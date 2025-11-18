How Will AI Impact the Australian Job Market

By Somnath Chatterjee - News Published: 18 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Artificial intelligence has somehow become both our newest co-worker and our biggest source of career anxiety. Could the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence impact your job?

Well, the Federal Government is currently consulting on exactly that. With high-stakes public discussion about the future of the Australian workforce, industry bodies and unions are arguing over new regulations for “Safe and Responsible AI”.

On one side, you have industry groups like the Tech Council of Australia (TCA), which projects massive productivity gains, while on the other, the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) advocates for increased protections for Australian workers if AI does indeed take our jobs.

So let’s cut through the noise and see what everyone is saying about AI and the future of Australian work.

Sizing Up the Impact: Which Jobs are Most Exposed | Image: Photo Smoothies

Is AI a Job Killer or a Job Filler?

The Tech Council of Australia (TCA) has presented its argument in the ‘AI-Enhanced Economy’ report, highlighting AI as a massive economic opportunity that could add between $45 billion and $115 billion to the Australian economy annually by 2030.

But that’s the economic impact. What about your job? According to a new report from the International Labour Organisation (ILO), generative AI is more likely to automate tasks than eliminate entire roles. As the ILO puts it, “the impact of AI is likely to be to augment jobs, not destroy them.” Clerical and administrative roles are expected to feel this shift most acutely.

Sectors including accounting, business analysis, financial services, marketing and sales are all highly exposed. Meanwhile, jobs in construction, farming, trades, hospitality and food services remain relatively resilient.

Balancing AI Regulation with Innovation

The great debate around “safe and responsible AI” has brought about big statements from a number of organisations.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU) is calling for urgent, binding regulations, including mandatory worker consultation and transparency in all AI-driven decisions. Whereas the Business Council of Australia (BCA) argues that a “heavy-handed, one-size-fits-all” approach would limit innovation. To avoid “unnecessary red tape“, they’re advocating instead for voluntary guidelines around low-risk AI.

With both sides digging in, the government now faces the challenge of designing rules that protect workers without slowing Australia’s AI momentum.

The Path Forward: A Focus on New Skills and Adaptation | Image: PeopleImages

Australia’s Approach to AI

Despite fears about AI taking our jobs, the government argues the real shift won’t be mass replacement but job augmentation. Speaking at the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Business Leaders’ Summit, Senator Tim Ayres said he’s “focused on maximising the opportunities that are in front of Australia today,” insisting that “AI will add to, enhance and augment Australian jobs and living standards.” Used well, he said, it can even “strengthen Australia’s economic autonomy and resilience.”

As he’s travelled to factories, clinics, offices and farms, Ayres said what’s become clear is “the scale of the opportunity for Australia, for Australian firms and for Australian workers.” AI is already creating jobs in data centres, diagnostics, clean tech and advanced manufacturing, while improving precision and reducing repetitive tasks across existing roles. It’s why the Albanese Government is “calibrating Australia’s approach carefully, in a way that maximises AI’s value and mitigates its risks.”

In his view, AI is less a job killer and more a job multiplier.

To support that shift, the government is rolling out one million free “Introduction to AI” courses, expanding digital skills training through TAFE, and backing industry–university programs to build a truly AI-ready workforce. The aim, Ayres said, is to ensure that “all Australians share the benefits of AI,” not just early adopters or cashed-up sectors. In practice, that means giving workers tools to evolve with their jobs rather than step aside from them.

So perhaps the real question isn’t whether AI will take our jobs, but how ready we are to take advantage of the ones it creates.

