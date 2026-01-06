10 Best Selling New Cars in Australia for 2025 Revealed

Despite our geographical location and relatively small population, Australia has the most unique new vehicle market in the world. The Ford Ranger is the top-selling vehicle in Australia for 2025 (56,555 sales), followed closely by the Toyota RAV4 (51,947 sales) and HiLux (51,297 sales). However, when you look a little closer, it’s the new cut-price players from China that have arrived in the last few years and turned our market on its head quicker than anyone could have exected.

Unlike the US and EU, the government doesn’t place tariffs on the sale of Chinese cars locally. Some have argued that we’ve become a dumping ground for Chinese vehicles because of that, and that’s not entirely wrong with aggressive price reductions the norm, but the reality is that these unbelievably affordable, generally well-made, and technology-packed cars are selling like hotcakes.

Chinese cars are selling so well in Australia, that they’ve grown to become the third largest seller of vehicles in Australia by country of origin (221,699 sales). They sit behind only Japan (358,981) and Thailand (249,958), and well ahead of fourth place Korea (149,966). It signals a seismic shift in the way that we buy new cars, and while the list below only features one Chinese vehicle in the Chery Tiggo 4, expected that to change in the years to come. For now, let’s take a look at the top-selling cars in Australia for 2025.

2025 Ford Ranger PHEV Stormtrak | Image: Ford Australia

1. Ford Ranger — 56,555

2025 sales (4×2 + 4×4): 56,555 (-9.6%)

The Ford Ranger (from AUD$37,130 before on-roads) managed to hold onto its lead, pipping the Toyota RAV4 and HiLux at years end to retain the title as Australia’s best-selling vehicle. Still, there’s some work to do into 2026, with the overall sales for the marque dropping nearly 10 per cent YTD. This is despite the introduction of the Ford Ranger Super Duty, which will surely become one of the top-sellers for the brand. Toyota has also updated the HiLux, which it expects to sell quite well. Then there’s the Chinese-made utes, which have continued to gain ground at the lower-end of the market. If there’s something to take away for Ford, it’s the strong December, where sales were up 937 (+20.9%).

2026 Toyota RAV4 Edge | Image: Toyota

2. Toyota RAV4 — 51,947

2025 sales: 51,947 (-11.5%)

It was a slow year for the Toyota RAV4 (from AUD$45,990 before on-road costs) as sales were down more than 11 per cent on the year. Still, it’s the top-selling SUV in Australia with more than 50,000 vehicles sold on the year, and that’s before the introduction of the new model, which is set to arrive in showrooms shortly. With competition heating up in the SUV market, again, thanks to the introduction of long-range, 1,000+ km to a tank, Chinese “Super Hybrid” SUVs, we wouldn’t expect the RAV4 to increase sales considerably next year, but the strong December where sales were up 919 (+18.0%) says plenty of Australians are trusting the known brands when it comes to new cars.

2026 Toyota HiLux | Image: Toyota

3. Toyota HiLux — 51,297

2025 sales (4×2 + 4×4): 51,297 (-4.1%)

It’s a similar story to the RAV4 when you’re talking about the Toyota HiLux (from AUD$33,990 before on-road costs). Despite the relatively slow year for sales, where they fell just over 4 per cent, we believe the brand would be seeing this as a win with the increase in competition, slow market, and most importantly, knowing they have a newmodel on the way. The new HiLux is now in showrooms and available for purchase, and that can only help their sales moving forward. We wouldn’t be suprised if this makes a run at the top-selling crown in 2026.

Isuzu Ute D-Max X-Terrain | Image: Isuzu Ute

4. Isuzu Ute D‑Max — 26,839

2025 sales: 26,839 (-11.1%)

Outside of the Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux, sales for dual-cab utes not made in China were challenged in 2025, and we expect that trend to continue in 2026. The first example is the Isuzu Ute D‑Max (from AUD$36,200 before on-road costs), where sales were high enough to land the marque a fourth place position, but they were down more than 11 per cent on the year, and 11 per cent in December as competition increases in market. It will be a tough position to hold for the D-Max moving forward as the brand has already updated the model on numerous occassions, and even introduced an off-road focused ‘Blade’ version that we are yet to see on the road. Still, if you’re after the toughest dual-cab ute on the market, it’s the clear choice next to the Toyota HiLux.

2025 Ford Everest Wildtrak | Image: Supplied / Ford Australia

5. Ford Everest — 26,161

2025 sales: 26,161 (-1.3%)

It was a race to the finish line between the Ford Everest (from AUD$59,490 before on-road costs) and Toyota Prado in 2025. Just 55 sales seperated the two off-road SUVs in the sales charts, but it was the Everest that came out on top with 26,161 sales on the year. This is down just over 1 per cent on the year, a positive sign for Ford to take into the new year. The marque also had a strong December, where it’s 2,149 sales beat the Toyota Prado (1,327) by a considerable margin. With rumours of a Ford Everest Super Duty in the future, it remains a great choice for families where luggage space, towing, and off-road capability is top of mind.

2025 Toyota LandCruiser Prado | Image: Toyota Australia

6. Toyota Prado — 26,106

2025 sales: 26,106 (+166.3%)

With the introduction of the new model, it was a bumper year for the Toyota Prado (from AUD$72,500 before on-road costs). It may not have won the sprint to the finish line against the Ford Everest. However, with an overall sales increase of 166.3% on the year, it was a runaway success for the brand. Expect that to continue into 2026, as the brand considers its options for new powertrain varients, off-road special editions, and other updates to keep the Prado as competitive as possible. We hope that the third row in the seven-seater models will eventually be made removeable, but that is wishful thinking for now.

Hyundai Kona | Image: Supplied / Hyundai

7. Hyundai Kona — 22,769

2025 sales: 22,769 (+31.1%)

What a year it was for the Hyundai Kona (from AUD$32,700 before on-road costs), with sales up 5,395 (+31.1%) on the year. While we’re yet to get behind the wheel of the new model we think Top Gear said it best when they said “If nothing else, we like the Kona for stepping out from the smorgasbord of identikit cars in the sector.” We love when a brand takes a risk with styling, especially in a medium SUV segment where cars have typically been styled like white goods. The Kona might sit on the heels of the Toyota RAV4 with less than half the sales, but it grabs our attention every time we see one on the road, and it might be the vehicle we’d prefer to look at in our driveways. Beyond that, it’s affordable, the hybrid system is class-leading, and the interior is modern, with just enough physical controls to not let the large touchscreen infotainment system distract you.

Mazda CX‑5 | Image: Supplied / Mazda

8. Mazda CX‑5 — 22,742

2025 sales: 22,742 (-0.4%)

The Toyota HiLux of medium SUVs, Mazda might be bringing a new CX-5 (from AUD$36,740 before on-road costs) to the market shortly, but it amazes us that this current model continues to sell so well. Despite it’s age, which is nearing on a decade, sales were strong in 2025, dipping just under 1 per cent for the year. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, and that’s what Mazda has done with the CX-5. It’s the best car to steer in the segment, performing more like a BMW than Japanese family SUV, and for that it has been rewarded with plenty of sales. Sometimes, all people want is a raliable, efficient, no-nonsense family car, and that’s what the CX-5 delivers.

Mitsubishi Outlander | Image: Supplied / Mitsubishi

9. Mitsubishi Outlander — 22,459

2025 sales: 22,459 (-18.7%)

It was a challenging year for the Mitsubishi Outlander (from AUD$39,990 before on-road costs), with sales decreasing nearly 20 per cent in the wake of PHEV SUV competition from China in the BYD Sealion 6, Haval H6, and more. Still, with a position inside the top 10 best-selling vehicles in Australia the brand should be happy with what they’ve delivered in 2025. Moving forward, the Outlander needs to increase it’s value propersition to buyers who still might be on the fence about purchasing a cut-price Chinese alternative. Still, the fact remains that those vehicles are getting better every six months, and the Outlander has only seen a mild NEDC-only range increase since its release.

Chery Tiggo 4 | Image: Chery

10. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 20,149

2025 sales: 20,149 (+950.5%)

Last but not least, it’s hardly suprising to find the cheapest SUV in Australia rounding out the list of 10 top-selling cars in Australia for 2025. Of course, we’re talking about the Chery Tiggo 4. We’re not sure how, but they’ve managed to price this car from AUD$23,990 drive-away for the petrol Urban model, and it’s hard to fault because of this. Still, if you’re in the market, the hybrid versions start at about $29,990 drive-away and offer better tech, more efficieny, and greater overall driving experience. With 20,149 sales, an increase of 950.5%, we’re sure a few bottles of Champagne were popped at the Chery offices after seeing these results. Expect this figure to increase moving forward, especially if downward pressure on pricing continues and this car gets even cheaper.