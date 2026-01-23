We’ve Finally got a First Look at ‘Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord’

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 23 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The first trailer for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord offers a deliberately narrow view of the galaxy. There are no sweeping space battles or world-ending stakes, nor a single prophecy or mention of midichlorians (at least in the trailer). Instead, it introduces a familiar character in an unfamiliar position, operating in the margins rather than the spotlight.

Premiering on 6 April on Disney+, the animated series is set after Star Wars: The Clone Wars and follows Darth Maul as he attempts to rebuild his criminal syndicate on Janix, a planet untouched by the Empire. The trailer frames Janix as a functioning city first, and a crime hub second. It’s almost a reverse Judge Dredd situation, with Maul arriving not to enforce order, but to dismantle it for his own ends.

“It’s one part Gotham, one part Metropolis and a hundred per cent Star Wars with all these different levels and layers,” says Executive Producer Matt Michnovetz.

It’s a series set away from the intergalactic obsession with Skywalkers, focusing instead on the smaller-scale corners of Star Wars.

Taking place in the early years of Emperor Palpatine’s reign, and before Darth Maul resurfaces in Star Wars Rebels, it’s a period where the Empire is consolidating power but hasn’t quite taken control of the entire galaxy just yet. And as a result, we’re given the opportunity to hone in on a fan favourite, without the usual light-speed jump towards galaxy-wide consequences.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord will roll out across 10 episodes over 5 weeks, launching with a 2-episode premiere on April 6 on Disney+, before continuing with weekly drops through to a Star Wars Day finale.

According to supervising director Brad Rau, the structure is deliberate, with the series designed to be “highly serialised” and closely connected from start to finish. Executive producer Matt Michnovetz describes the series as a “fast-paced” thrill ride inspired by the classic serials that originally shaped Star Wars. And with Maul driving the story end to end, we can expect some epic swordplay from his iconic dual lightsaber.

Lucasfilm Animation is also leaning into more traditional techniques to give the series a distinct texture, with painted brushstrokes captured on glass, and old-school matte paintings brought back into the process. Executive producer Athena Portillo says the goal was to “raise the bar” visually, while also upgrading facial animation and body mechanics to deliver more fluid, expressive performances across the main cast.

Alongside Maul, one of the key new characters introduced is Devon Izara, a young Jedi Padawan who crosses paths with him on Janix. Lucasfilm describes Devon as someone shaped by the fallout of Order 66 rather than guided by any clear destiny. As Michnovetz puts it, she’s a character who realises “the future she once thought she was going to have is no longer possible,” forcing her to adapt to a rapidly changing galaxy.

Her dynamic with Darth Maul is positioned as central to the series. Portillo describes Devon as “conflicted between right and wrong,” but still carrying a level of innocence, while Rau credits Gideon Adlon with bringing a grounded quality the show needs. That relationship even extends into quieter moments, including a scene glimpsed in the trailer where Maul and Devon take part in a tea ceremony, a sequence informed by Sam Witwer’s own experience attending a traditional ceremony in Japan.

Witwer’s return as Maul anchors much of the series’ tone. Rau says the team has leaned heavily on his understanding of the character, calling him “an awesome collaborator” who helps keep Maul authentic while allowing room to explore new facets of the role.

Confirmed Cast & Crew for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord

Sam Witwer as Maul

Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara

Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson

Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots

Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio Daki

Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario

Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson

Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast

David W. Collins as Spybot

A.J. LoCascio as Marrok

Steve Blum as Icarus

Created by: Dave Filoni, based on Star Wars and characters created by George Lucas

Developed by: Dave Filoni and Matt Michnovetz

Supervising Director: Brad Rau

Executive Producers: Dave Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, Matt Michnovetz, Brad Rau, Carrie Beck, and Josh Rimes

Co-Executive Producer: Alex Spotswood

The series also arrives at a time when new Star Wars projects are met with more caution than excitement. While Andor proved there’s still room for tighter, more grounded storytelling in this universe, not every recent release has landed with the same impact.

By keeping the focus on a single character and a defined moment in the timeline, Shadow Lord can avoid the franchise’s fragility and pave the way towards better storytelling in a galaxy far, far away.