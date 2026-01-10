Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—10 January, 2026

By Rob Edwards - News Published: 10 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Welcome to the first instalment of Man of Many‘s Staff Favourites for 2026! For those in need of a refresher or still shaking off the fog of the festive season, this is the series where we showcase items, services, and experiences that have caught our eye throughout the week.

We get the opportunity to try much of the cool, novel, and chic at Man of Many, but these encounters don’t always result in full write-ups or reviews. Instead, we pull them together here in the hope we can help you find something new and exciting. So let’s kick 2026 off with a bang!

Ray-Ban Mega Wayfarer | Image: Supplied

Ray-Ban Mega Wayfarer

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

I’ve been on the lookout for a pair of chunky sunglasses for a while now and came across the Ray-Ban Mega Wayfarer Blacked Out Edition from ASAP Rocky, which were around AUD$367. I absolutely loved them and their gold accents, but unbeknownst to me, I could get the exact same pair (without the gold) for around AUD$208 from Sunglass Hut. They’re a modern evolution of the original Wayfarer that Ray-Ban is famous for, with a thicker shape. They come with green polarised lenses, which are great for the Aussie sun, and you can easily dress them up or down.

Image: Supplied

AG1 Next Gen Formula and Flavours

Alex Martinez – Media Sales and Brand Partnerships

Happy New Year, everyone! How are we all tracking on the ‘new me’ promise? Resident health and supplement nerd checking in. Did you know that in May, AG1 changed its formula to what the brand has dubbed the ‘Next Gen’ product? It’s the first major update in a decade, and I’m here to tell believers and sceptics alike that it’s a very positive step forward.

The new formula builds meaningfully on the original, with a clear focus on improved absorption, taste, and overall daily usability. While the original version set a high standard with its comprehensive blend of vitamins, minerals, probiotics, and whole-food sourced ingredients, the updated formula refines this foundation by optimising key nutrients and streamlining the ingredient profile for better bioavailability.

To put it in non-health-jargon terms, it’s better for you and now tastes better too. Speaking of taste, it now comes in Tropical, Berry and Citrus flavours, so if you don’t currently use AG1, now’s a better time than ever to give it a shot. I recommend starting with the welcome kit so you can receive the full experience and free goodies, including the Vitamin D3+K2 bottle. Your mind and body will thank you.

RecipeTin Eats Cookbook: Dinner | Image; Supplied

RecipeTin Eats Cookbook: Dinner by Nagi Maehashi

Harry Parsons – Head of Branded Content

I’m late to the party, as every person I speak to is aware of this recipe book, but just in case you are not, here it is! This cookbook has completely changed our household dinner routine for the better. Every meal has been super easy to cook and incredibly delicious, with 130 recipes ranging from comfort food to fast and easy food for weeknights, Mexican favourites, and many more. It has made meal prep for the week exciting and gives us meals we look forward to making each night.

Casa Lotos Sotol Blanco | Image: Supplied

Casa Lotos Sotol Blanco

Jacob Osborn – Staff Writer

What, you’ve never heard of sotol? Don’t worry – I hadn’t either. Similar to tequila and mezcal, the spirit hails from Mexico, and even has some overlapping qualities in terms of flavour. Unlike its agave-based brethren, however, sotol is derived from the dasylirion (aka desert spoon) plant.

Should you want to go exploring, Casa Lotos makes for a perfect point of entry. The wild-harvested plants from which it’s sourced are cooked in solar ovens, followed by fermentation in native pine and double-distillation in copper stills. The resulting liquid yields vegetal layers, sweet undertones, and an enticing nose of mint, peppercorn, and cucumber.

Thanks to its smooth and understated profile, Casa Lotos Sotol Blanco simply begs to be used in a craft cocktail. With that in mind, here’s the recipe for a Sotolita De Piña Pineapple:

2 oz Casa Lotos Sotol Blanco

1 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz light agave nectar or simple syrup

1 oz Pineapple and jalapeño puree

Optional garnish of a tajín rim around the glass, and a thin slice of pineapple (skin on)

