery life: Up to 24 hours

Up to 24 hours Waterproof rating: IP67

IP67 Drivers: Two tweeters + one midwoofer

Two tweeters + one midwoofer Features: Automatic Trueplay, voice control, Bluetooth speaker grouping, power bank charging

Automatic Trueplay, voice control, Bluetooth speaker grouping, power bank charging Ports: USB-C (line-in and Ethernet via adapter)

USB-C (line-in and Ethernet via adapter) Colours: Black and White

Sonos Era 100 SL

Price: $289 AUD

$289 AUD Connectivity: Wi-Fi + Bluetooth

Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Battery life: None (plug-in speaker)

None (plug-in speaker) Drivers: Dual tweeters + midwoofer

Dual tweeters + midwoofer Features: Trueplay (iOS), stereo pairing, home theatre rear speaker support

Trueplay (iOS), stereo pairing, home theatre rear speaker support Ports: USB-C (line-in via adapter)

USB-C (line-in via adapter) Colours: Black and White

Sonos is also offering several system bundles at launch:

2 Room Set with Era 100 SL

2 × Era 100 SL

$548 AUD (normally $578)

Indoor/Outdoor Set with Sonos Play

Era 100 + Sonos Play

$773 AUD (normally $818)

Adventure Set with Sonos Play

2 × Sonos Play

$948 AUD (normally $998)

All bundles and individual speakers are available for pre-order now through Sonos and select retailers.

