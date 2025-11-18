Australia’s AI Regulation Debate: How Will The National Plan Impact You?

By Jacob Osborn - News Published: 18 Nov 2025 |Last Updated: 19 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has evolved from “Oh, that’s a neat little tool” to the most ubiquitous piece of technology since the dawn of the internet. In the same way that the World Wide Web brought about changes to every sector, industry and consumer across the globe, AI is the next paradigm shift to grapple with.

In Australia, the Federal Government is preparing to unveil a National AI Plan before the end of the year. Much of the public conversation has zeroed in on copyright laws. While some argue AI should have unrestricted access to copyrighted material for training purposes, others warn that such a move could decimate the creative arts (and potentially even us as a publisher).

However you feel about the issue, the way Australia chooses to regulate AI will shape the future of local innovation and the businesses building it.

The National AI Plan | Image: Tim Ayres

A National AI Plan For All Australians

Speaking at the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Business Leaders’ Summit, Senator the Hon Tim Ayres described the current moment plainly: “AI has arrived at a consequential moment for Australian industry.” He pointed to “huge transformations” that will influence “how Australians live and work for years to come.”

The government’s plan is structured around three ambitions. It aims to capture the opportunities of AI, ensure every Australian shares the benefits, and keep people safe while the technology matures. As Ayres put it, “Australia’s National AI Plan will lay out what successful adoption looks like – how we should invest with impact to capture the social and economic opportunities for every Australian.”

Ayres was also clear about the balancing act ahead. “The Albanese Government is calibrating Australia’s approach carefully, in a way that maximises AI’s value and mitigates its risks,” he said, highlighting “the scale of the opportunity for Australia.”

Plenty of large enterprise players are already seeing those opportunities play out. Suncorp, for instance, uses an AI-enabled weather prediction model to send early warnings to customers and prepare disaster-response teams.

Ayres stressed that smaller operators will benefit too. As he put it, “in Australia it will be a rising tide that lifts all boats – not just those who might be able to afford a superyacht.”

Driving much of this momentum is the National AI Centre. Its newly released Guidance for AI Adoption consolidates previous advice and gives businesses a clearer blueprint for responsible implementation.

The Question of Safety and Ethics | Image: Gorodenkoff

Keeping Australians Safe While Using AI

Whenever a powerful new technology finds its way into the mainstream, safety and ethics are never far behind. The government has already tied the third goal of the National AI Plan to protecting Australians. That includes “consumer rights, privacy, online safety, and fair competition,” with a strong focus on how businesses use AI in the real world.

Ayres anticipates job “augmentation” rather than “replacement”, although public anxiety around automation is showing no signs of slowing.

The copyright battle has only intensified those concerns. In August, the Productivity Commission suggested exemptions that would allow AI companies to train on copyrighted material more freely. It argued the move could accelerate AI learning and boost the economy by $116 billion over the next decade.

But when there is money on the table, policy decisions become far more complicated.

Ayres sought to shut the door on one part of the debate, stating that “this government has no plans to weaken these laws.”

Even so, he made it clear the discussion is far from over. “The delivery of the National AI Plan will be a major milestone in Australia’s AI adoption conversation, but it won’t be the conclusion,” he said.

That ongoing conversation is exactly what many experts want. In an interview with ABC News, UTS Human Technology Institute co-director Ed Santow advocated for clear regulation. “When you put in good guard rails, what that does is that it builds value over the longer term,” he said. Santow noted that “good innovators” respond positively to standards by building products that people actually want.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Sussan Ley took aim at what she called the government’s “wishy-washy” approach and raised concerns about ongoing copyright theft by AI companies.

The only certainty is that Australia is moving toward scaled AI adoption while trying to maintain protection for artists and rights holders. Whether policymakers can keep that balance intact as the technology races ahead remains the open question.