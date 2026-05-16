Man of Many’s Staff Favourites – 16 May, 2026

By Rob Edwards - News Updated: 16 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 6 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

If it’s Saturday, that must mean it’s time for another edition of Man of Many’s Staff Favourites. We’ve had team members flying all over the place this week, but we’ve still found time to showcase the items, services, entertainment, and experiences that have caught our eye over the last seven days just for you.

We get to try so much of the cool, novel, and curious on a daily basis, but these encounters don’t always result in full write-ups or reviews. Instead, we collect them here in the hope you’ll find something new and exciting to give your weekend a lift. This week covers some addictive shows to stream, the perfect daily driver watch, and an ideal place for a Sydney Sunday-afternoon beer. Let’s go!

Legends on Netflix – The Dark Comedy With the Best Cold Open I’ve Seen All Year

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

I sat down on the couch on Sunday night with zero expectations, and that “let’s just see what Netflix has” energy that usually ends with me choosing nothing after twenty minutes and heading to bed. Then I came across Legends. Without spoiling it for anyone who hasn’t watched, the dry, witty humour tells you exactly what kind of show you’re in for. The “for anyone who asked a question, please leave now” moment is one of the funniest lines I’ve heard in ages.

Then the rest of the season actually holds up. The humour stays pitch black, and the pacing is tight, with no filler episode lurking around episode four to make you question your life choices. My one real gripe is that the season’s too short. I would have happily sat through double, and now I’m in that weird post-binge slump where everything else on the watchlist looks dull by comparison.

If you like your crime dramas with a bit of humour thrown in and don’t mind a show that assumes you can keep up, give Legends a crack.

Favourite Article of the Week: ‘The Bear’ Secret Episode Drops Ahead of Final Season

Favourite Video of the Week: 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 6 N Review | Track Tested!

Sydney Park Hotel | Image: Supplied

Sydney Park Hotel

Rob Stott – Editor-in-Chief

Newtown’s Sydney Park Hotel has long been one of my go-to local haunts. It manages a rare feat in Sydney: retaining the soul of a proper, old-school pub without falling into the ‘tired and smoky’ trap. It remains the best spot for a quiet beer or to watch the footy with mates.

After months of anticipation, the pub has finally unveiled two brand-new levels: What used to be unused hotel rooms on the middle floor are now home to pool tables and plenty of relaxed seating, perfect for a casual mid-week meal. But the undisputed star of the show is the new rooftop bar. Built with beautiful amber glass bricks that nod to the original ground-floor aesthetic, it offers panoramic views over Sydney Park – a great spot to watch the sun set on a Sunday afternoon.

Located just across the road from the recently hatted South End restaurant, the Sydney Park Hotel is the ideal starting point for a King Street crawl. With the local bar and restaurant scene roaring back to life post-COVID, this pub feels like the anchor the south end of Newtown needs. I took Mum there for Mother’s Day lunch on the weekend, and it got perfect marks – can’t do better than that.

Favourite Article of the Week: Strongly considering getting a Brick after reading Ally Burnie’s review.

Favourite Video of the Week: Inside Bulgari’s watch manufacture in Switzerland

Mido Multifort 8 One Crown | Image: Rob Edwards

Mido Multifort 8 One Crown

Rob Edwards – Branded Content Editor

Since departing for Watches and Wonders last month, I’ve been wearing Mido’s Multifort 8 One Crown, and I must say I’ve grown extremely fond of it. Understated and modern, it pairs well with just about every ensemble or occasion, and its clean lines and robust construction are subtly elevated by an octagonal bezel design and the elegant horizontal grooves that adorn its black dial.

I’ve had the opportunity to wear some very nice watches in my time, but I don’t recall ever receiving as many compliments on one as I have on the Mido Multifort. Whether I’ve been in Geneva or Sydney, Byron Bay or Singapore, wherever I’ve worn it, someone (either a fellow watch enthusiast or a soul fortunate enough not to be afflicted by this horological fascination) has complimented it.

With its nicely balanced 40 mm case, Swiss-made automatic movement boasting 80 hours of power reserve, screw-down crown, exhibition case back, and Super-LumiNova-enhanced dial all for less than AUD$1,500, Mido has ensured it’s a great value proposition too. Ultimately, this is the kind of reference that makes an excellent first real watch for those starting their timepiece journey or a welcome addition to the rotation for a more experienced watch lover who appreciates craftsmanship and quality, but doesn’t feel the need to be too showy.

Favourite Article of the Week: 7 Best Watch Collaborations of 2026 (So Far)

Favourite Video of the Week: Cartier at Watches and Wonders

Common Side Effects — The Animated Series That Caught Me Off Guard in the Best Way

Jordan Yankov – Video Producer

I started this one expecting background noise. Something to have on while scrolling my phone, half-watching, half-ignoring. That didn’t last long. Common Side Effects doesn’t ease you in so much as it quietly pulls the rug out from under you while pretending nothing happened.

Without giving too much away, the show’s tone is what really hooks you. It sits in this uncomfortable but addictive space between comedy and dread, where jokes land a beat later than you expect, and suddenly you realise you’re laughing at something you probably shouldn’t be laughing at. The animation style helps sell it too — deceptively simple at first glance, but really deliberate once you settle in.

What surprised me most is how controlled it feels. There’s very little wasted motion or filler dialogue. Every scene seems to be doing at least two things at once: building tension and quietly twisting the story in a different direction. It’s the kind of writing that makes you pause every so often just to process what you just watched.

My only real complaint is that it’s the kind of show you can accidentally burn through too quickly. It’s easy to say “just one more episode” until you’re suddenly done and wondering why there isn’t more of it waiting for you.