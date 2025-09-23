5 Best Factory Outlet Shopping Malls in Sydney

When you love shopping but want to keep your pockets full in this cost-of-living crisis, we recommend turning towards the best factory outlet shopping malls in Sydney. While they’re not on the scale of what we see overseas, the numbers are growing, and we are lucky to have a couple of amazing fashion outlets to explore. You’ll find amazing pieces from shirts to shoes and almost everything for affordable prices. If you’re anything like us and would love to hunt for a bargain, check out our list of Sydney’s best factory outlet shopping malls. You and your wallet won’t be disappointed.

Editors’ Picks: Best Factory Outlet Shopping in Sydney

Highlights from our list include the following options:

Best overall : Birkenhead Point

: Birkenhead Point For clothing: Birkenhead Point

Now you’ve read our favourites, let’s check out the complete list.

Birkenhead Point | Image: Supplied

1. Birkenhead Point, Drummoyne

The best factory outlet in Sydney is Birkenhead Point. Known by us (and many other shoppers) as one of the best places to pick up a deal on clothing and sneakers from brands like Nike and Polo Ralph Lauren, you’ll also find more than a handful of cut-price homewares and appliances here. To say this place has it all is an understatement. It’s the closest we have to those postcode-sized outlets in the U.S. With a total of 120 shops, offering everything from men’s fashion to women’s fashion and even kids’ fashion, you’ll find a range of discounted items from brands like The North Face Outlet and the Kathmandu Outlet, which are filled with all your camping and adventure needs.

Compared to DFO Homebush, Birkenhead Point offers more premium brands. However, if you drive by car, ensure you arrive early, as this place gets jam-packed on weekends, like DFO.

Address: 19 Roseby St, Drummoyne NSW 2047

Opened: 1979

Hours: Mon-Wed & Fri 10am-5:30pm, Thur 10am-7:30pm, Sat 9am-6pm, Sun 10am-6pm

Number of stores and services: 120

Owner: Mirvac

DFO Homebush | Image: Supplied

2. DFO Homebush, Homebush

When you think of factory outlets, the one that always comes to mind is DFO Homebush. This is Sydney’s original outlet centre, known by many and visited by all. With everything under one roof, from clothes, shoes, appliances and everything in between, DFO is one of Sydney’s most popular factory outlets, and if you’ve had a chance to sit in the traffic around this place, you’ll know just how busy it can get.

Primarily known by shoppers for its fantastic range of high fashion outlets, you’ll find the likes of Burberry with stylish clothes, leather goods and amazing bags. Similarly, the Lacoste Outlet is loved for its classic polos and shoes. The R.M.Williams Outlet is favoured for its Australian-made leather goods, including boots, bags and belts. But at the end of the day, you’re bound to find something to fit your taste and budget.

Address: 3-5 Underwood Rd, Homebush NSW 2140

Hours: Mon-Wed & Fri – Sun 10am-6pm, Thurs 10am-8pm

Phone: (02) 9748 9800

3. Fashion Spree, Liverpool

The newest and smallest of the three most prominent factory outlets in Sydney, Fashion Spree is still an excellent place for some retail therapy. It doesn’t attract the mass crowds that the other two centres do, so it’s typically easier to find a park here. Like other outlets in Sydney, Fashion Spree has everything from fashion to homewares and everything in between. Brands such as ASICS, adidas, Converse, Champion, Calvin Klein, New Balance, and Nike are here. The variety is much the same from centre to centre, so convenience is usually the winning factor when deciding which place to visit, and Fashion Spree delivers in this regard. We’ll catch you at the Polo Ralph Lauren outlet!

Address: 5 Viscount Pl, Liverpool NSW 2170

Hours: Mon-Wed & Fri – Sun 10am-6pm, Thurs 10am-8pm

Phone: (02) 9601 7960

Market City | Image: Supplied

4. Market City, Haymarket

Located conveniently in Sydney’s CBD, Market City isn’t the first place you think of when looking to track down a bargain at a brand outlet store in Sydney. You might be surprised to find brands like adidas, Connor, and Bonds here. While it’s known for the incredible Paddy’s Markets, Market City can house a few bargains, with more sought-after products here that sit on shelves for longer because of the smaller foot traffic than Birkenhead Point and DFO Homebush. If you’re planning a visit, parking can be expensive. We recommend public transport, as there’s a light rail stop outside.

Address: 13 Hay St, Haymarket NSW 2000

Hours: Mon-Wed & Fri – Sun 10am-7pm, Thurs 10am-8pm

Phone: (02) 9288 8900

INCU Outlet, Rosebery | Image: Supplied

5. Alexandria Outlet Stores

Alexandria is known for its many outlet stores that line its main roads. The suburb has bargains at amazing stores, from high fashion to luxury homewares and almost everything you can think of. If you’re looking for a fashion fix, look no further than the Incu Outlet, where you can shop both men’s and women’s luxury fashion brands at reduced prices. We’re discussing Dries Van Noten, Needles, Maison Kitsune, and Proenza Schouler.

Maybe sports are more your style. Well, why not visit the New Balance Outlet Store and grab some shoes or sports clothing? From running shoes to everyday shoes and from sports clothing to everyday clothing, the Puma outlet store has you covered with a wide range of women’s, men’s, and children’s products. There are multiple shops in Alexandria, so follow your wallet and spend the day exploring what this trendy Sydney suburb offers.

Here are some brands that have outlets in the area:

lululemon

M.J. Bale

Nude Lucy

Camilla and Marc

ZIMMERMANN

Assembly Label

Alexandria Outlet Stores

