10 Cheapest New Cars in Australia, Ranked by Price

With new safety and emissions regulations driving up prices, the cheapest new cars in Australia are no longer as affordable as they once were. Still, there are deals to be found on cars less than $20,000, and the Kia Picanto Sport proves it. This small hatchback holds the crown as Australia’s cheapest car, with a starting price of just $19,190 plus on-road costs. With an 8-inch floating touchscreen offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, it boasts most of the features buyers need.

However, the affordable Kia is closely followed by two Chinese SUVs from MG and Chery, which offer outstanding value for money. These are brands you might not recognise, and they’re examples of how new manufacturers are pushing established names like Suzuki, Kia, Hyundai, and Mazda to drive their prices down. Compared to their Japanese and Korean rivals, Chinese vehicles come fully loaded with larger screens, comfort features such as heated seats, panoramic roofs, and 10-year warranties.

Whether they’re worth your money is the big question, but having driven them, we’ll explain it on our list of the cheapest new cars in Australia below.

Cheapest News Cars in Australia at a Glance

Highlights from our list include the following options:

Now that you've read our favourites, let's take a look at the complete list.

1. Kia Picanto Sport

Price: from $19,190 plus on-road costs (approx. AUD$22,140 drive-away)

There’s a lot to love about Australia’s cheapest new car, the Kia Picanto Sport. While the more expensive GT-Line Variant is a more complete package with premium styling elements and USB-C ports in the rear, the Sport variant carries a lot of the same standard kit, including “premium” artificial leather, a 4.2-inch digital cluster, and an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get features usually reserved for larger, more expensive cars, such as folding side mirrors with integrated turn indicators, power windows on all doors (with auto up/down function for the driver), a 60/40-split folding rear seat, and power-folding external mirrors.

While small cars usually get a bad reputation for safety, the Picanto comes with a large portion of Kia’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) as standard across both trims, including Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Lane Follow Assist (LFA), and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA). Despite these features, it has not been rated by ANCAP.

Under the bonnet is a 1.2-litre MPI petrol engine that produces 62kW of power and 122 Nm of torque. It’s the least powerful engine on sale, but this is a fairly lightweight car, and when you put that with a five-speed manual transmission (or four-speed automatic), it can get out of its way around town.

Couple this with a 7-year warranty, 7-year capped-price servicing, and 7-year roadside assistance, and you have a very comprehensive package for not a whole lot of money.

Engine: 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol

1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol Transmission: 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic

5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic Fuel Economy: 5.4 litres/100km (claimed)

5.4 litres/100km (claimed) ANCAP safety rating : Unrated

: Unrated Infotainment: 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Warranty: 7 years/unlimited km

2. MG3 Vibe

Price: AUD$20,990 plus on-road costs

The aggressively priced MG3 Vibe is one of the newest additions to our list of the cheapest cars in Australia. With a list price of AUD$20,990 before on-roads, the brand regularly reduces this price with drive-away specials from as low as AUD$21,888 drive-away. Depending on your postcode, these drive-away deals can actually make the MG3 Vibe the cheapest new car in Australia. However, as we’re ranking these vehicles based on RRP, it remains here in second place.

Under the bonnet is a 1.5-litre petrol engine delivering 81kW of power and 142Nm of torque, which makes it more powerful than the 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine in the Kia Picanto Sport. To keep it affordable to run, it can run on 91RON fuel with a fuel consumption of 6L/100km.

The technology inside the cabin is competitive, featuring a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto for navigation and media, alongside a 7-inch digital cluster for essential vehicle information. There’s also a reverse camera, halogen headlights, 15-inch steel wheels, disk brakes, and fabric seating.

This is all covered by a 10-year/250,000km warranty and supported by nearly 100 dealerships across Australia. The MG boss says it’s all about giving people what they want during a cost-of-living crisis: “We recognise many Australians are doing it tough with the cost of living. We are proud to deliver the MG3 Vibe, providing great value for Australians as they look to purchase a new car. With safety features including seven airbags and backed by MG’s industry-leading 10-year/250,000km warranty is an excellent combination for first car buyers,” said MG Motor Australia’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter Ciao.

Engine : 1.5-litre petrol with 81kW/142Nm

: 1.5-litre petrol with 81kW/142Nm Transmission : 3-speed automatic

: 3-speed automatic Fuel Economy : 6L/100km (claimed)

: 6L/100km (claimed) ANCAP safety rating : 4-star (ANCAP)

: 4-star (ANCAP) Infotainment : 10.25-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay

: 10.25-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay Warranty: 10-year/250,000km

3. Mahindra XUV 3XO

Price: AUD$23,990 drive-away (XUV 3XO AX5L)

It seems new car prices are in a race to the bottom, as new entrant Mahindra has joined our list of the cheapest new cars money can buy as the cheapest SUV in Australia. Priced at just AUD$23,990 drive-away in ‘AX5L’ trim, the Mahindra XUV 3XO comes packed with features that you’d previously only find on significantly more expensive vehicles. This includes dual 10.25-inch HD displays with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree surround view system with Blind Spot Monitor, and convenience features such as an electric parking brake with auto hold, smart keyless entry, and push-button start.

Under the bonnet, the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder TCMPFi turbo-petrol engine delivers 82 kW of power and 200 Nm of torque backed by a 6-speed third-generation Aisin torque converter automatic transmission. The engine is not the most fuel-efficient in the market, but it’s fine with a claimed combined consumption of 6.5L/100km. How fast is it? The brand claims a 0-60km/h acceleration time of 4.6 seconds, which is unusual.

Under the skin, there’s a MacPherson Strut front suspension set-up with an anti-roll bar, and at the rear, there’s a twist beam with a coil spring. Disc brakes can be found at all four corners, and surprisingly, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is not made in China, but at Mahindra’s plant in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The standard safety features list is extensive and includes many of the features we look for in new cars. However, Mahindra isn’t submitting the XUV 3XO for ANCAP testing, as it’s not mandatory in Australia. ANCAP will likely conduct an independent test of the car, and we await the results of this test. Standard safety features across the range include:

Traffic Sign Recognition and High Beam Assist

6 airbags and Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

All-wheel disc braking with disc wipe and emergency pre-fill

ISOFIX child seat mounts, three-point seatbelts for all seats, and belt reminders

Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) standard on both variants, including: Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go Forward Collision Warning and Automatic Emergency Braking Lane Keep Assist and Smart Pilot Assist



Mahindra has entered the market with a very competitive capped-price service scheme that runs for up to 6 years or 85,000 km, whichever comes first. The total CPS comes to $1,994, which is approximately $0.02 per km and 17% lower than the average cost in this segment. The warranty is 7 years / 150,000 km, accompanied by 7 years of roadside assistance.

Engine : 1.2-litre 3-cylinder TCMPFi turbo-petrol engine, 82 kW of power, 200 Nm of torque

: 1.2-litre 3-cylinder TCMPFi turbo-petrol engine, 82 kW of power, 200 Nm of torque Transmission : 6-speed third-generation Aisin torque converter automatic

: 6-speed third-generation Aisin torque converter automatic Fuel Economy : 6.5L/100km (claimed)

: 6.5L/100km (claimed) ANCAP safety rating : Not tested

: Not tested Infotainment : Dual 10.25-inch HD displays with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

: Dual 10.25-inch HD displays with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Warranty: 7-year / 150,000 km with 7 years of roadside assistance

4. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro Urban

Price: from $23,990 drive-away

Just when you thought you couldn’t get a brand-new SUV for less than $25,000, Chery released the Tiggo 4 Pro Urban to the market with a hardly-believable price of $23,990 drive away.

You’ll find a large 10.25-inch driver display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED headlights, a four-speaker Sony-branded sound system, 17-inch alloy wheels, and several important safety features, including a 360-degree camera, lane departure warning, and a suite of airbags that have helped the Tiggo 4 Pro achieve a 5-star ANCAP safety rating. Can you tell that it’s jam-packed with kit? Well, there’s some substance here too, and like the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max that we tested towards the end of last year, the materials, while synthetic, are premium to the touch.

Unlike its main competitor, the MG ZS (81kW/140Nm), the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro Urban features a turbocharged 1.5-litre engine that produces a robust 108kW of power and 210Nm of torque. It is a little thirsty at 7.3L/100km (claimed), but it’s the trade-off you make for a little more grunt.

Engine : 1.5-litre Turbo 4-cylinder petrol

: 1.5-litre Turbo 4-cylinder petrol Transmission : Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Fuel Economy : 7.3L/100km (claimed)

: 7.3L/100km (claimed) ANCAP safety rating : 5 stars (ANCAP)

: 5 stars (ANCAP) Infotainment : 10.25-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

: 10.25-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Warranty: 7 years/unlimited km

5. MG3 Excite

Price: from $22,990 plus on-road costs ($23,888 drive-away at the time of publication)

Keep an eye out, as you can often find the MG MG3 Excite for less than the $24,000 drive-away price we’ve listed to stay in line with the rest of our list. It starts to look like a genuine bargain if you can catch it on a drive-away sale and quickly becomes one of the best value-for-money cars on our list, with more standard features than its main competitors in the Suzuki Swift Hybrid and Kia Picanto. It’s also safer than these two, and while it’s not as safe as the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro on paper, it recently received a recall to fix the driver’s seat fixture, which should cement its ANCAP safety rating at four stars.

If you’ve spent any time reading our review of the MG4 electric vehicle, then you would recognise the interior of the MG3. The car features a 10.25-inch Infotainment Screen, a 7-inch digital cluster for the driver, and six speakers with above-average sound quality. You also get plenty of nice-to-have features, such as electric auto-fold side mirrors with heating, fabric seats, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

The 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine under the bonnet produces 81kW at 6000rpm and 142Nm at 4500rpm, which is more than the Picanto’s 62kW output. However, it’s quite thirsty as a result, and you won’t achieve better fuel consumption than the claimed 6.7L/100km figure.

Engine : 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol

: 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol Transmission : 3-speed automatic

: 3-speed automatic Fuel Economy : 6.7L/100km (claimed)

: 6.7L/100km (claimed) ANCAP safety rating : 4-star (ANCAP)

: 4-star (ANCAP) Infotainment : 10.25-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay

: 10.25-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay Warranty: 10-year/250,000km

6. Haval Jolion Premium

Price: AUD$23,990 drive-away

The Haval Jolion Premium is quite an impressive vehicle for the money. Yes, the 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine (105kW/210Nm) is thirsty compared to the frugal hybrids available for more money, but at $23,990 drive-away, the savings will buy you quite a lot of fuel.

It’s practical, with space in the second row for adults and children and dual USB-A outlets. Meanwhile, the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system has been improved over the years to the point that it actually works, and is backed by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You won’t find the six-speaker sound system particularly impressive, and there are no dials or buttons to adjust the temperature or volume inside the cabin, which is unacceptable. You could use the voice controls, but that’s a bit extreme. The materials on the inside could be improved, as well, with only cloth seats available on this entry-level “Premium” model, alongside a predominance of hard plastics. However, it’s what you should expect to find for this price.

While the Haval Jolion Premium has been awarded a 5-star ANCAP safety rating, its driver assistance systems are amongst the worst we’ve ever tested. It’s clear that ANCAP does a poor job of assessing these systems, as we would consider them quite dangerous, but you can turn them off.

Engine : 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine

: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine Transmission : 7-speed dual-clutch automatic

: 7-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel Economy : 8.1L/100km (claimed)

: 8.1L/100km (claimed) ANCAP safety rating : 5 stars

: 5 stars Infotainment : 12.3-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

: 12.3-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Warranty: 7-year unlimited kilometre warranty, 5 years of roadside assistance

7. Suzuki Ignis GL

Price: From $24,490 drive-away

Next to the new-generation Swift Hybrid, the brand also offers a raised-up Suzuki Ignis GL. This cheap car is better suited to those with limited mobility who simply need a basic city car that’s easy to get in and out of. Interestingly, the Ignis is smaller than the new Swift Hybrid (3,700mm in length vs. 3,860mm), but the raised 180mm of ground clearance does make it feel slightly larger when you’re behind the wheel. Calling it an SUV is still a stretch.

Having been around since 2016, this is an aging vehicle and is quite honestly the car equivalent of a Nokia phone. It’ll last forever, but you’re going to sacrifice modern technology and comfort features. There’s a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and next to this is a leather-wrapped steering wheel, but that’s about it as far as soft-touch elements go. Again, this is a fundamental vehicle, but that does suit some pragmatic buyers, especially in the older demographic.

Engine : 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol

: 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol Transmission : 5-speed manual or Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

: 5-speed manual or Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Fuel Economy : 4.9L/100km (claimed)

: 4.9L/100km (claimed) ANCAP safety rating : Unrated

: Unrated Infotainment : 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

: 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Warranty: 5 years/unlimited km

8. Suzuki Swift Hybrid

Price: from $24,990 drive-away

On paper, the Suzuki Swift Hybrid is one of the best value-for-money cars on this list, as it combines excellent fuel efficiency and technology for less than $25,000 drive-away. However, like the MG5, it’s let down by a 1-star ANCAP safety rating that scores it 18.88 out of 40 for Adult Occupant Protection.

Unfortunately, this car is considered so unsafe by ANCAP because you’re getting a good amount of standard features for your money, including a large 9-inch multimedia touchscreen with DAB radio alongside Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay together with keyless entry and start, LED headlights, digital speedo, and advanced safety features such as traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, weaving alert, rear parking sensors, rearview camera security alarm, high beam assist, and stop-start technology.

By the name alone, one would imagine the Suzuki Swift Hybrid has one of the most impressive powertrains on our list, with a 1.2-litre hybrid engine and 5-speed manual or automatic CVT transmission. However, it’s merely a mind-hybrid with a small 12-volt electric motor that never drives the wheels. The result is a rather efficient vehicle, but one that is slower than the outgoing non-hybrid model and produces 61kW/112Nm vs 66kW/120Nm. It also makes peak power all the way at the top of the rev range at 5700rpm.

Engine : 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol with mild-hybrid system

: 1.2-litre 4-cylinder petrol with mild-hybrid system Transmission : Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Fuel Economy : 4.0L/100km (claimed)

: 4.0L/100km (claimed) ANCAP safety rating : 1 star (ANCAP)

: 1 star (ANCAP) Infotainment : 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

: 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Warranty: 5-years/unlimited km

9. MG ZS Vibe

Price: from $23,990 plus on-road costs ($25,888 drive-away at the time of publication)

The cut-price Mahindra and value-for-money Chery Tiggo 4 Urban might have won the race to the bottom, but MG has maintained a competitive price point for its new MY26 ZS SUV.

It’s often available with a drive-away offer from less than AUD$26,000. For that, you’re getting a 10.25″ Infotainment Screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Satellite Navigation, DAB+ & FM/AM Radio, 4-Speaker Audio System, 2 USB Ports (2x Front), Fabric Seating, Halogen Headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights, and Electric AC Control. Look, it’s far from the most feature-packed vehicle on this list, but it’s not a small one, and for the amount of money you pay, we think it’s a fair price for an otherwise “fine” vehicle. Stepping up to the Essence (from AUD$28,888 drive-away at the time of publication) gets you a lot more kit, including larger screens, a 360-degree camera, and LED Headlights.

New for MY26 is increased performance from the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, which is now turbocharged. It now produces a modest 125 kW of power and 275 Nm of torque, which is best in class in terms of dollar-per-kilowatt, sending it to the front wheels through a CVT transmission.

“Our philosophy with the MG ZS MY26 VIBE variant was simple: end the compromise,” said Kevin Gannon, Business Director of MG Motor Australia. “The new MG ZS MY26 range raises the bar when you think in terms of bang for your buck and fun factor in the compact SUV segment in Australia. Offering our potent 1.5L turbo in our most affordable VIBE variant gives the best power and performance for the price.”

Engine : 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine

: 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine Transmission : Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) driving the front wheels.

: Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) driving the front wheels. Fuel Economy : 6.7L/100km (claimed).

: 6.7L/100km (claimed). ANCAP safety rating : 4-star (ANCAP)

: 4-star (ANCAP) Infotainment : 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

: 10.25-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Warranty: 10-year or 250,000 kilometres, whichever comes first.

10. Hyundai Venue

Price: from $23,000 plus on-road costs ($26,290 drive-away at the time of publication)

The Hyundai Venue competes with the Chinese-made and owned Chery Tiggo 4 Urban and MG ZS on paper, and looking at the sales charts so far this year, it’s not winning. However, despite its age (a new model is incoming), it is well-equipped with a high level of standard features on both the technology and safety fronts. It scored a 4-star ANCAP safety rating (34.9 out of 38 for Adult Occupant Protection) in 2019, making it one of the safest affordable cars on our list.

Still, when compared like-for-like with the Chinese competition, it sounds less impressive. We’re referring to a car that has been in its current form since late 2019. Still, it features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as an 8.0-inch touchscreen, and the driver is equipped with a 4.2-inch digital cluster. There’s even a wireless charger for your smartphone, a USB-C port, a front centre console armrest, 15-inch alloy wheels, and six airbags.

It comes standard with Hyundai SmartSense, which includes a Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (using a camera), High Beam Assist (HBA), Rear Occupant Alert, and Lane Keeping Assist – Line/Road-Edge. You also get Cruise Control, which is a nice feature to see on a cheaper, older vehicle.

Engine : 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol

: 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol Transmission : 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic

: 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic Fuel Economy : 7.0L/100km (manual), 7.2L/100km (automatic) (claimed)

: 7.0L/100km (manual), 7.2L/100km (automatic) (claimed) ANCAP safety rating : 4-star (ANCAP)

: 4-star (ANCAP) Infotainment : 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

: 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Warranty: 5 years/unlimited km

Alternatives to These Cheap Cars in Australia

Those were the 10 cheapest cars available in Australia right now, but as you can probably imagine, these prices fluctuate frequently, and these are the cars that land outside the top of the list.

BYD Atto 1 Essential

Price: from $23,990 plus on-road costs (approx. $26,500 drive-away)

Finally, there’s an EV in Australia that starts from less than AUD$25,000 before on-roads. It’s called the BYD Atto 1, and while it comes standard on a set of 15-inch steel wheels, the interior is packed with technology and safety features. Measuring under 4 metres in length, you might be surprised to hear that there’s enough space in the back to carry a few of your mates around for medium journeys.

However, it’s not all great news because this is an underpowered EV with one of the lowest WLTP estimated range figures of any new EV.

With just 65kW of power and 175 Nm of torque, it’s small, but not lightweight due to its battery (1,294 kg). The BYD Atto 1 Essential manages the 0-100km/h sprint in 11.1 seconds. Despite this lack of power, it’s not efficient, and if you’re lucky, you’ll achieve the WLTP combined range figure of 220km. However, most won’t, and our extensive testing of electric vehicles indicates that you can expect to see closer to 120km of EV range in real-world scenarios, which include hills.

Tech-wise, you’ll get a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic halogen headlights, 4-speaker sound system, 4G cloud services over-the-air software updates, USB-A, USB-C outlets, leatherette upholstery, and 50:50 split/fold rear seats. Meanwhile, standard safety systems include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, intelligent speed limit control, traffic sign recognition, tyre pressure monitoring, front, front-side and curtain airbags, a reversing camera, and rear parking sensors.

You get a tonne for your money, but the range and performance will be a deal breaker for most.

Kia Stonic S

Price: from $28,790 drive-away.

Rounding out our list of the cheapest new cars in Australia is the sharply priced Kia Stonic S, which comes in at AUD$28,790 drive-away (postcode dependent). Despite its sharp entry price, it comes with a fuel-efficient 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 74kW at 4,500-6,000rpm and 172 Nm at 1,500-4,000rpm. It’s paired with a 7-speed DCT transmission that shifts quickly and smoothly, although it can be somewhat laggy during stop-and-go traffic.

Previously, the Stonic held a 5-star ANCAP safety rating (2017), but that expired in December of last year, and it’s currently unrated. Still, you’re getting plenty of standard safety kit, including Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS), Lane-Keeping Assist (LKA) and Lane-Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), and Driver and Passenger SRS Airbags, Front-Side Airbags, and Curtain Airbags.

Next to the safety equipment, the technology inside is certainly up to scratch, featuring an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a 6-speaker sound system.

Engine: 1.4-litre 4-cylinder petrol

1.4-litre 4-cylinder petrol Transmission: 6-speed automatic

6-speed automatic Fuel Economy: 6.0L/100km (claimed)

6.0L/100km (claimed) ANCAP safety rating : Unrated

: Unrated Infotainment: 8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

8-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Warranty: 7 years/unlimited km

What Should You Consider When Buying a Cheap New Car?

1. Safety

The top priority for anyone shopping for a cheap car in Australia should be safety. The good news is that ANCAP has this information readily available on their website. Still, so many cars on our list are either unrated, low-scoring, or their ratings have expired as they’re an aging model. Chery’s Tiggo 4 Pro Urban (from $23,990 drive-away) is the only car on our list that received a 5-star safety rating from ANCAP.

Using this car as an example, here’s a list of general safety features that you should be looking for when buying any new car:

Anti-Skid Brake System (ABS)​

Brake Assist System (BAS)​

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)​

Traction Control System (TCS)​

Multi-Collision Brake (MCB)​

Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC)​

Electronic Brake Assist (EBA)​

Seatbelt Reminder for all positions​

Seatbelt Pretensioners (1st Row, 2nd Row Outboard)​

Height Adjustable Front Seatbelts​

Child Safety Locks (Rear Doors)​

Top Tether Anchors (3 Positions)​

ISOFIX (2 Positions)​

Driver & Front Passenger Airbags (2 Total)​

Front Side Airbags (2 Total)​

Curtain Airbags (2 Total)​

Front Centre Airbag (1 Total)​

Child Presence Detection (CPD) – Door History Type​

Rear Parking Sensors

Reverse Camera​

360° Around View Monitor (Ultimate Model Only)​

Then, there’s the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including:

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)​

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)​

Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK)​

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)​

Lane Departure Prevention (LDP)​

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)​

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)​

Integrated Cruise Assist (ICA)​

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)​

Lane Change Assist (LCA)​

Rear Collision Warning (RCW)​

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)​

Rear Cross Traffic Braking (RCTB)​

Door Opening Warning (DOW)​

Speed Limit Information Function (SLIF)​

Speed Control Assist (SCF)​

Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

2. Total Cost of Ownership

Fuel economy : This is fairly self-explanatory, but when shopping for the most affordable cars on the market, it’s essential to remember that they’re not always the most efficient. The Suzuki Swift Hybrid combines a small displacement petrol engine with hybrid technology to achieve the lowest claimed fuel consumption figure on our list, with a fuel economy rating of 4.1 L/100km. However, the cheaper MG5 Vibe has an inefficient 1.5-litre 4-cylinder engine that’s underpowered but consumes around 7.5 L/100 km. With the price of fuel being higher than ever, it’s an essential consideration in the cost of ownership.

: This is fairly self-explanatory, but when shopping for the most affordable cars on the market, it’s essential to remember that they’re not always the most efficient. The Suzuki Swift Hybrid combines a small displacement petrol engine with hybrid technology to achieve the lowest claimed fuel consumption figure on our list, with a fuel economy rating of 4.1 L/100km. However, the cheaper MG5 Vibe has an inefficient 1.5-litre 4-cylinder engine that’s underpowered but consumes around 7.5 L/100 km. With the price of fuel being higher than ever, it’s an essential consideration in the cost of ownership. Insurance premiums : Generally speaking, the smaller the car, the lower the insurance costs, so keep this in mind when shopping for a new car. Of course, there are numerous variables at play here that make it challenging to specify the cost of insuring a car like the Suzuki Swift Hybrid.

: Generally speaking, the smaller the car, the lower the insurance costs, so keep this in mind when shopping for a new car. Of course, there are numerous variables at play here that make it challenging to specify the cost of insuring a car like the Suzuki Swift Hybrid. Servicing and parts availability: Every car on our list has a service interval of 10,000-15,000km. However, service costs can be a factor with specific makes and models. Costs increase as the car ages, and the biggest culprit here is the Kia Stonic S, which has an average service cost of $481 per service over 84 months/70,000km.

3. Warranty

Warranties for affordable cars are often one of the most significant selling points for buyers, and manufacturers are competing for the longest with MG and Mitsubishi both offering 10-year warranties of varying kilometres.

Here’s a list of the most extended warranties from car brands in Australia: