2026 Toyota RAV4 Price and Specs Revealed for Australia

Prices from AUD$45,990 before on-road costs.

Hybrid retains a series-parallel system, outputs 143kW.

New PHEV: 22.7kWh battery, 100km EV range (WLTP).

PHEV AWD 227kW does 0–100km/h in 5.8s.

Orders open now, Hybrids Q1 2026, PHEVs Q3 2026.

The price and specifications have finally been revealed for the new 2026 Toyota RAV4 in Australia. This all-new sixth-generation vehicle introduces Toyota’s first PHEV (plug-in hybrid) powertrain to the market in top-spec trims, while still delivering a crowd-favourite hybrid model in lower grades. With prices starting from AUD$45,990 (before on-road costs), the order books are now open in Australia, ahead of the hybrid’s arrival in Q1 2026 and the PHEVs from Q3 2026.

Hybrid variants will retain the series-parallel hybrid system, which produces 143kW of power. Meanwhile, PHEV variants will be available in 2WD or AWD configurations, featuring a 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with a new 22.7 kWh high-capacity lithium-ion battery. This combination provides an electric-only driving range of up to 100km, based on the WLTP cycle here in Australia. With a 150kW front electric motor and a second electric motor on the rear axle, the RAV4 PHEV achieve a combined system output of 227kW, allowing the RAV4 to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 5.8 seconds.

Somewhat hilariously, that makes the RAV4 PHEV AWD quicker than a brand-new 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI, which takes 5.9 seconds to achieve the same result.

Price

Everyone expected the new RAV4 to be more expensive, and it is. The entry-level GX Hybrid model, which is popular with fleets, has seen a nearly $4,000 price increase. However, it’s the Cruiser models that have seen the most significant price increase of almost $6,000 across the model lineup. New PHEV variants are available from just under $60,000 for the entry-level XSE 2WD, just over for the AWD XSE, and just under $70,000 for the flagship GR Sport variant.

Model Drivetrain Price Change RAV4 GX Hybrid 2WD $45,990 plus on-roads +$3,730 RAV4 GX Hybrid AWD $49,340 plus on-roads +$4,080 RAV4 GXL Hybrid 2WD $48,990 plus on-roads +$3,180 RAV4 GXL Hybrid AWD $52,340 plus on-roads +$3,530 RAV4 Edge Hybrid AWD $55,340 plus on-roads -$3,020 (repositioned) RAV4 XSE Hybrid AWD $58,340 plus on-roads +$5,755 RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid 2WD $56,990 plus on-roads +$5,580 RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid AWD $60,340 plus on-roads +$5,930 RAV4 XSE PHEV 2WD $58,840 plus on-roads New RAV4 XSE PHEV AWD $63,340 plus on-roads New RAV4 GR Sport PHEV AWD $66,340 plus on-roads New Scroll horizontally to view full table

Specfication

Before we delve into the complete list of specifications, we need to discuss colours. The new RAV4 will be available in 10 single-tone and four two-tone paint options, depending on the grade. At the same time, Cruiser variants will have the option of a Neutral Beige interior colour alongside the black offered on the rest of the range.

Now, here’s what you get for your money with the new 2026 Toyota RAV4.

2026 Toyota RAV4 GX Hybrid

10.5-inch infotainment touchscreen with embedded voice assistant, over-the-air updates

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

Acoustic front windscreen glass

Automatic high beams

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB), forward-facing

Blind-spot monitoring

Dual-zone climate control

Eight airbags

Embedded Drive Record in-built dashcam

Fabric seat upholstery

Five USB-C charging ports

Full-speed adaptive cruise control

Hill-descent control (AWD only)

Lane-centring assist

Lane-keep assist

LED headlights

Low-speed front and rear AEB for car parks

Proactive driving assist

Rear spoiler

Rear-view camera

Roof rails

Safe exit assist

Satellite navigation

Six-speaker sound system

Six-way manually-adjustable front seats

Temporary spare tyre (full-size spare costs $300 extra, only on GX)

Toyota Connected Services with MyToyota Connect app support

Trail and Snow drive modes (AWD only)

Urethane (plastic) steering wheel and shifter

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

2026 Toyota RAV4 GXL Hybrid adds (over GX Hybrid):

18-inch alloy wheels

‘Premium’ door and instrument panel trim

Eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat plus lumbar control

Leather-accented steering wheel and gear shifter

Rain-sensing wipers

Rear privacy glass

Silver-painted front and rear skid plates

Wireless smartphone charger

2026 Toyota RAV4 Edge Hybrid adds (over GXL Hybrid):

12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen

18-inch dark matte grey alloy wheels

Cargo area side pocket with netting

Illuminated entry

Metallic interior ornamentation

Power-operated tailgate

‘Premium’ leather-look upholstery

Single-stage heated front seats

Unique front and rear bumpers

Wider black wheel arches

2026 Toyota RAV4 XSE Hybrid adds (over GXL Hybrid):

12.9-inch infotainment touchscreen

20-inch black alloy wheels

360-degree camera

Black contrast roof

Black front and rear bumpers with integrated skid plates

Black wheel-arch trim, rocker and door moulding

Cargo area side pocket with netting

Climate concierge function

Driver’s seat memory

Eight-way power-adjustable front passenger seat

‘Enhanced’ LED headlights

Illuminated entry

Illuminated front storage tray

Metallic interior ornamentation

Power-operated tailgate

‘Premium’ leather-look and suede upholstery with contrasting blue stitching

Sunroof with tilt and slide function

Three-stage heated and ventilated front seats

2026 Toyota RAV4 Cruiser Hybrid adds (over XSE Hybrid):

20-inch machined and black alloy wheels

Digital rear-view mirror

Genuine leather-accented seat upholstery in black or Neutral Beige

‘High-grade’ LED headlights

Head-up display

Heated outboard rear seats

Kick sensor for power tailgate

Nine-speaker JBL sound system

Panoramic sunroof with tilt/slide function

Second wireless phone charger

Shift-by-wire gear selector with integrated parking brake

Silver and body-coloured exterior accents, replacing XSE’s black trim

2026 Toyota RAV4 XSE PHEV adds (over XSE Hybrid):

1500-watt power socket in the boot (replacing 12-volt socket)

Larger brake discs

Water-repellent front-side glass

2026 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport PHEV adds (over XSE PHEV):

20mm-wider wheel track

45-watt USB-C charging ports

Aluminum pedals

Digital rear-view mirror

Front ‘performance damper’

GR badging

GR logos on ‘premium’ leather-look and suede upholstery

GR Sport front and rear bumpers

GR Sport heated steering wheel with paddle shifters

Head-up display

Kick sensor for power tailgate

Nine-speaker JBL premium sound system

Red brake calipers

Red contrast stitching

Rear chassis brace

Retuned sports suspension with unique spring rates

Second wireless phone charger

Shift-by-wire gear selector with integrated parking brake

Suede knee pads

Unique sports electric power steering tune

Wing-type rear spoiler

Wider black wheel arches

“Anti-static material” on the driver’s seat

2026 Toyota RAV4 XSE | Image: Toyota

Interior

Look inside the new 2026 Toyota RAV4 and you’ll find an overhauled interior with plenty of new technology, physical buttons, and Toyota’s latest multimedia system powered by something they’re calling “Arene.” This is a fancy term for AI modelling that they’re using to improve data utilisation, enhancing multimedia functionality and driver assistance systems.

This new 12.9-inch touchscreen (Edge variant and above) features improved clarity and a configurable home screen layout. There’s also voice control that is used with features like Google Points of Interest and real-time navigation. Ultimately, none of this really matters to you as you’ll likely just use wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and stick your phone on the wireless charger (GXL variant and above).

Safety features have also been improved with front cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitoring with rear vehicle approach indicator, lane change assist with turn signal-linked autonomous lane change functionality on highways (with adaptive cruise control and lane tracing assist), and the Pre Collision System functionality has been expanded to recognise obstacles, bicycles and motorbikes. Finally, the advanced parking feature now allows owners to control parking from outside the vehicle using a smartphone, and a three-dimensional panoramic view monitor has been added.

2026 Toyota RAV4 XSE | Image: Toyota 2026 Toyota RAV4 XSE | Image: Toyota 2026 Toyota RAV4 XSE | Image: Toyota 2026 Toyota RAV4 XSE | Image: Toyota

Power

Specification Hybrid Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) Engine type 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-electric hybrid 2.5-litre non-turbo four-cylinder petrol with electric motor(s) Drivetrain options 2WD or AWD 2WD (single front motor)

AWD (dual motors) Combined power output 143 kW (both 2WD & AWD) 200 kW (2WD) / 227 kW (AWD) 0–100 km/h acceleration Not specified 5.8 seconds (AWD) Battery capacity Not specified 22.7 kWh lithium-ion Electric-only range (WLTP) N/A Up to 100 km Charging capability N/A Up to 50 kW DC / 11 kW AC Transmission e-CVT automatic e-CVT automatic Fuel consumption TBA TBA (combined hybrid + EV) Scroll horizontally to view full table

To make the most of the 2.5-litre PHEV powertrain, which produces 227kW of power in AWD model grades, Toyota has introduced a flagship GR Sport variant. This variant stands out with lightweight 20-inch twin-spoke black alloy wheels, aerodynamic front and rear spoilers, and a distinctive grille design featuring a GR mesh pattern for a more profound 3D effect.

Beyond the visual additions, it will be a “more dynamic expression of the RAV4’s handling characteristics,” resulting from a 20 mm wider wheel track and an upgraded high-performance damper design featuring a stiffer rear suspension brace, retuned suspension, and retuned power steering calibration.

Typical of a GR Sport model, the interior features numerous GR logos and red accents, which are evident on the sports seats that combine synthetic leather and suede upholstery, the console knee pads, and the aluminium pedals.

2026 Toyota RAV4 Edge | Image: Toyota

Availability

The new 2026 Toyota RAV4 is now available for order, and considering the wait times for the previous generation, we recommend getting in quickly.

The first plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models for Australia are expected to arrive in Q3 2026, while the standard hybrid models are anticipated to arrive sooner, with Q1 2026 as the target.

“The all-new sixth-generation RAV4 will carry on the legacy created by its predecessors, while introducing exciting new Toyota-first technologies like plug-in hybrid powertrains and next-generation software,” said Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations Sean Hanley. “Since the 2001 launch of Toyota’s first hybrid electric vehicle in Australia, we have led the development of hybrid technology that is refined, powerful and efficient, delivering customer confidence for quality, durability and reliability.”