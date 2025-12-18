Disney, OpenAI Strike Deal to Bring Iconic Characters to Sora

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 18 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

For most of Hollywood, generative AI still feels like something to keep at arm’s length. For Disney, it’s become something to embrace. The entertainment giant has struck a landmark agreement with OpenAI that will see more than 200 Disney-owned characters licensed for use inside Sora, the AI video platform that has unsettled creatives since its launch.

The three-year deal makes Disney the first major content partner on Sora, and carries significant financial weight. Alongside the licensing agreement, Disney will invest US$1 billion in OpenAI and become a major customer of its technology, using its APIs across internal tools and products, including Disney+. It’s a move that signals confidence and long-term intent in equal measure for the house of Mickey Mouse.

Under the agreement, Sora will be able to generate short, user-prompted social videos featuring characters from across Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Lucasfilm. That includes familiar faces like Mickey Mouse, Elsa, Stitch, Simba, Iron Man, and Darth Vader, alongside recognisable props, costumes, vehicles, and environments tied to those worlds. What the deal does not include is real-world talent likenesses or voices, drawing a clear line around performer rights. In other words, no recreating James Earl Jones’ voice in your next Star Wars or Lion King fan project.

A curated selection of these fan-created Sora videos will also be made available to stream on Disney+, giving the company a way to bring AI-generated content into its own ecosystem rather than leaving it scattered across social platforms. Sora and ChatGPT Images are expected to begin generating Disney-licensed fan content in early 2026.

Why is Disney Getting Onboard with OpenAI?

On paper, the agreement reads like a careful experiment. In context, it looks more like a familiar Disney strategy under CEO Bob Iger.

The launch of Sora earlier this year triggered widespread anxiety across Hollywood and the creative community, particularly around intellectual property, misuse of likenesses, and the speed at which AI-generated video could outpace existing legal frameworks. OpenAI moved quickly to introduce new guardrails, but concern has remained high in an industry already under pressure from consolidation, layoffs, and shifting production economics.

Disney’s response was not to block or litigate. Instead, it chose to formalise the relationship.

“Technological innovation has continually shaped the evolution of entertainment,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said, describing artificial intelligence as the latest inflection point for the industry. He said the partnership would allow Disney to extend its storytelling through generative AI while “respecting and protecting creators and their works.”

OpenAI has committed to age-appropriate controls and safety measures, as well as systems designed to prevent harmful or illegal content, while respecting the rights of creators and individual users. For Iger, the appeal is also fan-facing. Bringing together Disney’s characters with OpenAI’s technology, he said, puts creativity “directly into the hands of Disney fans,” offering more personal ways to engage with the worlds they already know.

From OpenAI’s side, the partnership is framed as a model rather than a one-off. Calling Disney “the global gold standard for storytelling,” CEO Sam Altman said the agreement shows how AI companies and creative leaders can work together responsibly.

That approach mirrors how Disney has handled earlier shifts in media and distribution. In the mid-2000s, Iger surprised the industry by licensing Disney content to Apple’s iTunes Store at a time when most studios resisted digital downloads. A decade later, Disney acquired Maker Studios to better understand YouTube’s emerging creator economy, even if the business itself did not endure. More recently, the company committed US$1.5 billion to Epic Games, using Fortnite to experiment with interactive storytelling and digital worlds within video games.

Though we’re still here waiting for the Kingdom of Hearts sequel to see just how far Disney can push their characters in video games.

But until then, there will be plenty to watch, from Lightning McQueen racing Dash from The Incredibles to Darth Maul duking it out with Iron Man. Only on Sora, of course.