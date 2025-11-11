2026 Toyota RAV4 Price and Specs Revealed for Australia

Published:
- Prices from AUD$45,990 before on-road costs.
- Hybrid retains a series-parallel system, outputs 143kW.
- New PHEV: 22.7kWh battery, 100km EV range (WLTP).
- PHEV AWD 227kW does 0–100km/h in 5.8s.
- Orders open now, Hybrids Q1 2026, PHEVs Q3 2026.
The price and specifications have finally been revealed for the new 2026 Toyota RAV4 in Australia. This all-new sixth-generation vehicle introduces Toyota’s first PHEV (plug-in hybrid) powertrain to the market in top-spec trims, while still delivering a crowd-favourite hybrid model in lower grades. With prices starting from AUD$45,990 (before on-road costs), the order books are now open in Australia, ahead of the hybrid’s arrival in Q1 2026 and the PHEVs from Q3 2026.
Hybrid variants will retain the series-parallel hybrid system, which produces 143kW of power. Meanwhile, PHEV variants will be available in 2WD or AWD configurations, featuring a 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with a new 22.7 kWh high-capacity lithium-ion battery. This combination provides an electric-only driving range of up to 100km, based on the WLTP cycle here in Australia. With a 150kW front electric motor and a second electric motor on the rear axle, the RAV4 PHEV achieve a combined system output of 227kW, allowing the RAV4 to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 5.8 seconds.
Somewhat hilariously, that makes the RAV4 PHEV AWD quicker than a brand-new 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI, which takes 5.9 seconds to achieve the same result.
Price
Everyone expected the new RAV4 to be more expensive, and it is. The entry-level GX Hybrid model, which is popular with fleets, has seen a nearly $4,000 price increase. However, it’s the Cruiser models that have seen the most significant price increase of almost $6,000 across the model lineup. New PHEV variants are available from just under $60,000 for the entry-level XSE 2WD, just over for the AWD XSE, and just under $70,000 for the flagship GR Sport variant.
|Model
|Drivetrain
|Price
|Change
|RAV4 GX Hybrid
|2WD
|$45,990 plus on-roads
|+$3,730
|RAV4 GX Hybrid
|AWD
|$49,340 plus on-roads
|+$4,080
|RAV4 GXL Hybrid
|2WD
|$48,990 plus on-roads
|+$3,180
|RAV4 GXL Hybrid
|AWD
|$52,340 plus on-roads
|+$3,530
|RAV4 Edge Hybrid
|AWD
|$55,340 plus on-roads
|-$3,020 (repositioned)
|RAV4 XSE Hybrid
|AWD
|$58,340 plus on-roads
|+$5,755
|RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid
|2WD
|$56,990 plus on-roads
|+$5,580
|RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid
|AWD
|$60,340 plus on-roads
|+$5,930
|RAV4 XSE PHEV
|2WD
|$58,840 plus on-roads
|New
|RAV4 XSE PHEV
|AWD
|$63,340 plus on-roads
|New
|RAV4 GR Sport PHEV
|AWD
|$66,340 plus on-roads
|New
Specfication
Before we delve into the complete list of specifications, we need to discuss colours. The new RAV4 will be available in 10 single-tone and four two-tone paint options, depending on the grade. At the same time, Cruiser variants will have the option of a Neutral Beige interior colour alongside the black offered on the rest of the range.
Now, here’s what you get for your money with the new 2026 Toyota RAV4.
2026 Toyota RAV4 GX Hybrid
- 10.5-inch infotainment touchscreen with embedded voice assistant, over-the-air updates
- 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
- Acoustic front windscreen glass
- Automatic high beams
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB), forward-facing
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Dual-zone climate control
- Eight airbags
- Embedded Drive Record in-built dashcam
- Fabric seat upholstery
- Five USB-C charging ports
- Full-speed adaptive cruise control
- Hill-descent control (AWD only)
- Lane-centring assist
- Lane-keep assist
- LED headlights
- Low-speed front and rear AEB for car parks
- Proactive driving assist
- Rear spoiler
- Rear-view camera
- Roof rails
- Safe exit assist
- Satellite navigation
- Six-speaker sound system
- Six-way manually-adjustable front seats
- Temporary spare tyre (full-size spare costs $300 extra, only on GX)
- Toyota Connected Services with MyToyota Connect app support
- Trail and Snow drive modes (AWD only)
- Urethane (plastic) steering wheel and shifter
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
2026 Toyota RAV4 GXL Hybrid adds (over GX Hybrid):
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- ‘Premium’ door and instrument panel trim
- Eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat plus lumbar control
- Leather-accented steering wheel and gear shifter
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Rear privacy glass
- Silver-painted front and rear skid plates
- Wireless smartphone charger
2026 Toyota RAV4 Edge Hybrid adds (over GXL Hybrid):
- 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen
- 18-inch dark matte grey alloy wheels
- Cargo area side pocket with netting
- Illuminated entry
- Metallic interior ornamentation
- Power-operated tailgate
- ‘Premium’ leather-look upholstery
- Single-stage heated front seats
- Unique front and rear bumpers
- Wider black wheel arches
2026 Toyota RAV4 XSE Hybrid adds (over GXL Hybrid):
- 12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen
- 20-inch black alloy wheels
- 360-degree camera
- Black contrast roof
- Black front and rear bumpers with integrated skid plates
- Black wheel-arch trim, rocker and door moulding
- Cargo area side pocket with netting
- Climate concierge function
- Driver’s seat memory
- Eight-way power-adjustable front passenger seat
- ‘Enhanced’ LED headlights
- Illuminated entry
- Illuminated front storage tray
- Metallic interior ornamentation
- Power-operated tailgate
- ‘Premium’ leather-look and suede upholstery with contrasting blue stitching
- Sunroof with tilt and slide function
- Three-stage heated and ventilated front seats
2026 Toyota RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid adds (over XSE Hybrid):
- 20-inch machined and black alloy wheels
- Digital rear-view mirror
- Genuine leather-accented seat upholstery in black or Neutral Beige
- ‘High-grade’ LED headlights
- Head-up display
- Heated outboard rear seats
- Kick sensor for power tailgate
- Nine-speaker JBL sound system
- Panoramic sunroof with tilt/slide function
- Second wireless phone charger
- Shift-by-wire gear selector with integrated parking brake
- Silver and body-coloured exterior accents, replacing XSE’s black trim
2026 Toyota RAV4 XSE PHEV adds (over XSE Hybrid):
- 1500-watt power socket in the boot (replacing 12-volt socket)
- Larger brake discs
- Water-repellent front-side glass
2026 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport PHEV adds (over XSE PHEV):
- 20mm-wider wheel track
- 45-watt USB-C charging ports
- Aluminum pedals
- Digital rear-view mirror
- Front ‘performance damper’
- GR badging
- GR logos on ‘premium’ leather-look and suede upholstery
- GR Sport front and rear bumpers
- GR Sport heated steering wheel with paddle shifters
- Head-up display
- Kick sensor for power tailgate
- Nine-speaker JBL premium sound system
- Red brake calipers
- Red contrast stitching
- Rear chassis brace
- Retuned sports suspension with unique spring rates
- Second wireless phone charger
- Shift-by-wire gear selector with integrated parking brake
- Suede knee pads
- Unique sports electric power steering tune
- Wing-type rear spoiler
- Wider black wheel arches
- “Anti-static material” on the driver’s seat
Interior
Look inside the new 2026 Toyota RAV4 and you’ll find an overhauled interior with plenty of new technology, physical buttons, and Toyota’s latest multimedia system powered by something they’re calling “Arene.” This is a fancy term for AI modelling that they’re using to improve data utilisation, enhancing multimedia functionality and driver assistance systems.
This new 12.9-inch touchscreen (Edge variant and above) features improved clarity and a configurable home screen layout. There’s also voice control that is used with features like Google Points of Interest and real-time navigation. Ultimately, none of this really matters to you as you’ll likely just use wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and stick your phone on the wireless charger (GXL variant and above).
Safety features have also been improved with front cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitoring with rear vehicle approach indicator, lane change assist with turn signal-linked autonomous lane change functionality on highways (with adaptive cruise control and lane tracing assist), and the Pre Collision System functionality has been expanded to recognise obstacles, bicycles and motorbikes. Finally, the advanced parking feature now allows owners to control parking from outside the vehicle using a smartphone, and a three-dimensional panoramic view monitor has been added.
Power
|Specification
|Hybrid
|Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV)
|Engine type
|2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-electric hybrid
|2.5-litre non-turbo four-cylinder petrol with electric motor(s)
|Drivetrain options
|2WD or AWD
|2WD (single front motor)
AWD (dual motors)
|Combined power output
|143 kW (both 2WD & AWD)
|200 kW (2WD) / 227 kW (AWD)
|0–100 km/h acceleration
|Not specified
|5.8 seconds (AWD)
|Battery capacity
|Not specified
|22.7 kWh lithium-ion
|Electric-only range (WLTP)
|N/A
|Up to 100 km
|Charging capability
|N/A
|Up to 50 kW DC / 11 kW AC
|Transmission
|e-CVT automatic
|e-CVT automatic
|Fuel consumption
|TBA
|TBA (combined hybrid + EV)
To make the most of the 2.5-litre PHEV powertrain, which produces 227kW of power in AWD model grades, Toyota has introduced a flagship GR Sport variant. This variant stands out with lightweight 20-inch twin-spoke black alloy wheels, aerodynamic front and rear spoilers, and a distinctive grille design featuring a GR mesh pattern for a more profound 3D effect.
Beyond the visual additions, it will be a “more dynamic expression of the RAV4’s handling characteristics,” resulting from a 20 mm wider wheel track and an upgraded high-performance damper design featuring a stiffer rear suspension brace, retuned suspension, and retuned power steering calibration.
Typical of a GR Sport model, the interior features numerous GR logos and red accents, which are evident on the sports seats that combine synthetic leather and suede upholstery, the console knee pads, and the aluminium pedals.
Availability
The new 2026 Toyota RAV4 is now available for order, and considering the wait times for the previous generation, we recommend getting in quickly.
The first plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models for Australia are expected to arrive in Q3 2026, while the standard hybrid models are anticipated to arrive sooner, with Q1 2026 as the target.
“The all-new sixth-generation RAV4 will carry on the legacy created by its predecessors, while introducing exciting new Toyota-first technologies like plug-in hybrid powertrains and next-generation software,” said Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations Sean Hanley. “Since the 2001 launch of Toyota’s first hybrid electric vehicle in Australia, we have led the development of hybrid technology that is refined, powerful and efficient, delivering customer confidence for quality, durability and reliability.”
