Chevrolet corvette z06 bathurst 12 hour special edition revealed

GMSV reveals 12 exclusive Bathurst 12 Hour Z06 special editions.

These represent the only MY26 Z06 allocation for the local market.

The edition celebrates the Corvette GT3.R’s first Bathurst 12 Hour race.

Each car features unique Mount Panorama track decals and build plates.

Buyers receive custom artwork, a GT3.R car cover, and merchandise.

The release of the 2026 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Bathurst 12 Hour Special Edition is bittersweet. It’s the most extreme, track-focused Corvette ever offered to the Australian and New Zealand markets, but it will very likely be the last.

Based on the 3LZ Coupe with the Z07 Performance Package and designed to visually link the GT3.R to the Mount Panorama circuit, it features all the additions you’d expect on a race car. There’s a Carbon Fibre Aero Package (ground effects, high-wing spoiler & dive planes), Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R Ultra Performance tyres, Z07 suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control, and Performance Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes. However, it goes one step further with a range of Bathurst-inspired additions.

Just 12 of these limited edition vehicles will be available for purchase, and it will be the only way to get your hands on a MY26 Corvette Z06. No price has been announced, but expect it to exceed the AUD$336,000 plus on-road costs base price for last year’s Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Bathurst 12 Hour Special Edition | Image: Supplied

Beyond the standard MY26 Corvette Z06 3LZ Coupe (with Z07 Performance Package) specification, attention has been put on the exterior specification, which includes Corvette Racing “Jake” logo wheel centre caps, Jake C8.R graphics package (bonnet and rear panels), exclusive Bathurst 12 Hour track decal, and a range of finishes, including:

Exterior paint in Switchblade Silver

Carbon Flash painted carbon ground effects

Carbon Flash painted carbon-fibre high wing spoiler

Carbon-fibre roof

20-inch front / 21-inch rear Spider‑design Black forged aluminium wheels

Blue brake calipers

Engine lighting and Engine Appearance Package

Carbon Flash exterior badges, trim and mirrors

More exclusive finishes are found on the inside of the vehicle, where Jet Black and Santorini Blue Napa Leather have been chosen for the Competition Seats and Blue Seatbelts (in Australia/New Zealand, exclusive to the Bathurst 12 Hour Special edition). That’s on top of the Stealth interior trim, Carbon-fibre interior trim, and unique Bathurst 12 Hour Edition build plate (individually numbered 01 to 12).

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Bathurst 12 Hour Special Edition | Image: Supplied

“There has been huge enthusiasm for the news that the Corvette Z06 GT3.R is coming to Bathurst, and we wanted to capture that excitement in a car our customers can own and drive on the road,” said Jess Bala, Managing Director, GM Australia & New Zealand. “The MY26 Corvette Z06 Bathurst 12 Hour Special Edition is our most focused, most exclusive Corvette offering yet for this part of the world – and it will be the only way to secure a MY26 Z06 in Australia and New Zealand.”

“Corvette has played a major role in the success of GMSV, and the passion we see from fans in Australia and New Zealand is extraordinary,” continued Bala. “Pairing our first Bathurst 12 Hour campaign for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R with a bespoke road car for our local customers is a fitting way to celebrate the next chapter in Corvette’s performance story here.”

Those lucky enough to secure an allocation of the MY26 Corvette Z06 Bathurst 12 Hour Specialty Edition will also receive a tailored Bathurst 12 Hour experience and ownership package, including:

Bathurst 12 Hour Edition custom artwork print

Indoor car cover with fully rendered Corvette GT3.R graphic

Corvette Racing merchandise pack, including cap, polo and jacket

To express your interest in purchasing the vehicle, contact your local GMSV dealership via the link below.

Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Bathurst 12 Hour Special Edition | Image: Supplied