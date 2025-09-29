New on Disney+ in October 2025

By Jacob Osborn - Guide Published: 30 Sep 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 9 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Disney+ might be synonymous with children’s entertainment, but this October, the streamer will release original movies and shows for every age group. Thanks to platforms like FX, Hulu, and Star, subscribers have far more viewing options at their disposal. This month, you’re not getting that much Disney on Disney+. However, you’re getting quite a few spooky movies for your Halloween fill, as well as an absolute ton of sport through Disney’s partnership with ESPN—which is reason enough for a subscription for some of us at the Man of Many office.

You’ll find all that and more on the full release schedule below, followed by highlights. Sign up for Disney+ here.

Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2025

From documentaries to original series and more, October 2025 is promising to be an action-packed month of entertainment. The full Disney+ release schedule is available below, detailing all of the different genres and titles to keep an eye out for.

New Movies and Specials on Disney+ in October 2025

Title Release Date Jaws 1 October Halloween ’18 1 October Happy Gilmore 1 October The 40 Year Old Virgin 1 October Casper 1 October The Balloonist 3 October Family Guy Halloween Special 6 October Wandance 9 October Frankie Quinones: Damn That’s Crazy 10 October The Hand That Rocks the Cradle 22 October LEGO Frozen: Operation Puffins 24 October Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation 29 October Scroll horizontally to view full table

New TV Series on Disney+ in October 2025

Title Release Date Love Thy Nader 1 October Lost Treasures of Rome: Season 2 1 October SuperKitties: Season 3 1 October Law & Order SVU: Seasons 13-17 1 October Naming the Dead 8 October Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: Season 2 8 October Les Disparues De La Gare 8 October La Suerte 8 October Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22 11 October Would You Marry Me 11 October Parks and Recreation: Season 1-7 14 October Murdaugh: Death in the Family 15 October Vampirina: Teenage Vampire 15 October Scam Goddess 15 October To Cook a Bear 15 October Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! 17 October Pirates: Behind the Legends 22 October Top Guns: The Next Generation 22 October Entrepreneurs 23 October Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 29 October Scroll horizontally to view full table

ESPN Broadcasts on Disney+ in October 2025

Code Event Live Date MLB Wildcard Series: Best of 3 1 October Division Series: Best of 5 5 October League Championship Series: Best of 7 13 October World Series: Best of 7 25 October NFL San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams 3 October Minnesota Vikings v Cleveland Browns 5 October New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills 6 October Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars 7 October Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants 10 October Denver Broncos v New York Jets 12 October Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs 13 October Buffalo Bills v Atlanta Falcons 14 October Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders 14 October Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals 17 October Los Angeles Rams v Jacksonville Jaguars 19 October Atlanta Falcons v San Francisco 49ers 20 October Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions 21 October Houston Texans v Seattle Seahawks 21 October Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers 24 October Green Bay Packers v Pittsburgh Steelers 27 October Washington Commanders v Kansas City Chiefs 28 October NBL Cairns v Adelaide 2 October Perth v Illawarra 2 October Sydney v New Zealand 4 October Brisbane v Tasmania 4 October New Zealand v Illawarra 8 October Sydney v Melbourne 8 October Adelaide v Tasmania 9 October Cairns v Perth 10 October Illawarra v Brisbane 11 October Adelaide v Sydney 11 October New Zealand v S.E. Melbourne 12 October Melbourne v Cairns 12 October Tasmania v Sydney 15 October Perth v Brisbane 15 October Adelaide v S.E. Melbourne 16 October New Zealand v Tasmania 17 October Brisbane v Melbourne 17 October Cairns v Adelaide 18 October S.E. Melbourne v Illawarra 18 October Melbourne v New Zealand 19 October Sydney v Perth 19 October Cairns v Perth 22 October New Zealand v Brisbane 23 October S.E. Melbourne v Sydney 23 October Cairns v Melbourne 24 October Brisbane v S.E. Melbourne 25 October Perth v Illawarra 25 October Melbourne v Adelaide 26 October Sydney v Tasmania 26 October Tasmania v Perth 29 October Brisbane v Cairns 30 October Illawarra v New Zealand 31 October WNBL Southside Melbourne Flyers v Canberra Capitals 18 October Geelong Venom v Sydney Flames 18 October Adelaide Lightning v Perth Lynx 19 October Bendigo Spirit v Townsville Fire 19 October Sydney Flames v Southside Melbourne Flyers 24 October Geelong Venom v Adelaide Lightning 25 October Canberra Capitals v Townsville Fire 25 October Perth Lynx v Sydney Flames 26 October Bendigo Spirit v Geelong Venom 28 October NBA Opening Night: Double Header 22 October WNBA Finals: Game 1 4 October Finals: Game 2 6 October Finals: Game 3 9 October Finals: Game 4 11 October Finals: Game 5 13 October Finals: Game 6 (if necessary) 16 October Finals: Game 7 (if necessary) 18 October NHL Opening Night: Triple Header 8 October UFC Ankalaev v Pereira 5 October Oliveira v Fiziev 12 October Aspinall v Gane 16 October de Ridder v Hernandez 19 October Scroll horizontally to view full table

New Series on Disney+

If you’re looking for the best new shows on Disney+, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the best new series on Disney+ to put on your watchlist.

Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1—7

Release Date: 14 October

One of the most influential comedy series of the 2010’s, Parks & Rec felt like it came out of nowhere and catapulted a bunch of incredibly funny people into stardom. A mockumentary in style, Parks & Rec follows the Parks Department of Pawnee, Indiana, and the characters who work in it, as they attempt to make a difference in Pawnee’s residents lives. If you haven’t seen it, it’s like a mix between The Office and 30 Rock—which makes sense, when you consider it also came out of NBC, and features The Office US‘s creators as executive producers.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family

Release Date: 15 October

In 2021, former lawyer Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife and son, Maggie and Paul, at the family’s hunting lodge. While he tried to cover it up, Murdaugh was eventually found guilty of the executions and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences. Now, after several podcasts and documentaries, that story is being dramatised in Murdaugh: Death in the Family. While it does look sufficiently dramatic, there’s reason to think it might be pretty accurate, with podcaster Mandy Matney (who played a big role in breaking the case open) onboard as an executive producer, and documentarian Erin Lee Carr as co-creator.

Star Wars: Visions, Volume 3

Release Date: 29 October

If you’ve ever wondered what Star Wars would look like as an anime, I’d advise you to check out Visions. With each episode handed to a different anime studio, Visions plays fast and loose with the canon of Star Wars—instead allowing each studio to make their own Star Wars anthology story, in their own style, in a way that keeps the concept fresh and ever-changing. Volume 3 will bring another nine episodes to Disney+, and based on the trailer above, we’re in for a treat.

New Movies and Specials on Disney+

When it comes to new movies, Disney+ isn’t always the first port of call, and this month isn’t any different really.

Jaws

Release Date: 1 October

Look, chances are high you’ve already seen this one, but it’s one of the best movies ever made and any excuse to watch Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece is one we’ll take. When swimmers start dying off the coast of Amity Island, police chief Martin Brody partners with a marine biologist and a grizzled ol’ sea dog to track down what just might be the biggest shark in the water. With the most effective use of 2 notes ever in its theme, Jaws is pretty much the perfect scary movie, and went on to define horror for a generation. Remember, kids: the mayor is the bad guy, not the shark.

Halloween ’18

Release Date: 1 October

Thank the lord Michael Myers is in jail after killing all those kids on Halloween 40 years ago, right? Hopefully he doesn’t escape from confinement while being transferred from a psychiatric hospital to a maximum security prison—especially since it’s Halloween tonight! Okay, corny premise aside, this 2018 revival of the classic slasher franchise at least dared to do something a bit different by empowering the original final girl, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) into a traumatised and single-minded badass looking for revenge. There are two more sequels, if you’re in the mood for more.

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle

Release Date: 22 October

A remake of a 1992 thriller of the same name, The Hand that Rocks the Cradle follows a family who invites a new nanny into their home, only to find that they’re getting a bit more than they bargained for. Slowly, this new nanny ‘Polly’, starts turning the family’s children and friends against them—why? You’ll have to watch and find out.

Things to Consider for Disney+

When it comes to Disney+, the streamer has no shortage of amazing series, documentaries and movies to watch, but how does it compare to Netflix and Prime Video? To make things easier, we’ve put together a few key considerations to keep in mind the next time you visit the streaming service.

Is There Anything for Adults on Disney+?

Despite being a largely children-led streaming platform, Disney+ is also home to an extensive catalogue of films and series for adults. In Australia, the streamer has the rights to channels such as Discovery, Hulu and Star, giving you access to a host of true crime documentaries and scripted series such as All That We Destroy, Pam & Tommy and many more.

Are There Any R-rated movies on Disney+?

In recent years, Disney+ has added more R-rated titles to attract adult subscribers. At present, the streaming service boasts R-rated films such as Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan, with the streaming platform likely to increase its portfolio in the coming months.

Disney+ vs Netflix

While Netflix has a larger range of new original content, Disney+ is loaded with nostalgic classics and time-honoured favourites, so there is certainly a case to be made that the streaming platform is the top option. If you have kids, Disney+ is the obvious choice, but can also be a boost for adults, due to the streamer’s connections with Hulu and Star.

Streaming Services Price Comparison

Service Monthly Price Trial Period Category Netflix $9.99 (w/ ads) – $28.99 None Movies & TV Prime Video $9.99 – $12.99 30-day free trial Movies & TV Apple TV+ $12.99 7-day free trial Movies & TV Disney+ $15.99 – $20.99 None Movies & TV Warner Bros. Discovery Max $11.99 (w/ ads) – $21.99 (Premium) None Movies & TV Kayo Sports $30 – $40 7-day free trial Sports Hayu $7.99 7-day free trial Reality TV Britbox $13.99 7-day free trial British Movies & TV Paramount+ $6.99 – $13.99 7-day free trial Movies & TV BINGE $10 (Basic) – $22 (Premium) 7-day free trial Movies & TV Stan $12 (Basic) – $21 (Premium) None Movies & TV DocPlay $8.99 14-day free trial Documentaries Scroll horizontally to view full table Streaming Services Price Comparison Australia | Man of Many

The table above may contain affiliate links, meaning Man of Many may earn a commission if you subscribe to any streaming service via these links. This comes at no extra cost to you and helps support our independent content. – Streaming Services Price Comparison Australia | Man of Many