2026 subaru outback wilderness on sand
CARS

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness Price and Specs Confirmed for Australia

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 6 min

  • Subaru reveals toughest-ever Outback Wilderness with turbo power and serious off-road tech.
  • New electronic dampers and dual-mode X-Mode boost capability beyond previous models.
  • 2.4-litre turbo Boxer delivers 194 kW and 382 Nm.
  • Wilderness starts at a competitive $59,690, undercutting expectations for a hardcore model.
  • Apex variant adds sunroof, Harman Kardon audio and 360-degree camera.

It’s a lifted wagon, no, it’s an SUV! No, it’s the new 2026 Subaru Outback, which has now been revealed in the highly anticipated Subaru Outback Wilderness trim. We think it’s more appealing to consider the Outback as a lifted, more capable wagon, rather than a Toyota Prado alternative. However, that’s not how Subaru wants you to think, and with the complete list of prices and specs revealed, it seems the Wilderness will go further off-road than any Prado owner is willing.

Truth be told, this seventh-generation Subaru Outback has arrived wearing an aggressively styled, aggressively boxy suit. Here in Wilderness specification, it is the most adventure-ready and capable Subaru ever engineered. It achieves this feat with Enhanced Active Torque Split AWD (ACT-4) and an electronically controlled damper system that represents a first for the brand and is available exclusively with the Wilderness. Under the bonnet is the 2.4-litre turbocharged Boxer engine that produces 194 kW of power and 382 Nm of torque, sending power to the wheels through a CVT gearbox.

Maybe the most shocking piece of news is the AUD$59,690 plus on-road costs starting price for the Subaru Outback Wilderness. We expected it to be significantly higher, and it’s impressive to see the brand enter the market with a new vehicle at such a competitive price point. We’ve included a complete list of prices and specs at the end of this article, but for now, let’s take a closer look!

2026 subaru outback wilderness side on
2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness | Image: Subaru Australia

The Subaru Outback Wilderness stands out from the rest of the range with several unique parts and key additions that help it go further than any other Subaru off-road.

This model has a minimum ground clearance of 240 mm, which is 19mm higher than that of a Toyota Prado Kakadu. Meanwhile, dual-mode X-Mode is standard (with a Wilderness-specific tune), alongside a high-torque-capable Lineartronic gearbox and drivetrain with a revised final ratio to maximise off-road capability and low-rev output. However, maybe the most notable addition to the Wilderness is the electronically controlled damper system that uses data from body-mounted angular velocity sensors, damper acceleration sensors, Vehicle Dynamics Control and other signals like body acceleration, roll, pitch, steering angle, vehicle speed, brake pressure, engine torque, and more to adjust the suspension in real-time.

Key off-road specs for Outback Wilderness include:

  • Approach angle: 20°
  • Ramp breakover angle: 21.2°
  • Departure angle: 23.6°

It’s a fairly serious off-roader, and it’s shaping up to be a comfortable road-tripper on the tarmac as well, with the clever suspension technology. Still, it’s impressive to see that Subaru hasn’t pulled back and shoved a small, underpowered hybrid engine under the bonnet. No, the Wilderness uses the 2.4-litre turbocharged Boxer engine, which produces 194 kW at 5,600 rpm of power and 382 Nm at 2,000–3,600 rpm of torque. That’s substantially more than the outgoing models’ 183 kW of power and 350 Nm of torque

2026 subaru outback wilderness front seats
2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness | Image: Subaru Australia
2026 subaru outback wilderness interior
2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness | Image: Subaru Australia
2026 subaru outback wilderness headrest
2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness | Image: Subaru Australia
2026 subaru outback wilderness wireless charger
2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness | Image: Subaru Australia

Subaru hasn’t stopped at the exterior, and the Wilderness model gains unique cabin enhancements that surpass those of the standard model. The landscape-oriented 12.1-inch high-resolution centre touchscreen, featuring Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, is the first thing that catches your eye. However, you’ll soon notice the plethora of “Subaru Wilderness” logos throughout the cabin, including the headrest and new high-resolution 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with bespoke graphics that reflect its rugged, adventure-ready identity.

There’s a wireless phone charging pad, as well as USB-A and USB-C charging ports for both front and rear passengers. Additionally, you can opt for a premium Harman Kardon sound system featuring 12 speakers, an amplifier, and a subwoofer on the higher-spec Outback Wilderness Apex (from AUD$62,690 before on-roads). This package also adds an electric sunroof, satellite navigation, an optional Nappa leather-accented interior in brown and a panoramic 360-degree view monitor.

The 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness is available to order now, alongside the rest of the next-generation Subaru Outback range.

Check out Subaru Outback
2026 subaru outback wilderness off road
2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness | Image: Subaru Australia
2026 subaru outback wilderness front end off road
2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness | Image: Subaru Australia
2026 subaru outback wilderness front on off road
2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness | Image: Subaru Australia
2026 subaru outback wilderness front end
2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness | Image: Subaru Australia

2026 Subaru Outback Price and Specs

Outback AWD – $48,990 MLP

Engine & Capability

  • 2.5-litre naturally aspirated Boxer engine
  • Subaru Symmetrical AWD
  • X-Mode
  • Minimum 220 mm ground clearance

Technology & Safety

  • 12.1-inch infotainment touchscreen (faster processor)
  • 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
  • Driver Monitoring System
  • Latest-gen EyeSight® with wide-angle monocular camera
  • Emergency Driving Stop System
  • Nine SRS airbags
  • Subaru Vision Assist: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Reverse Automatic Braking, Front Side Radar

Comfort & Convenience

  • Powered tailgate
  • Powered driver seat with lumbar
  • Heated front seats
  • Synthetic leather seat trim
  • Ladder-style roof rails

Wheels

  • 18-inch alloy wheels (dark metallic finish)

Outback AWD Premium – $53,490 MLP

Adds to AWD:

  • Heated steering wheel
  • 8-way powered front passenger seat
  • Panoramic 360° View Monitor
  • Satellite navigation
  • Electric sunroof
  • 12-speaker Harman Kardon® premium audio

Outback AWD Touring – $56,990 MLP

Adds to AWD Premium:

  • Nappa leather-accented seating (Black or optional Brown)
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Heated rear outboard seats
  • Wireless phone charger
  • Active Lane Change Assist (EyeSight® enhancement)
  • Auto-fold door mirrors with passenger-side dip on reverse
  • Driver Monitoring System with seat & mirror memory
  • 18-inch machined alloy wheels (gloss finish)

Outback AWD Wilderness – $59,690 MLP

Adds over AWD:

  • Exclusive 2.4-litre turbocharged Boxer engine
  • Dual-mode X-Mode
  • Electronically controlled dampers linked to X-Mode
  • Minimum 240 mm ground clearance
  • Water-repellent Wilderness seat trim with embossed logos
  • Heated rear outboard seats
  • Heated steering wheel
  • Wireless phone charger
  • Auto-dimming rearview mirror
  • Unique LED fog lights
  • 18-inch matte black alloy wheels
  • Dual tailpipes

Outback AWD Wilderness APEX – $62,690 MLP

Adds to Wilderness:

  • Electric sunroof
  • Satellite navigation
  • Panoramic 360° View Monitor
  • 12-speaker Harman Kardon® premium audio system
ColourNA OutbackOutback Wilderness
Crystal White Pearl
Crystal Black Silica
Ice Silver Metallic*
Magnetite Grey Metallic*
Deep Emerald Pearl* (NEW)
River Rock Pearl*
Crimson Red Pearl*
Brilliant Bronze Metallic*
Sapphire Blue Pearl*
Geyser Blue*
Scroll horizontally to view full table

*Premium paint: $660 MLP additional

Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
