Man of Many’s Staff Favourites – 22 February, 2026

It’s been an action-packed week, filled to the brim with Olympic glory, and here, Man of Many’s Staff Favourites returns to act as a podium for the items, services, entertainment, and experiences that’ve caught our eye throughout the week.

For those unfamiliar, we get to try so much of the cool, novel, and chic on a daily basis at Man of Many, but these encounters don’t necessarily result in full write-ups or reviews. Instead, we collect them here for you, in the hope you’ll find something to tickle your fancy. Enjoy!

Barbour Beaufort jacket | Image: Supplied

Barbour Beaufort Jacket

Frank Arthur – Co-Founder

I’ve just pulled the trigger on a Barbour Beaufort jacket. Since we’re in the final days of a Sydney summer, it’s currently hanging patiently in the wardrobe while I wait for the first proper cold snap to break it in.

The Beaufort is one of Barbour’s true classics. Originally introduced in 1983 and designed as a functional hunting jacket, it’s built for the outdoors. The waxed cotton canvas is the hero. It’s durable, weather-resistant and made to last for decades rather than seasons. One of the things I love most about waxed jackets is the way they age. They develop a patina over time that’s completely unique to the wearer. Creases, marks and wear patterns tell a story.

Even if you won’t catch me out in the English countryside hunting pheasants, this jacket is versatile. It’s one of those rare pieces that works just as easily thrown over a suit as it does dressed down with jeans and sneakers. Barbour does some excellent contemporary, vintage-inspired pieces, but I deliberately went with one of the originals. There’s something reassuring about sticking with a design that hasn’t needed reinventing.

For now, it’s in hibernation. But come winter, I’m looking forward to seeing how it wears in and hopefully keeping it for the next couple of decades.

Tim Tam Choc Mint | Image: Supplied

Tim Tam Choc Mint

Harry Parsons – Head of Branded Content

At the time of writing this, we are a day away from my birthday, and what falls upon my desk? An early birthday gift of some of the best Tim Tams one could ask for. Mint has been a constant in my life, whether that be mint ice cream, Mint Slices, or the OG Mint Patties.

As a self-proclaimed mint expert, these Tim Tams do not disappoint. They hit the mark on all fronts, maintaining that iconic flavour and mouth feel, with a solid amount of mint. I would compare them to a Mint Slice with more biscuit.

Safe to say I will have a pack of these in the cupboard, or should it be the fridge? Argument for another time. Go and grab yourself a packet.

Spice I Am | Image: Supplied

Spice I Am

Rob Edwards – Branded Content Editor

This week, I had the best Thai meal of my life at Spice I Am, a small but lively joint in Sydney’s Surry Hills. Like many of you, I’m sure, I’ve been eating Thai food for as long as I can remember, but there’s something different about Spice I Am. It’s as if every other Thai restaurant in Australia offers a compromised version of the cuisine, adapted for the sensitivities of the Western palate (i.e. tone it waaaaay down), while Spice I Am offers the authentic original.

Several times while we were ordering our meal, the waiter asked, “Are you sure? Very spicy,” before smiling with a small shake of the head at our insistence. This was not patronising, but rather an effort to make sure we were fairly warned. The thing is (and this isn’t a boast, as there’s nothing impressive about my tolerance for heat), the spice levels weren’t as intense as we had been led to believe. It was hotter than your average suburban Thai place, sure, but nothing excessive.

Where the food did exceed expectations, however, was in the power of the flavours on offer. From the incredible Pad Prik King Crispy Fish to easily the best Panang curry I’ve ever had (I find the latter is a good yardstick when trying a new Thai place), eating at Spice I Am was like drinking highly diluted cordial your entire life and then suddenly chugging syrup from the bottle. I’m already plotting my return

