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MOVIES & TV

‘The Bear’ Secret Episode Drops Ahead of Final Season

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

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Readtime: 2 min

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  • FX’s The Bear will return for its fifth and final season on 26 June
  • All eight episodes will stream exclusively on Disney+ in Australia
  • FX also surprise-dropped a bonus flashback episode titled Gary
  • The episode stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal as Richie and Mikey
  • Season five picks up after Carmy quits the restaurant business

FX is sending The Bear out with one last order, but not before sneaking in a surprise appetiser first.

Disney+ has confirmed that the fifth and final season of the Emmy Award-winning series will premiere on 26 June, with an eight-course degustation of episodes arriving all at once. But the bigger surprise is not the upcoming menu; it’s what arrived before the main course, when FX dropped a bonus flashback episode simply titled Gary.

The standalone episode follows Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Mikey (Jon Bernthal) on a road trip to Gary, Indiana, delving deeper into their relationship before the events of the main series. Co-written by Moss-Bachrach and Bernthal, the episode is now streaming on Disney+, where fans can find it by simply searching for “Gary”.

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The Bear Season 5 | Image: Supplied

Season five picks up immediately after the events of season four, with Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie and Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto (Abby Elliott) discovering that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has walked away from the restaurant industry altogether.

According to Disney+, the team will attempt “one last service” while battling financial pressure, the threat of a sale and a major storm, all in the hope of finally earning a Michelin star. But if the official synopsis is anything to go by, it may not be the food that makes a restaurant truly special, but the people behind it.

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Image: The Walt Disney Company

Alongside White, Edebiri, Moss-Bachrach and Elliott, the final season also stars Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt, Will Poulter, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ricky Staffieri returning in recurring roles.

Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear has become one of FX’s biggest critical successes, collecting multiple Emmy Awards across its run and turning its kitchen anxiety into one of television’s defining dramas of the past few years. Now it’s heading for last orders.

FX’s The Bear season five premieres 26 June, 2026, exclusively on Disney+ in Australia. All eight episodes will be available to stream at launch.

The bear season 5 fx 4
Image: The Walt Disney Company

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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