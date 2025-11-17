Why Bentley Parked a New $540,000 Continental GTC Azure on Sydney Harbour

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 17 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Bentley launched its new Azure range with a dramatic showcase on Sydney Harbour.

The Continental GTC Azure is equipped with a powerful 4.0-litre twin-turbo hybrid V8 engine.

The wellness-focused Azure targets ultra-luxury buyers.

New tech, comfort features, and refined styling aim to revive Bentley demand.

It wouldn’t be a Bentley launch without a superyacht, caviar and premium wine and spirits. The brand announced the news that the Continental GT, GTC, Flying Spur, and Azure models are now available to order in Australia (from AUD$488,000 before on-road costs) by parking one of the most expensive models, a Continental GTC Azure, on the front of a super yacht before parading it around Sydney Harbour.

Powered by the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain, the combined power output is 500 kW (680 PS) and 930 Nm of torque. This helps propel the new Continental GT from 0 to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds and the GTC (as pictured) from 0 to 100km/h in 3.9 seconds.

Despite improved tech, efficiency, and a wider selection of vehicles to choose from, sales for the marque have slowed in Australia with the discontinuation of the W12 Speed models. The brand has firmly shifted into the “wellness” space, much to the bemusement of its existing clients, and the arrival of the new V8 twin-turbo hybrid Continental GT Speed hasn’t exactly been met with open arms. Sales for Bentley coupes and convertibles are down 31.6% so far this year. That said, with the more “affordable” Azure model now here, it might well turn the tide somewhat by targeting aspirational Porsche, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz owners.

We’re yet to get behind the wheel of a new Bentley Continental GT. Still, having spent a week in the platform-shared Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid earlier this year, it surely has the makings of another outstanding Bentley. Those who don’t crave the straight-line performance of the 575kW Speed and Mulliner models may, in fact, prefer the usability and driveability of the new Azure, which manages up to 85 km in pure electric mode. Being a plug-in hybrid, you don’t have to charge the battery if you don’t want to.

The powertrain is impressive, but the Bentley Active Chassis technology, which lies beneath the skin of the new Continental GT and GTC, stands out with Dynamic Ride, Rear Wheel Steering, and eLSD, offering a choice of Comfort, Bentley, and Sport modes.

If you’re looking for a faster pace, there are always Speed and Mulliner models. However, customers have always been partial to a comfort-oriented Bentley, and that’s what the Azure model focuses on.

There’s visual differentiation in the Azure’s new gloss-black matrix grille, with its bright chrome surround and vertical vanes. It’s matched by a gloss-black front splitter, which provides contrast to the bright grilles on the front bumper and lower intakes. New silver and bright machined 22-inch Azure wheels, along with Azure badging on the front fender, complete the exterior changes for this new model.

The ultra-luxury theme continues inside, with seats and door inners featuring new 3D Harmony diamond quilting, and Azure embroidered on the seat headrests.

You also receive various comfort features as standard, including wellness seating, open-pore crown cut walnut veneer trim, Azure interior treadplates with illumination, and contrast stitching on the leather upholstery. Touring, Comfort, and Lighting Specification packages are also standard. The Azure includes a panoramic sunroof, and the GTC model is equipped with a neck warmer, allowing you to drive it to the grocery store on a quiet Sunday morning in winter.

These Azure additions have also been incorporated into the new Flying Spur model (pictured below), which features both the two front seats and the two outer rear seats, equipped with Bentley’s Wellness seating, including heating and ventilation, as well as a massage function with six programmable settings.

Nine models now make up the Bentley line-up, and pricing for the new Continental GT, GTC, and Flying Spur starts at AUD$488,000 before on-road costs for the Continental GT. Here’s a complete list of pricing for the latest model lineup, excluding on-road costs and options.

Bentley Continental GT – from AUD$488,000 before on-roads

Bentley Continental GTC – from AUD$540,000 before on-roads

Bentley Continental Flying Spur – from AUD$495,000 before on-roads

These new Bentleys are now available to order at your local Bentley showroom, with more information linked below.