Black Friday Deals 2025: Best Early Sales

Black Friday, the monumental sales event, begins on Friday, November 28, 2025, followed by Cyber Monday on December 1, 2025. As the pinnacle sales weekend of the year, top retailers nationwide offer unmatched deals in the lead-up to Christmas. From fashion to tech, expect sales galore, even before the main event, catering to early-bird shoppers and those gearing up for seasonal changes. Traditionally held after Thanksgiving, in 2025, this shopping extravaganza spans from 28 November to 1 December.
Our Top Early Picks for Black Friday 2025
From new guitars to floral fragrances, Black Friday has a little something for everyone. To help you make sense of the blockbuster sales period, we’ve pulled together our top picks from across the globe and outlined the must-have deals for this year. The full range of deals will be made available closer to the date, but for now, here are our top early picks for Black Friday 2025:
Happy Nuts Holiday Boxes
Price: USD$49.99 (Black Friday Discount 60% – USD$29.99)
Get in before the Christmas rush and secure the perfect grooming gift (with a side of sly humour) for the man who wants his baubles to stay fresh and comfortable this holiday season. Plus, for a limited time, Happy Nuts is offering a whopping 40 per cent off its fun and functional Holiday Boxes!
Each box contains the following collection of essential products that will leave him feeling as fresh as a peppermint candy cane…
First, there’s Comfort Cream Anti-Chafing Deodorant, which goes on like lotion and dries like powder, keeping things fresh, dry, and chafe-free. Second, the Men’s Body Wash scrubs away sweat and dirt while hydrating skin, leaving him feeling jolly all over and smelling better than a fruit mince pie straight out of the oven. The third inclusion is a Whole Body Deodorant Stick, which is designed to provide freshness from pits to privates. More than a downstairs deodorant, it’s a confidence booster that will have him ready to celebrate. Finally, each box includes an exclusive Christmas ornament, rounding out a perfectly playful and practical stocking stuffer for him.
Remember, get in quick to save 60 per cent off with Happy Nuts’ Black Friday offer!
Best Black Friday Deals
We’ll be updating our article throughout the month, so be sure to check back regularly to stay informed. Importantly, the race to drive sales has seen Black Friday extend beyond a one-day event. Many retailers, such as Amazon and Kogan, will often kick-start their sales early, while other sales won’t officially launch until Friday, 28 November. Check the official store website before you purchase anything!
Best Tech Deals for Black Friday
Whether you are after a new laptop, desktop, audio device, camera or TV, Black Friday is an excellent time to hunt out a bargain. Retailers such as JB Hi-Fi, BestBuy and Harvey Norman will likely be offering major discounts on headphones, home theatre and more. Check back for all the best Black Friday tech deals.
- Samsung – Savings across a range of tech, gaming nad home theatre equipment
- HP – Early Black Friday deals – up to 45% off
- $200 off HP 15.6 inch Laptop 15-fd1012TU (Now $899)
- $480 off HP 15.6 inch Laptop 15-fd0497TU (Now $899)
- $180 off HP 14 inch Laptop 14s-dq3137TU (Now $469)
- $250 off HP 14 inch Laptop 14-em0073AU (Now $599)
- $500 off HP 17.3 inch Laptop 17-cn4040TU (Now $999)
- $900 off HP Envy x360 16 inch 2-in-1 Laptop 16-ac0014TU (Now $1,099)
- $1,160 off HP OmniBook X Flip Laptop 16 inch Next Gen AI 16-as0002TU (Now $1,499)
- Lenovo – Black Friday early access deals
Best Apple Sales for Black Friday
To make the most of the sales period, we will be rounding up the best Apple deals you can snag this Black Friday. Get your hands on fan favourites like iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods and even accessories like iPhone cases and Magic Keyboard, for significantly less. Remember, deals are likely to start around the week of Black Friday, so check back in closer to the date.
- Amazon – Savings on Apple products including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and accessories
- $155 off Apple iPad Pro (M4) (11-inch, Standard Glass, Wi-Fi, 256GB) (Now $1,544)
- $7.05 off Apple AirTag (4 Pack) (Now $147.95)
- $102 off Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 8‑core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) (Now $1,597)
- $10 off Apple 240W USB-C Charge Cable 2m (Now $39)
- $102 off Apple iPhone 16e 128GB (Now $897)
- $4.82 off Apple Earbuds Lightning Headphones (Now $18.08)
Best Fashion Deals Black Friday
In past years, retailers such as THE ICONIC, Myer, and David Jones have served up huge savings on big-name brands, and it’s safe to assume 2025 will be no different. As a result, Black Friday is the perfect time for a wardrobe refresh. Check back closer to the date to see some of our top picks.
- Under Armour – Massive savings across a huge outlet sale
- $39 off UA Lightweight Insulated Women’s Jacket (Now $91)
- $96 off UA Infinite Elite Women’s Running Shoes (Now $144)
- $96 off UA Infinite Elite Men’s Running Shoes (Now $144)
- $11 off UA Left Chest Logo Men’s Short Sleeve Shirt (Now $24)
- $60 off UA Apparition Unisex Shoes (Now $140)
- $36 off UA Jet ’23 Unisex Basketball Shoes (Now $84)
- $51 off UA Cinch Waist Women’s Jacket (Now $119)
- $39 off Curry Splash Graphic Men’s Joggers (Now $91)
- STAX – 40-60% off Sitewide
- $42.47 off Original Hoodie Solfleece (Now $42.48)
- $39.97 off Classic Crew Solfleece (Now $39.98)
- $39.97 off Men’s Sport 1/4 Zip Long Sleeve (Now $39.98)
- $34.97 off Men’s Sport Tee (Now $34.98)
- $27.47 off Men’s Sport Muscle Tank (Now $27.48)
- $64.98 off Men’s Sport Jacket (Now $64.97)
- $59.97 off Unisex Tee (Now $39.98)
- $34.97 off Men’s Sport Nylon Shorts (Now $34.97)
- $31.98 off Full Length Tights NANDEX Original Leggings (Now $47.97)
- $35.98 off Zip Jacket NANDEX (Now $53.97)
- $21.98 off trappy Crop NANDEX Top (Now $32.97)
- $35.98 off Full Length Tights Airlyte (Now $53.97)
- Bonds – Up to 50% off original prices
- Rebel – Huge savings on a range of Garmin smartwatches
- Converse – Sale frenzy across a huge range of styles
- $50 off Unisex Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Colour High Top Snorkel Blue (Now $80)
- $60 off Unisex Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Colour High Top Phantom Violet (Now $70)
- $60 off Womens Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Dainty Mary Jane Slip White (Now $40)
- $30 off Womens Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Dainty Basic Canvas Low Top Black (Now $70)
- $40 off Unisex Converse Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel High Top Black (Now $140)
Black Friday Appliance Sales
With massive savings across white goods, kitchen appliances and household staples, the annual event is often the perfect time to finally upgrade those big-ticket items without breaking the bank. This year, you can expect to score a bargain on electrical products and essential appliances like fridges, dishwashers, washing machines, air fryers and vacuum cleaners, from the biggest brands and leading retailers. Check back closer to the Black Friday date for a full list of deals and savings.
- Temple & Webster – Up to 50% off Black Friday sales
- $140 off Oakleigh Home Medium Sleepzone Hybrid Euro Top Mattress (Now $359.99)
- $30 off Temple & Webster Raphael 1 Drawer Bedside Tables Set of 2 (Now $149)
- $80 off Living Fusion Ellisha Pine Wood Bed Base (Now $109.99)
- $50 off Living Fusion Wolford 3 Door Shoe Cabinet (Now $149.99)
- $40 off Temple & Webster Phoenix Vintage-Style Faux Leather Dining Chairs Set of 2 (Now $159.99)
- Dyson – Savings on key vacuums, homecare and personal styling products
Black Friday Gaming Deals
Obtaining your hands on always-in-demand consoles like Sony’s PS5 or the Xbox Series X may be a bit challenging, but retailers will regularly update their websites with stock information during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period. This year, you can expect to see sales and deals on accessories such as racing wheels, games, gaming headsets, and gaming monitors, allowing you to play uninterrupted.
- Amazon – Savings on gaming accessories and consoles
- $140 off GMKtec Gaming Mini PC AMD Ryzen 9 (Now $1,009.99)
- $90 off CRUA 34″ Curved Gaming Monitor (Now $309.99)
- $10 off Lumerk R36S Handheld Retro Game Console (Now $79.98)
- $22.91 off R36s Retro Gaming Console (Now $56.99)
- $13 off FIFINE Gaming Audio Mixer, Streaming RGB PC Mixer (Now $83.99)
- $15.95 off PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller – Cobalt Blue (Now $109)
- $50.64 off Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds – PlayStation 5 (Now $279.31)
- $150 off Logitech G G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation5 and PlayStation4 (Now $399.95)
General and Travel Black Friday Deal
- Lovehoney – Up to 70% off while stocks last
- American Tourister – Bundle savings for Black Friday 2025
- Emma Sleep – Up to 45% off mattresses
- Sheridan – 30% on Cushions, Throws and Beach Collection
What is Black Friday?
For the uninitiated, Black Friday is the informal name for the Friday following Thanksgiving Day in the US. For years, American businesses have offered massive discounts on select products, with some stores opening at midnight to pandemonium. As a result of the major boost in sales, the Black Friday shopping event has now moved globally, with other countries offering huge savings and online deals. In Australia, the rise of Black Friday has been steady, with retailers cashing in on the pre-Christmas rush.
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday, celebrated the day after Thanksgiving, falls on Friday, 28 November 2025 this year. Recognised both in the US and internationally, it’s renowned for major sales and discounts. While traditionally a one-day event, some retailers extend deals throughout the weekend. It’s advisable to shop early, as top discounts often sell out fast. For reference, Black Friday 24 was on 29 November. In 2025, deals run from 28 November to Cyber Monday on 1 December.
Why Is It Called Black Friday?
According to reports, the term ‘Black Friday’ was first used on Sept. 24, 1869, when two investors, Jay Gould and Jim Fisk, drove up the price of gold and caused a crash that day. Allegedly, the move caused the stock market to drop 20 per cent, and foreign trade stopped.
From there, the phrase changed hands a few times. In the 1950s, Philadelphia police used Black Friday to refer to the day between Thanksgiving and the Army-Navy game. Massive hordes of shoppers and tourists went to the city, forcing police officers to work long hours to cover the crowds and traffic. Nowadays, we know Black Friday as the day after Thanksgiving, when stores open early and offer various sales. The reference to Black Friday comes in the sense that businesses move from ‘in the red’ to ‘in the black’ (profitable) that day.
Does Australia Have Black Friday?
Without the Thanksgiving marker or any public holidays, Black Friday is not a historically significant event in Australia. That being said, the surge in interest has led to the shopping event’s growing popularity in recent years.
Now, you can see a wealth of high-street and online retailers jumping in on the action, offering major discounts across a wide selection of products and end-of-season sales. For the most part, Australian retailers focus on Cyber Monday sales, the Monday after Black Friday, but many great Black Friday deals are available for savvy shoppers. Every year, retail giants like Amazon Australia and Kogan launch thousands of deals on everyone’s favourite brands and products, and this year is no different.
New research from ING suggests that Aussies will spend just over AUD$12.7 billion on sales nationwide across all categories (clothing, jewellery, furniture, appliances, technology, household essentials). This figure represents an increase from last year’s projected spend of $10.8 billion, with approximately 11.5 million Australians reportedly intending to shop the sales this year – an increase of 17 per cent since 2020.
Black Friday FAQs
An annual sales event, Black Friday only occurs once per year, on the Friday after Thanksgiving; however, sales that run across this date will generally last for a few days.
A recent report by Mozo found that Australians spend more during Black Friday than they do on Boxing Day. Projections estimate that spending will be up 20% on previous years for the November sales event, compared to just 7% for the post-Christmas spend.
While the event focuses on one day, Black Friday sales will generally run across the entire weekend. In previous years, Australians have enjoyed the Cyber Monday event; however, the two have essentially joined to become one major weekend of sales.
Additional Considerations
While the discounts listed here are accurate at the time of publication, we will continue to update our pages with new deals as they become available, so keep an eye out for the latest sales. In the meantime, here are a few things to keep in mind when shopping during this period:
- Kogan First Members get a higher discount than non-members on listed sale items. It might be worth signing up to unlock even bigger savings.
- All sales are subject to stock availability, so be sure to act quickly to secure the best offers.
- Some retailers offer discount codes, which must be applied at checkout to activate the deal.
- Stay safe when shopping online – while all the deals included here are from reputable and trusted brands and retailers, it’s essential to remain vigilant. Never share account information or OTP details, don’t refresh the payment page during a transaction, and if a link looks even slightly suspicious, don’t click on it.
