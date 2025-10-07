“Most Affordable EV By Some Margin”: BYD Atto 1 (Seagull) Confirmed for Australia

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 7 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

BYD Atto 1 confirmed as Australia’s cheapest EV, could be priced under $25,000 drive-away.

Compact city hatch smaller than a Mazda 2, dubbed “Seagull” overseas.

Rumoured entry-level model’s 30kWh battery could deliver just 220km WLTP range.

Undercuts BYD Dolphin Essential, currently Australia’s cheapest EV at $29,990.

Launch set for November 2025, alongside BYD’s luxury Denza and Atto 2.

It’s been a week of EV breakthrough news, with Tesla announcing the longest-range EV in Australia. Now, BYD is announcing it will release the cheapest EV in Australia with the arrival of the new all-electric Atto 1 city hatch in November 2025.

Smaller than a Mazda 2, the new BYD is called the “Seagull” and “Dolphin Surf” in other markets and has a range of just 220km when paired with the entry-level 30kWh battery in overseas markets. Local specification is yet to be confirmed, so take that range figure for face value only. Still, with many earmarking an AUD$20,000 MSRP for the no-frills EV, which could price it at less than $25,000 drive-away, it will represent a new era for cut-price EVs in the market, and become one of Australia’s cheapest new cars.

BYD Australia chief operating officer, Stephen Collins, specifically mentioned the aggressiveness with which they will price this vehicle in a statement, confirming it will enter the market as Australia’s cheapest EV: “The Atto 1 will be Australia’s most affordable EV by some margin,” he said. That means it will, at the very least, be priced under the current cheapest EV in Australia, the BYD Dolphin Essential, which is priced at $29,990 drive-away.

BYD Dolphin Surf (Seagull, Atto 1) | Image: Supplied / BYD

Price, range, and charging infrastructure remain the biggest concerns for EV buyers. According to a poll from the Australian Automobile Association (AAA) in late July 2025, 60% of people who identify as likely EV buyers said concerns about vehicle range and recharging were “the main concerns or hesitations that might prevent you from choosing an electric vehicle (not a hybrid) for your next car purchase.”

While it’s exciting to see that BYD has addressed pricing with the launch of the Atto 1, range will be the biggest question for buyers. That’s especially true if the brand specifies the cheaper, entry-level variant with the smaller 30.08kWh battery, as it does in overseas markets. With just 220km of WLTP range, it would enter the market as the lowest-range EV in Australia, with a real-world range likely to fall below 200km. That range figure would also be significantly less than that of key competitors like the Hyundai Inster Standard Range (327km).

Power is sent to the front wheels through a single electric motor that delivers 55kW of power and 135Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the BYD Blade LFP battery underneath has 30.08kWh or 38.88kWh capacity, providing 220km and 321km, respectively.

BYD Dolphin Surf (Seagull, Atto 1) | Image: Supplied / BYD BYD Dolphin Surf (Seagull, Atto 1) | Image: Supplied / BYD BYD Dolphin Surf (Seagull, Atto 1) | Image: Supplied / BYD BYD Dolphin Surf (Seagull, Atto 1) | Image: Supplied / BYD

Local specification will likely follow that of the UK, which means 15-inch wheels, ‘vegan leather’ (plastic) seat trim, and a 10.1-inch rotatable infotainment touchscreen including satellite navigation and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity for the entry-level model. The range-topper will likely gain 16-inch alloys, heated front seats, wireless smartphone charging and a 360-degree camera.

November will be a full sales onslaught from BYD—the likes of which we haven’t seen in the Australian car market in decades. Not only will they launch the cheapest EV, but they will also launch a new luxury off-road sub-brand, Denza, with the B5 and B8, and the Atto 2, which is the size of a Kia EV3. Rumours also suggest the Yangwang supercar sub-brand will launch imminently, potentially opening the door for the Bugatti-beating Yangwang U9 Xtreme, the world’s fastest car.

“As we’ve seen with those incredible sales numbers overseas, we expect really strong pre-order interest locally,” added BYD Australia chief operating officer, Stephen Collins.