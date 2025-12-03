Shopify Data Reveals the Truth Behind Your Black Friday Spending Habits

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 3 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Shopify hits record USD $14.6B BFCM sales, up 27% year-on-year.

Australia posts its strongest BFCM ever with 15% more consumers purchasing.

LSKD records $10M first-hour sales and 2,500 checkouts per minute.

Top global categories: cosmetics, clothing, activewear, fitness, and nutrition.

POS sales in Australia surge 54%, indicating strong momentum in offline retail.

It turns out that we don’t just love a deal, but we’re willing to spend BIG to save during the biggest sale period of the year! Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, we’re taking a look back at our spending habits. New data from Shopify has revealed precisely how much we spent during the BFCM event, and we’re not going to lie to you, it’s a little scary.

This year, Shopify data has revealed that retailers hit a record $14.6 billion USD in global sales. This represents a 27 per cent increase from last year, with more than 81 million consumers making a purchase. One retailer broke records, achieving over $10 million in sales within the first hour of their Black Friday sale, with up to 2,500 checkouts per minute.

Here in Australia, merchants on Shopify delivered their strongest Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) on record. The number of local consumers purchasing rose by 15 per cent year-on-year, 10 am AEST on November 28 was the peak sales hour, and Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane were where the top shoppers were buying from. What were they shopping for? The data reveal that the top-selling categories this year were cosmetics, clothing tops and pants, followed by activewear, fitness, and nutrition. Let’s take a closer look at the Shopify data in our full breakdown below!

LSKD Black Friday | Image: @lskd

This year, the average cart price was a recession-proof USD$114.70 globally ($112.29 on a constant currency basis), which converts to approximately AUD$174.74 before shipping costs.

The biggest winner from the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping spree here in Australia was QLD-founded brand LSKD, which broke records with over $10 million in sales in the first hour of their sale. They saw highs of 2,500 checkouts per minute, which is unbelievable. However, this only accounted for a small portion of the USD$5.1 million in peak sales per minute observed by Shopify when the clock struck midnight on Friday.

LSKD wasn’t the only winner, as 94,900 merchants had their highest-selling day ever on Shopify during Black Friday-Cyber Monday weekend, and more than 15,800 merchants made their first sale on the platform during the weekend this year. Locally, merchants’ sales grew by over 28% (31% in constant currency) during the Black Friday-Cyber Monday weekend last year.

Shopify Black Friday | Image: Supplied

The top-selling countries are the US, UK, Australia, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, France, China, Spain, and Denmark. Meanwhile, the top-selling cities are Los Angeles, New York, London, San Francisco, and Miami.

“This year has seen Black Friday Cyber Monday reach new heights with shoppers generating a record $14.6 billion USD in sales over the weekend,” said Shaun Broughton, Managing Director, APAC and Japan at Shopify. “Australians remained highly engaged from Black Friday through to Cyber Monday, with strong numbers in areas like POS and cross-border sales showing both the continued importance of omnichannel retail, and how confidently local brands are competing on the global stage”

“What stands out most in the data is how effectively retailers converted demand this year. Across Australia, the number of consumers purchasing grew by 15% compared to 2024. Consumers were more deliberate, using tools like AI to research, compare, and shop smarter, and the businesses that invested in intelligent systems to drive efficiency and responsiveness, simplified their buying journeys, and kept their offers clear and compelling saw particularly strong results. Viewed together, this weekend highlighted the strength of Australia’s retail community and reinforced BFCM as a key moment on the country’s retail calendar,” Broughton added.

Importantly for small businesses with a physical presence, there has been a flow-on effect into the offline world. POS sales made by Shopify merchants in Australia have increased by 54% since the Black Friday-Cyber Monday weekend in 2024.

Note: All data presented in Shopify’s report (including worldwide sales) is approximate and is based on various assumptions. All data is unaudited and is subject to adjustment. The methodology underlying the data may vary year-on-year, and prior year results are not directly comparable to current results. Data represents online and offline sales made by Shopify’s global merchants.