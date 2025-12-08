Christmas banner 778 x 150 px
Home/Auto/Cars
Toyota gr gt feature
CARS

Toyota’s Twin-Turbo V8 GR GT Supercar Has Been Revealed

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Toyota unveils GR GT supercar with new 4.0L twin-turbo V8 hybrid.
  • Developed with LFA engineers, preserving Toyota’s driver-focused performance heritage.
  • Targets 650+ PS, 850+ Nm and 320 km/h top speed.
  • All-aluminium body, 45:55 balance, and extensive global track testing.
  • Launch expected around 2027, shaping into a serious, purist-aimed driver’s car.

The car enthusiast gods are looking down on us and smiling at the launch of Toyota’s new 4.0-litre, V8 twin-turbo hybrid (single electric motor) GR GT supercar.

Developed in collaboration with the same folks who created the infamous Lexus LFA, the new Toyota GR GT aims to preserve and pass on “the secret sauce of car-making” to the next generation. It will carry on the legacy of the Toyota 2000GT and the Lexus LFA, featuring a low centre of gravity, front-engine, rear-wheel-drive powertrain layout. It will package all of this inside Toyota’s first all-aluminium body frame.

With slowing EV demand, especially in the high-end market, manufacturers are looking to give the high-end market exactly what they’re asking for. Ferrari and Lamborghini made limited-production supercars cool, but now brands like Toyota are getting in on the action with cars like the GR GT.

Toyota gr gt rear wing
Toyota GR GT | Image: Toyota
Toyota gr gt side vent
Toyota GR GT | Image: Toyota
Toyota gr gt front wheels
Toyota GR GT | Image: Toyota
Toyota gr gt rear exhaust
Toyota GR GT | Image: Toyota

It was refreshing to hear that the maximum system output of the GR GT will “only” be around 650 PS or greater, and the maximum system torque of 850 Nm or greater (development target values) from this new 4.0-litre, V8 twin-turbo hybrid powertrain. It will send this power to the ground through a “newly developed” 8-speed automatic transmission, and will surely provide more than enough punch out of low-speed corners with help from that single electric motor.

The car’s development was defined by a driver-first approach, not as a pure stat-sheet chaser for reputation’s sake.

Toyota employed several new methods to create the vehicle, starting with the exterior design, where they first utilised aerodynamics engineers to determine the required cooling and aerodynamic performance, and then entered the design studio for the finalisation of the exterior.

Toyota gr gt seats
Toyota GR GT | Image: Toyota
Toyota gr gt cabin 1
Toyota GR GT | Image: Toyota
Toyota gr gt centre console
Toyota GR GT | Image: Toyota
Toyota gr gt pedals
Toyota GR GT | Image: Toyota

That theme continues to the interior, where the team leaned on ergonomics aimed at achieving the optimal driving position from a professional driver’s perspective and the required visibility needed for driving at the limit.

Extensive real-world testing was done not only on test courses, such as the one at Toyota Technical Centre Shimoyama, but also at circuits around the world, including Fuji Speedway and the Nürburgring.

The team also notes that the car was extensively tested on the road to achieve a balance between hardcore track driving and street use, much like a Porsche GT3 RS. They also implemented driving simulator-assisted vehicle research and development for the vehicle.

While we don’t know too much about the Toyota GR GT, as it’s still in the prototype development phase, it’s shaping up to be a serious driver’s car.

Toyota gr gt drivetrain
Toyota GR GT | Image: Toyota
Toyota gr gt gearbox
Toyota GR GT | Image: Toyota
Toyota gr gt double wishbone
Toyota GR GT | Image: Toyota
Toyota gr gt engine
Toyota GR GT | Image: Toyota

Targets for the vehicle include a 45:55 weight distribution, a vehicle weight of 1,750 kg or lower, double wishbone front and rear suspension, carbon ceramic disc brakes, a newly developed 8-speed automatic transmission, and a top speed of 320 km/h or greater.

Toyota has announced that the GR GT and the GR GT3 racecar are scheduled to “launch around 2027,” but we rarely see vehicles like this stick to schedule in the automotive world. Still, even the concept is enough to get enthusiasts excited about the prospect of a twin-turbo V8 living until the end of the decade.

Check out Toyota GR GT

GR GT Main Specifications (prototype development targets, in-house measurements)

BodyLength4,820 mm
Width2,000 mm
Height1,195 mm
Wheelbase2,725 mm
Body structure, cabinFrameAll-aluminum body frame
Occupancy2
Vehicle weightVehicle weight1,750 kg or lower
Front-rear weight distributionFront: 45; rear: 55
PowertrainEngine displacement3,998 cc
Engine bore x stroke87.5 x 83.1 mm
Engine typeV8
TurbochargerTwin-turbo
Electric motorTransaxle-integrated single-motor hybrid
TransmissionNewly developed 8-speed automatic
Maximum system output650 PS or greater
Maximum system torque850 Nm or greater
Suspension & related itemsDrivetrainFront engine, rear-wheel drive
SuspensionFrontDouble wishbone with coil spring
RearDouble wishbone with coil spring
BrakesFrontCarbon ceramic disc brake
RearCarbon ceramic disc brake
Tire sizeFront: 265/35ZR20; rear: 325/30ZR20
OtherTop speed320 km/h or greater
Scroll horizontally to view full table

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Cyber monday
CULTURE

100+ Best Cyber Monday Deals for 2025

Glashütte Original Seventies Chronograph Panorama Date "Swimming Pool" and "Watermelon" Editions | Image: Glashütte Original
WATCHES

The Wind Up – Watch News #293

L'antica pizzeria da michele feature
FOOD

The World’s Best Pizza Chain Has Opened in Sydney

Omega x swatch mission to the earthphase 'cold moon'
WATCHES

OMEGA x Swatch Mission to the Earthphase ‘Cold Moon’ Revealed

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition | Image: MSI
TECH

MSI’s New Limited-Edition Laptop is an Unmissable Work of Art

Australia's highest paid ceos
CULTURE

10 Highest-Paid CEOs in Australia Revealed for 2025

Best Gifts for Men | Image: Man of Many
STYLE

40+ Best Gifts for Men: Ultimate List of Gifts for Him

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Best Gifts for Watch Lovers | Image: Man of Many
WATCHES

20+ Best Gifts for Watch Lovers

Jonathan bailey omega 3
WATCHES

INTERVIEW: Jonathan Bailey on Blockbusters, Budgie Smugglers, and OMEGA’s New ‘Banger’

Man of Many's best Black Friday deals for 2023 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

Best Black Friday Deals 2025: 100+ Deals to Grab Before the Big Day

Best wallet brands for men 6
STYLE

17 Best Wallet Brands for Men

Tag heuer carrera chronograph x fragment limited edition 1
WATCHES

TAG Heuer’s Winning Streak Continues with the Carrera Chronograph x fragment Limited Edition

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Best Gifts Under $200 | Image: Man of Many
CULTURE

20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Best Alcohol Gifts | Image: Man of Many
DRINKS

40+ Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained

Best mid range watches 1
WATCHES

10 Best Mid-Range Watch Brands

Evolve mini infrared sauna balcony
HEALTH & FITNESS

Building a Balcony Oasis: My Review of the Sun Stream Evolve Mini Infrared Sauna