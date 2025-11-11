Home/Culture
Click Frenzy | Image: Click Frenzy
Best Click Frenzy Deals for 2025

Prep your shopping carts, Click Frenzy Main Event will officially kick off at 7pm (AEDT) on Tuesday, November 11 and runs until Friday, November 14 at midnight. The super saver event runs for four days, offering major discounts on some of your favourite brands, bringing the best of entertainment, experience and beauty right into your home. 

You know we’re a sucker for a Click Frenzy tech deal, so our eyes and ears are wide open when it comes to saving a fortune off gear for this event, but that’s not all. Whether you’re after new clothes, make-up or electronics, over the next couple of days there are going to be tons of discounts to fill your cart to the brim.

Click Frenzy marks an unofficial start to the holiday shopping period, with Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas sales following soon after. If you’re looking to get ahead of your festive season shopping, this is as good a time as any!

Best Click Frenzy Sales

To help you spend your money in the best way possible, we’ve curated a selection of the best Click Frenzy deals for the Main Event. Here you’ll find crazy deals on everything from Tech, Fashion, Food, Wine & Liquor, all the way through to Home & Living, Health & Beauty, Kids, Toys & Pets and Sports & Leisure, Trending and Local Businesses. Here is a list of the best Click Frenzy deals for 2025.

Best Boxing Day sales - Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless | Image: Sennheiser
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless | Image: Sennheiser

Click Frenzy Electronics and Tech Deals

There are major savings to be had across a wide number of retailers in the electronics and entertainment space this Click Frenzy. The annual tech sale offers a chance to score some of the biggest brands for cheap. Here are all the best Click Frenzy tech sales for 2025.

Ray-Ban Lens and Temple Branding
Ray-Ban Lens and Temple Branding | Image: Supplied

Click Frenzy Fashion Deals

Time to up your wardrobe game. The best Click Frenzy sales on fashion have arrived with a bunch of brands dishing up massive deals across their ranges.

Top fitness trends for 2023 free weights
| Image: Unsplash

Click Frenzy Outdoors Deals

If you’re looking to up your outdoor game, Click Frenzy is a great place to start. From new trampolines to travel and camping accessories, so check out these outdoor deals and sales.

Koala homewares range bedroom
Koala’s homewares range | Image: Koala

Click Frenzy Homeware Sales

Click Frenzy also marks a great time to fix up a few things around the home. If you are looking to purchase new home appliances, improve your outdoor furniture or simply get started on some gardening projects, these deals on homewares will have you sorted.

Panasonic's 3 blade wet dry electric shaver
Image: Panasonic

Click Frenzy Beauty Deals

There are a number of massive deals set to land on beauty and grooming brands this year. The industry is set to score some big deals across the board, with beauty and fragrance brands offering discounts on a range of products. Here ar the best beauty deals for Click Frenzy 2024.

What is Click Frenzy?

Click Frenzy Main Event is an exclusive multi-day online event that combines all the best deals and exclusive offers from a broad range of merchants. The national online sale event, brings together online retail brands, offering exclusive offers on a centralised shopping platform four times a year.

“It’s no surprise that Australians are so eager for sale season, and we’re excited that Click Frenzy is kicking off its biggest sale of the year for shoppers again this year,” said Daniel Thompson, Head of Marketing at Click Frenzy. 

“Whether you’re finally checking out items you’ve been dreaming of, refreshing your summer wardrobe, or picking out gifts for loved ones, we’re happy to be helping Aussies save where it counts.”

According to the organisation, during these sales, shoppers can browse through thousands of deals, and shortlist their favourites and once they’re ready to make a purchase, they will be linked to the relevant retailer to complete the purchase. They can search by category, brand, product name, or item or just browse the unbelievable range of deals.

Plus, PayPal is running a competition in concert with the event: giving 4 customers the chance to win a share of $500,000. To enter, customers will need to follow @PayPalAU on Instagram, check out with PayPal, and comment on PayPal’s competition posts each week.

Additionally, Click Frenzy members will get access to limited-time only ‘Go Nuts 99% Off’ Deals, as well as early access to the event. 

When is 2025 Click Frenzy – Main Event?

In 2025, Click Frenzy Main Event will start from 7:00 pm (AEST) Tuesday 11 November 2025, and will run until midnight on Friday 14 November 2024. During this period, you can grab most of the deals on this list for a few days. But, be warned, some deals expire within 24 hours, so it’s best to run rather than walk to catch these discounts.

