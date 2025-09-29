Home/Entertainment/Movies & TV
New on Disney+ in October 2025

Jacob Osborn
Disney+ might be synonymous with children’s entertainment, but this October, the streamer will release original movies and shows for every age group. Thanks to platforms like FX, Hulu, and Star, subscribers have far more viewing options at their disposal. This month, you’re not getting that much Disney on Disney+. However, you’re getting quite a few spooky movies for your Halloween fill, as well as an absolute ton of sport through Disney’s partnership with ESPN—which is reason enough for a subscription for some of us at the Man of Many office.

You’ll find all that and more on the full release schedule below, followed by highlights. Sign up for Disney+ here.

Everything Coming to Disney+ in October 2025

From documentaries to original series and more, October 2025 is promising to be an action-packed month of entertainment. The full Disney+ release schedule is available below, detailing all of the different genres and titles to keep an eye out for.

New Movies and Specials on Disney+ in October 2025

TitleRelease Date
Jaws1 October
Halloween ’181 October
Happy Gilmore1 October
The 40 Year Old Virgin1 October
Casper1 October
The Balloonist3 October
Family Guy Halloween Special6 October
Wandance9 October
Frankie Quinones: Damn That’s Crazy10 October
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle22 October
LEGO Frozen: Operation Puffins24 October
Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation29 October
New TV Series on Disney+ in October 2025

TitleRelease Date
Love Thy Nader1 October
Lost Treasures of Rome: Season 21 October
SuperKitties: Season 31 October
Law & Order SVU: Seasons 13-171 October
Naming the Dead8 October
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: Season 28 October
Les Disparues De La Gare8 October
La Suerte8 October
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 2211 October
Would You Marry Me11 October
Parks and Recreation: Season 1-714 October
Murdaugh: Death in the Family15 October
Vampirina: Teenage Vampire15 October
Scam Goddess15 October
To Cook a Bear15 October
Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up!17 October
Pirates: Behind the Legends22 October
Top Guns: The Next Generation22 October
Entrepreneurs23 October
Star Wars: Visions Volume 329 October
ESPN Broadcasts on Disney+ in October 2025

CodeEventLive Date
MLBWildcard Series: Best of 31 October
Division Series: Best of 55 October
League Championship Series: Best of 713 October
World Series: Best of 725 October
NFLSan Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams3 October
Minnesota Vikings v Cleveland Browns5 October
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills6 October
Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars7 October
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants10 October
Denver Broncos v New York Jets12 October
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs13 October
Buffalo Bills v Atlanta Falcons14 October
Chicago Bears v Washington Commanders14 October
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals17 October
Los Angeles Rams v Jacksonville Jaguars19 October
Atlanta Falcons v San Francisco 49ers20 October
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions21 October
Houston Texans v Seattle Seahawks21 October
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers24 October
Green Bay Packers v Pittsburgh Steelers27 October
Washington Commanders v Kansas City Chiefs28 October
NBLCairns v Adelaide2 October
Perth v Illawarra2 October
Sydney v New Zealand4 October
Brisbane v Tasmania4 October
New Zealand v Illawarra8 October
Sydney v Melbourne8 October
Adelaide v Tasmania9 October
Cairns v Perth10 October
Illawarra v Brisbane11 October
Adelaide v Sydney11 October
New Zealand v S.E. Melbourne12 October
Melbourne v Cairns12 October
Tasmania v Sydney15 October
Perth v Brisbane15 October
Adelaide v S.E. Melbourne16 October
New Zealand v Tasmania17 October
Brisbane v Melbourne17 October
Cairns v Adelaide18 October
S.E. Melbourne v Illawarra18 October
Melbourne v New Zealand19 October
Sydney v Perth19 October
Cairns v Perth22 October
New Zealand v Brisbane23 October
S.E. Melbourne v Sydney23 October
Cairns v Melbourne24 October
Brisbane v S.E. Melbourne25 October
Perth v Illawarra25 October
Melbourne v Adelaide 26 October
Sydney v Tasmania26 October
Tasmania v Perth29 October
Brisbane v Cairns30 October
Illawarra v New Zealand31 October
WNBLSouthside Melbourne Flyers v Canberra Capitals18 October
Geelong Venom v Sydney Flames18 October
Adelaide Lightning v Perth Lynx19 October
Bendigo Spirit v Townsville Fire19 October
Sydney Flames v Southside Melbourne Flyers24 October
Geelong Venom v Adelaide Lightning25 October
Canberra Capitals v Townsville Fire25 October
Perth Lynx v Sydney Flames26 October
Bendigo Spirit v Geelong Venom28 October
NBAOpening Night: Double Header22 October
WNBAFinals: Game 14 October
Finals: Game 26 October
Finals: Game 39 October
Finals: Game 411 October
Finals: Game 513 October
Finals: Game 6 (if necessary)16 October
Finals: Game 7 (if necessary)18 October
NHLOpening Night: Triple Header8 October
UFCAnkalaev v Pereira5 October
Oliveira v Fiziev12 October
Aspinall v Gane16 October
de Ridder v Hernandez19 October
New Series on Disney+

If you’re looking for the best new shows on Disney+, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the best new series on Disney+ to put on your watchlist.

Parks and Recreation: Seasons 1—7

Release Date: 14 October

One of the most influential comedy series of the 2010’s, Parks & Rec felt like it came out of nowhere and catapulted a bunch of incredibly funny people into stardom. A mockumentary in style, Parks & Rec follows the Parks Department of Pawnee, Indiana, and the characters who work in it, as they attempt to make a difference in Pawnee’s residents lives. If you haven’t seen it, it’s like a mix between The Office and 30 Rock—which makes sense, when you consider it also came out of NBC, and features The Office US‘s creators as executive producers.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family

Release Date: 15 October

In 2021, former lawyer Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife and son, Maggie and Paul, at the family’s hunting lodge. While he tried to cover it up, Murdaugh was eventually found guilty of the executions and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences. Now, after several podcasts and documentaries, that story is being dramatised in Murdaugh: Death in the Family. While it does look sufficiently dramatic, there’s reason to think it might be pretty accurate, with podcaster Mandy Matney (who played a big role in breaking the case open) onboard as an executive producer, and documentarian Erin Lee Carr as co-creator.

Star Wars: Visions, Volume 3

Release Date: 29 October

If you’ve ever wondered what Star Wars would look like as an anime, I’d advise you to check out Visions. With each episode handed to a different anime studio, Visions plays fast and loose with the canon of Star Wars—instead allowing each studio to make their own Star Wars anthology story, in their own style, in a way that keeps the concept fresh and ever-changing. Volume 3 will bring another nine episodes to Disney+, and based on the trailer above, we’re in for a treat.

New Movies and Specials on Disney+

When it comes to new movies, Disney+ isn’t always the first port of call, and this month isn’t any different really.

Jaws

Release Date: 1 October

Look, chances are high you’ve already seen this one, but it’s one of the best movies ever made and any excuse to watch Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece is one we’ll take. When swimmers start dying off the coast of Amity Island, police chief Martin Brody partners with a marine biologist and a grizzled ol’ sea dog to track down what just might be the biggest shark in the water. With the most effective use of 2 notes ever in its theme, Jaws is pretty much the perfect scary movie, and went on to define horror for a generation. Remember, kids: the mayor is the bad guy, not the shark.

Halloween ’18

Release Date: 1 October

Thank the lord Michael Myers is in jail after killing all those kids on Halloween 40 years ago, right? Hopefully he doesn’t escape from confinement while being transferred from a psychiatric hospital to a maximum security prison—especially since it’s Halloween tonight! Okay, corny premise aside, this 2018 revival of the classic slasher franchise at least dared to do something a bit different by empowering the original final girl, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) into a traumatised and single-minded badass looking for revenge. There are two more sequels, if you’re in the mood for more.

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle

Release Date: 22 October

A remake of a 1992 thriller of the same name, The Hand that Rocks the Cradle follows a family who invites a new nanny into their home, only to find that they’re getting a bit more than they bargained for. Slowly, this new nanny ‘Polly’, starts turning the family’s children and friends against them—why? You’ll have to watch and find out.

Things to Consider for Disney+

When it comes to Disney+, the streamer has no shortage of amazing series, documentaries and movies to watch, but how does it compare to Netflix and Prime Video? To make things easier, we’ve put together a few key considerations to keep in mind the next time you visit the streaming service.

Is There Anything for Adults on Disney+?

Despite being a largely children-led streaming platform, Disney+ is also home to an extensive catalogue of films and series for adults. In Australia, the streamer has the rights to channels such as Discovery, Hulu and Star, giving you access to a host of true crime documentaries and scripted series such as All That We Destroy, Pam & Tommy and many more.

Are There Any R-rated movies on Disney+?

In recent years, Disney+ has added more R-rated titles to attract adult subscribers. At present, the streaming service boasts R-rated films such as Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan, with the streaming platform likely to increase its portfolio in the coming months.

Disney+ vs Netflix

While Netflix has a larger range of new original content, Disney+ is loaded with nostalgic classics and time-honoured favourites, so there is certainly a case to be made that the streaming platform is the top option. If you have kids, Disney+ is the obvious choice, but can also be a boost for adults, due to the streamer’s connections with Hulu and Star.

Streaming Services Price Comparison

ServiceMonthly PriceTrial PeriodCategory
Netflix$9.99 (w/ ads) – $28.99NoneMovies & TV
Prime Video$9.99 – $12.9930-day free trialMovies & TV
Apple TV+$12.997-day free trialMovies & TV
Disney+$15.99 – $20.99NoneMovies & TV
Warner Bros. Discovery Max$11.99 (w/ ads) – $21.99 (Premium)NoneMovies & TV
Kayo Sports$30 – $407-day free trialSports
Hayu$7.997-day free trialReality TV
Britbox$13.99 7-day free trialBritish Movies & TV
Paramount+$6.99 – $13.997-day free trialMovies & TV
BINGE$10 (Basic) – $22 (Premium)7-day free trialMovies & TV
Stan$12 (Basic) – $21 (Premium)NoneMovies & TV
DocPlay$8.9914-day free trialDocumentaries
