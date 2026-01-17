Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—17 January, 2026

By Rob Edwards - News Published: 17 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Welcome back to Man of Many‘s Staff Favourites for another week! For those who are new here, this is the series where we showcase items, services, entertainment, and experiences that have caught our eye throughout the week.

We get the opportunity to try so much of the cool, novel, and chic on a daily basis at Man of Many, but these encounters don’t always result in full write-ups or reviews. Instead, we pull them together here, so you might find something new and exciting to elevate your week. Let’s get into it!

Le Club Lacoste | Image: Supplied

Le Club Lacoste – Australian Open 2026

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

This weekend I’m ticking off a proper bucket-list moment: my first Australian Open in Melbourne. I’m going in fully aware that the tennis is only half the story. The other half is the atmosphere, the city energy, and the kind of wandering that starts as “just a quick lap” and ends with you accidentally discovering your new favourite corner of Melbourne Park. I have no idea exactly what to expect, but I’m super keen to dive in with the opening ceremony and to see Roger Federer and Andre Agassi, two of the GOATS!

The top of my hit list (and itinerary) is Le Club Lacoste at Afloat, a floating tennis club set right on the Yarra, with a slick court extension, a pop-up store, and a French-inspired menu built for long lunches between matches. I’ll be soaking it all in rather than swinging a racquet, as I have a high-grade UCL tear in my thumb, meaning I’m in no condition to audition for Wimbledon. It’s still the sort of activation that feels perfectly timed for the summer of tennis. Also, if you saw that Lacoste pickleball court in the French Alps on our Instagram, pop-up courts seem to be very much en vogue.



Dates: 16 January to 1 February 2026

Location: Afloat, 2 Flinders Walk, Melbourne VIC 3000

Opening Hours: 11 am until late, seven days a week

Disclosure: I am travelling down to the Australian Open as a guest of Ralph Lauren. I’ll also be attending the Lacoste and Grey Goose pop-up brand activations as a guest of both brands.

Travis Rice’s FINAL BOSS | Image: Supplied

Travis Rice & Estelle Pensiero in ‘FINAL BOSS’

Frank Arthur – Co-Founder

If you need a quick hit of adrenaline, Red Bull’s FINAL BOSS is well worth your time. In this snowboarding video, Travis Rice returns to an infamous, unfinished line in Alaska’s Tordrillo Mountains.

What elevates this beyond a standard T-Rice edit is Estelle Pensiero. Watching her drop into her first Alaskan mission alongside a true legend is compelling, capped by a standout moment where she becomes the first woman to ride The Wizard, which is a line most riders wouldn’t even consider. The scale is terrifying, the riding is serious, and it’s a sharp reminder of why Alaska is one of snowboarding’s ultimate destinations.

EveryPlate | Image: Supplied

EveryPlate

Alex Martinez – Media Sales and Brand Partnerships

As a busy parent, any help in the kitchen is a big win, so meal kits are great for us. I’ve tried them all and recently was lucky enough to give EveryPlate a trial, which was a great success.

The ingredients arrive fresh and well portioned, and the recipes are clear, simple, and quick to follow. Despite the no-fuss approach, the meals are consistently satisfying and full of flavour. It takes the stress out of meal planning and grocery shopping, while still delivering comforting, home-cooked dinners that feel anything but basic. It’s a great way to stick to health goals, save time and more importantly right now, save money. If you haven’t tried them yet, now’s a good time.

Alan Cumming in The Traitors | Image: Supplied

‘The Traitors’ (US Version) Season 4

Elliot Nash – Contributor

Right now, I’m deep into the latest season of The Traitors, but not for the reasons the show probably wants me to be. Yes, the paranoia is infectious. Yes, the betrayals are delicious. But let’s be honest, the real power play in every season is Alan Cumming’s wardrobe.

Cumming doesn’t just host the show. He stalks through every episode like a gothic ringmaster who’s clearly having too much fun. And just when you think he can’t outdo himself, the outfit lands and suddenly the treachery feels secondary. What I love most about his bombastic fashion choices is how deliberately unhelpful they all are. What reads as pure eye candy for us only seems to crank the anxiety for everyone inside the castle.

Part of me wants to see what would happen if the decadent shoe were on the other foot, and Alan found himself at the round table for banishment. Would he sink, swim, or sin his way to victory? Either way, I’m glad to have a reality show with as many twists as there are outfits suited to a video game’s final boss.

South End’s White Pyrenees lamb rump, slow-cooked Roman beans, black olive tapenade | Image Supplied

South End, Newtown, Sydney

Rob Stott – Editor-in-Chief

As a birthday treat on the weekend, I took the time to check out Sydney’s buzziest new restaurant, South End, located at the—wait for it—south end of Newtown’s famous King Street in Sydney.

From former Fred’s head chef Hussein Sarhan and ex-Ester chef Alex Tong, South End is a cosy, candlelit joint surrounded by grungy inner-west pubs, offering simple but elegant European-style dishes paired with perfect wines. It’s the latest addition to Newtown’s dining scene, which has transformed over the last few years into an incredible hub of elevated food, drink and nightlife. Start your night with the venison crudo and finish with the passionfruit mille-feuille. You can’t go wrong.

