Peralta S is a One-Off Concept Car Rooted in Italian Wedge Design

The Peralta S is a one-off concept car from GFG Style, unveiled earlier this year and recently crowned Carrozzeria Italiani’s Car of the Year for 2025. Designed by Fabrizio Giugiaro and commissioned by Mexican collector Carlos Peralta, the Peralta S is a pure concept car in the old-school sense. Hand-formed entirely from mirror-polished aluminium, it’s a car that’s all about how it looks rather than how it performs on the road.

The Peralta S draws heavily from Giorgetto Giugiaro’s 1971 Maserati Boomerang, one of the great wedge-era concepts. Fabrizio has said the car carries a typically 1970s attitude that “has nothing to do with today’s cars.”

“I wanted to embellish it with quotations, styling cues and references to shapes from a past that made history,” he said, noting the project was a tribute to his father.

GFG Style’s Peralta S | Image: GFG Style

He added that the influence of that era still resonates today. “There are dozens of sports cars that have become iconic that took their cues from those shapes; it was pure avant-garde. For me, it is one of Giorgetto’s most incredible and successful stylistic exercises.”

From certain angles, it lands somewhere between a DeLorean and a classic Lamborghini wedge, all brushed metal surfaces and sharp geometry, as if the two were spliced together and left to harden in aluminium. Even the lighting is tucked away. The headlights and taillights are hidden within the bodywork, only revealing themselves when lit and creating a subtle, shadow-like glow rather than exposed light units.

Then there’s the way you get into the driver’s seat. The Peralta S doesn’t have doors in the usual sense. Instead, the entire upper section lifts up as a single dome, opening the car in one move. The side windows do flip up on their own, but it’s the canopy that steals the show.

GFG Style’s Peralta S | Image: GFG Style

The Peralta S is built on the same chassis and mechanical package as the Maserati MC20, with technical support from Manifattura Automobili Torino. The only breaks in the aluminium come from exposed carbon fibre on the front splitter, side sills and rear diffuser. Inside, the 1970s influence continues, with a cabin that blends modern ergonomics with chrome-effect leather and tightly wrapped seating, giving it a more cockpit-like feel than a traditional supercar interior.

Closed and switched off, the Peralta S appears as a single polished form, or “monolithic,” as GFG Style describes it. Once powered on, the spoiler lifts and vents open, subtly changing how the car looks and breathes.

It’s an approach that saw the Peralta S named Car of the Year 2025 by Carrozzeria-Italiani.com, beating out a shortlist that included recent creations from Zagato, Pininfarina and Touring. The award is judged by a mix of designers, historians and readers, giving it more weight than a straight popularity vote.

For GFG Style, it’s a strong result. The studio sits in that traditional Italian coachbuilding lane, where one-off projects and collector commissions still matter. Cars like the Peralta S aren’t about proving what’s possible at scale. They’re built to be seen, talked about and remembered.

GFG Style’s Peralta S | Image: GFG Style

GFG Style’s Peralta S | Image: GFG Style