New on Disney+ in October 2025

Disney+ might be synonymous with children’s entertainment, but this October, the streamer will release original movies and shows for every age group. Thanks to platforms like FX, Hulu, and Star, subscribers have far more viewing options at their disposal. This month, you’re not getting that much Disney on Disney+. However, you’re getting quite a few spooky movies for your Halloween fill, as well as an absolute ton of sport through Disney’s partnership with ESPN—which is reason enough for a subscription for some of us at the Man of Many office.
You’ll find all that and more on the full release schedule below, followed by highlights. Sign up for Disney+ here.
Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2025
From documentaries to original series and more, October 2025 is promising to be an action-packed month of entertainment. The full Disney+ release schedule is available below, detailing all of the different genres and titles to keep an eye out for.
New Movies and Specials on Disney+ in October 2025
|Title
|Release Date
|Jaws
|1 October
|Halloween ’18
|1 October
|Happy Gilmore
|1 October
|The 40 Year Old Virgin
|1 October
|Casper
|1 October
|The Balloonist
|3 October
|Family Guy Halloween Special
|6 October
|Wandance
|9 October
|Frankie Quinones: Damn That’s Crazy
|10 October
|The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
|22 October
|LEGO Frozen: Operation Puffins
|24 October
|Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation
|29 October
New TV Series on Disney+ in October 2025
|Title
|Release Date
|Love Thy Nader
|1 October
|Lost Treasures of Rome: Season 2
|1 October
|SuperKitties: Season 3
|1 October
|Law & Order SVU: Seasons 13-17
|1 October
|Naming the Dead
|8 October
|Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: Season 2
|8 October
|Les Disparues De La Gare
|8 October
|La Suerte
|8 October
|Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22
|11 October
|Would You Marry Me
|11 October
|Parks and Recreation: Season 1-7
|14 October
|Murdaugh: Death in the Family
|15 October
|Vampirina: Teenage Vampire
|15 October
|Scam Goddess
|15 October
|To Cook a Bear
|15 October
|Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up!
|17 October
|Pirates: Behind the Legends
|22 October
|Top Guns: The Next Generation
|22 October
|Entrepreneurs
|23 October
|Star Wars: Visions Volume 3
|29 October
ESPN Broadcasts on Disney+ in October 2025
|Code
|Event
|Live Date
|MLB
|Wildcard Series: Best of 3
|1 October
|Division Series: Best of 5
|5 October
|League Championship Series: Best of 7
|13 October
|World Series: Best of 7
|25 October
|NFL
|San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
|3 October
|Minnesota Vikings v Cleveland Browns
|5 October
|New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
|6 October
|Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars
|7 October
|Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
|10 October
|Denver Broncos v New York Jets
|12 October
|Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs
|13 October
|Buffalo Bills v Atlanta Falcons
|14 October
|Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders
|14 October
|Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals
|17 October
|Los Angeles Rams v Jacksonville Jaguars
|19 October
|Atlanta Falcons v San Francisco 49ers
|20 October
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
|21 October
|Houston Texans v Seattle Seahawks
|21 October
|Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
|24 October
|Green Bay Packers v Pittsburgh Steelers
|27 October
|Washington Commanders v Kansas City Chiefs
|28 October
|NBL
|Cairns v Adelaide
|2 October
|Perth v Illawarra
|2 October
|Sydney v New Zealand
|4 October
|Brisbane v Tasmania
|4 October
|New Zealand v Illawarra
|8 October
|Sydney v Melbourne
|8 October
|Adelaide v Tasmania
|9 October
|Cairns v Perth
|10 October
|Illawarra v Brisbane
|11 October
|Adelaide v Sydney
|11 October
|New Zealand v S.E. Melbourne
|12 October
|Melbourne v Cairns
|12 October
|Tasmania v Sydney
|15 October
|Perth v Brisbane
|15 October
|Adelaide v S.E. Melbourne
|16 October
|New Zealand v Tasmania
|17 October
|Brisbane v Melbourne
|17 October
|Cairns v Adelaide
|18 October
|S.E. Melbourne v Illawarra
|18 October
|Melbourne v New Zealand
|19 October
|Sydney v Perth
|19 October
|Cairns v Perth
|22 October
|New Zealand v Brisbane
|23 October
|S.E. Melbourne v Sydney
|23 October
|Cairns v Melbourne
|24 October
|Brisbane v S.E. Melbourne
|25 October
|Perth v Illawarra
|25 October
|Melbourne v Adelaide
|26 October
|Sydney v Tasmania
|26 October
|Tasmania v Perth
|29 October
|Brisbane v Cairns
|30 October
|Illawarra v New Zealand
|31 October
|WNBL
|Southside Melbourne Flyers v Canberra Capitals
|18 October
|Geelong Venom v Sydney Flames
|18 October
|Adelaide Lightning v Perth Lynx
|19 October
|Bendigo Spirit v Townsville Fire
|19 October
|Sydney Flames v Southside Melbourne Flyers
|24 October
|Geelong Venom v Adelaide Lightning
|25 October
|Canberra Capitals v Townsville Fire
|25 October
|Perth Lynx v Sydney Flames
|26 October
|Bendigo Spirit v Geelong Venom
|28 October
|NBA
|Opening Night: Double Header
|22 October
|WNBA
|Finals: Game 1
|4 October
|Finals: Game 2
|6 October
|Finals: Game 3
|9 October
|Finals: Game 4
|11 October
|Finals: Game 5
|13 October
|Finals: Game 6 (if necessary)
|16 October
|Finals: Game 7 (if necessary)
|18 October
|NHL
|Opening Night: Triple Header
|8 October
|UFC
|Ankalaev v Pereira
|5 October
|Oliveira v Fiziev
|12 October
|Aspinall v Gane
|16 October
|de Ridder v Hernandez
|19 October
New Series on Disney+
If you’re looking for the best new shows on Disney+, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the best new series on Disney+ to put on your watchlist.
Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1—7
Release Date: 14 October
One of the most influential comedy series of the 2010’s, Parks & Rec felt like it came out of nowhere and catapulted a bunch of incredibly funny people into stardom. A mockumentary in style, Parks & Rec follows the Parks Department of Pawnee, Indiana, and the characters who work in it, as they attempt to make a difference in Pawnee’s residents lives. If you haven’t seen it, it’s like a mix between The Office and 30 Rock—which makes sense, when you consider it also came out of NBC, and features The Office US‘s creators as executive producers.
Murdaugh: Death in the Family
Release Date: 15 October
In 2021, former lawyer Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife and son, Maggie and Paul, at the family’s hunting lodge. While he tried to cover it up, Murdaugh was eventually found guilty of the executions and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences. Now, after several podcasts and documentaries, that story is being dramatised in Murdaugh: Death in the Family. While it does look sufficiently dramatic, there’s reason to think it might be pretty accurate, with podcaster Mandy Matney (who played a big role in breaking the case open) onboard as an executive producer, and documentarian Erin Lee Carr as co-creator.
Star Wars: Visions, Volume 3
Release Date: 29 October
If you’ve ever wondered what Star Wars would look like as an anime, I’d advise you to check out Visions. With each episode handed to a different anime studio, Visions plays fast and loose with the canon of Star Wars—instead allowing each studio to make their own Star Wars anthology story, in their own style, in a way that keeps the concept fresh and ever-changing. Volume 3 will bring another nine episodes to Disney+, and based on the trailer above, we’re in for a treat.
New Movies and Specials on Disney+
When it comes to new movies, Disney+ isn’t always the first port of call, and this month isn’t any different really.
Jaws
Release Date: 1 October
Look, chances are high you’ve already seen this one, but it’s one of the best movies ever made and any excuse to watch Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece is one we’ll take. When swimmers start dying off the coast of Amity Island, police chief Martin Brody partners with a marine biologist and a grizzled ol’ sea dog to track down what just might be the biggest shark in the water. With the most effective use of 2 notes ever in its theme, Jaws is pretty much the perfect scary movie, and went on to define horror for a generation. Remember, kids: the mayor is the bad guy, not the shark.
Halloween ’18
Release Date: 1 October
Thank the lord Michael Myers is in jail after killing all those kids on Halloween 40 years ago, right? Hopefully he doesn’t escape from confinement while being transferred from a psychiatric hospital to a maximum security prison—especially since it’s Halloween tonight! Okay, corny premise aside, this 2018 revival of the classic slasher franchise at least dared to do something a bit different by empowering the original final girl, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) into a traumatised and single-minded badass looking for revenge. There are two more sequels, if you’re in the mood for more.
The Hand that Rocks the Cradle
Release Date: 22 October
A remake of a 1992 thriller of the same name, The Hand that Rocks the Cradle follows a family who invites a new nanny into their home, only to find that they’re getting a bit more than they bargained for. Slowly, this new nanny ‘Polly’, starts turning the family’s children and friends against them—why? You’ll have to watch and find out.
Things to Consider for Disney+
When it comes to Disney+, the streamer has no shortage of amazing series, documentaries and movies to watch, but how does it compare to Netflix and Prime Video? To make things easier, we’ve put together a few key considerations to keep in mind the next time you visit the streaming service.
Is There Anything for Adults on Disney+?
Despite being a largely children-led streaming platform, Disney+ is also home to an extensive catalogue of films and series for adults. In Australia, the streamer has the rights to channels such as Discovery, Hulu and Star, giving you access to a host of true crime documentaries and scripted series such as All That We Destroy, Pam & Tommy and many more.
Are There Any R-rated movies on Disney+?
In recent years, Disney+ has added more R-rated titles to attract adult subscribers. At present, the streaming service boasts R-rated films such as Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan, with the streaming platform likely to increase its portfolio in the coming months.
Disney+ vs Netflix
While Netflix has a larger range of new original content, Disney+ is loaded with nostalgic classics and time-honoured favourites, so there is certainly a case to be made that the streaming platform is the top option. If you have kids, Disney+ is the obvious choice, but can also be a boost for adults, due to the streamer’s connections with Hulu and Star.
Streaming Services Price Comparison
|Service
|Monthly Price
|Trial Period
|Category
|Netflix
|$9.99 (w/ ads) – $28.99
|None
|Movies & TV
|Prime Video
|$9.99 – $12.99
|30-day free trial
|Movies & TV
|Apple TV+
|$12.99
|7-day free trial
|Movies & TV
|Disney+
|$15.99 – $20.99
|None
|Movies & TV
|Warner Bros. Discovery Max
|$11.99 (w/ ads) – $21.99 (Premium)
|None
|Movies & TV
|Kayo Sports
|$30 – $40
|7-day free trial
|Sports
|Hayu
|$7.99
|7-day free trial
|Reality TV
|Britbox
|$13.99
|7-day free trial
|British Movies & TV
|Paramount+
|$6.99 – $13.99
|7-day free trial
|Movies & TV
|BINGE
|$10 (Basic) – $22 (Premium)
|7-day free trial
|Movies & TV
|Stan
|$12 (Basic) – $21 (Premium)
|None
|Movies & TV
|DocPlay
|$8.99
|14-day free trial
|Documentaries
