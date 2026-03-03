Home/Tech
Ultrahuman ring pro 2
Meet Jade, World First Biointelligence AI that Powers New 15-Day Ultrahuman Ring PRO

Jacob Osborn

Smart company Ultrahuman has just introduced the world’s first real-time biointelligence AI. The autonomous platform goes by the name Jade and rolls out as we gear up for Ring PRO, the brand’s third-generation smart ring that’s currently available for pre-order. One doesn’t need to purchase the latest ring to access Jade, which is being offered in two modes—Standard and Deep Research—to all Ultrahuman users around the globe.

What is Jade, exactly? One might think of it as a personalised and health-focused wearable AI agent that goes well beyond the functionality of a traditional LLM. When operating in Deep Research Mode, Jade compares smart ring data with fitness markers across the Utrahuman ecosystem to deliver actionable insights in real-time. Down the road, Jade will even take on smart home duties such as ordering food and adjusting room temperature, all in an effort to improve personal health.

With Jade at your disposal, you can gain unprecedented insight into your own fitness metrics, including Ultrahuman’s 120+ Blood Vision biomarkers, M1 CGM glucose trends, and environmental data from Ultrahuman Home. What’s more, the AI can interpret the data to offer relevant tools and actions, allowing the user to improve their personal health across sleep, diet, and more.

Ultrahuman ring pro 1
Meet Jade | Image: Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman announces new Ring PRO

Ultrahuman will also release the newest iteration of its signature smart ring, aka Ring PRO. Available in different styles and sizes, the ring can run for up to 15 days on a single charge, with an enhanced memory capacity that stores up to 250 days of data. Additional upgrades include a redesigned heart-rate sensor, a faster and more accurate dual-core processor, and ProRelease Technology, a safety feature that allows the ring to be cut apart with more ease in the case of swelling or injury. Ring PRO also comes with a new Pro Charger case, which offers its own suite of benefits, such as wireless charging, magnetic closure, and location tracking through the app.

Speaking of upgrades, Ultrahuman’s PowerPlugs ecosystem is continuing to evolve at a breakneck rate. This is the platform that uses personal health data and a network of apps to tailor personal fitness goals. Use it wisely to discover a range of capabilities across obvious and not-so-obvious categories. Working in tandem with the smart ring, it can help optimise caffeine intake, analyse snoring patterns, monitor heart rhythm during sleep (and world-first for smart rings), and so much more.

With the introduction of Jade, Ring PRO, and the improved PowerPlugs ecosystem, Ultrahuman is like a 24/7 personal trainer that’s always ready to deliver feedback in real-time. Or more pointedly, it’s your ultrahuman, minus the human. We said we won’t dwell on the contradiction, and we’re not about to start now. What matters is that you use these tools to bring out the ultrahuman inside you. Hmmm…perhaps it’s not a contradiction, after all.

Ultrahuman Ring PRO key stats

  • Design: 2.6mm thickness with a titanium unibody and medical-grade epoxy inner.
  • Weight: Approximately 2.4g to 3.6g (depending on size).
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth Low Energy 5.3.
  • Sensors: 6-axis motion sensor (including 3-axis accelerometer), SpO2, PPG, and skin temperature.
  • Battery Life: Up to 15 days on a single charge.
  • Durability: Water-resistant up to 100 metres (10 ATM).
  • Sizing Range: US sizes 5 through 14.
  • Sizing Kit: Complimentary kit included with every order.
  • Pricing: $739.00 AUD.
  • Subscription: No ongoing monthly fees for data access.
  • Availability: Global pre-orders open now (excluding USA).
  • Shipping: Shipments scheduled to begin in March 2026.
Ultrahuman ring pro 3
The Ultrahuman Ring PRO charging case. | Image: Ultrahuman
Biohacking to Biotracking: 8 Pieces of Tech to Reach Peak Health

