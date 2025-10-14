‘Gangster’ Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic Revealed

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 15 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Show car fuses Art Deco heritage with futuristic tech and sustainable innovation.

Features Solar Paint, Level 4 autonomy, and neuromorphic AI computing.

Hyper-analogue interior delivers lounge comfort and handcrafted Art Deco detailing.

Launches with capsule fashion collection echoing Vision Iconic’s colours and design.

Marks Mercedes-Benz’s “New Iconic Era” of luxury, technology, and design mastery.

Finally, a concept car that doesn’t make us cringe or wince away in agony. It’s called the “Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic,” while the moniker is a little on the nose, the design certainly isn’t. With clear inspiration from cars like the Wayne Cherry-designed Cadillac 16 and other concepts like the Frederik Burchhardt-designed Maybach Excelero and L. H. Pomeroy-designed Daimler Double-Six, we think Jaguar could learn something from Mercedes here.

It’s unlikely a vehicle like this would ever go into production, but it’s a showcase of what the brand is capable of. In an era where nearly every design concept from the mainstream automakers leaves plenty to be desired, the Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic is a breath of fresh air, albeit it one that looks like it should have a horse head in the passenger seat.

“Vision Iconic embodies our vision for the future of mobility,” said Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes‑Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement. “With groundbreaking innovations such as neuromorphic computing, steer-by-wire, solar paint, and Level 4 highly automated driving, along with state-of-the-art technology, we are setting new standards for the electric and digital age. This beautiful vehicle is a testament to our commitment to making the mobility of tomorrow a reality today.”

Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic | Image: Mercedes-Benz

The front grille is directly influenced by the upright grille of the Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman, W108, and W111. It has a wide chromed frame, a smoked-glass lattice structure, and integrated contour lighting. Of course, the overall shape is impressive, but this single piece most closely brings back the presence, status, and strong sense of Mercedes-Benz identity that’s been lacking in the brand’s models for what feels like a decade.

Look above the grille, and you’ll find a brightly illuminated star on the bonnet. The slim, modern, and self-confident headlights are infused with the latest lighting technology. It’s a very cool juxtaposition between heritage and the modern day, where it feels like every new car has a glowing element on the front.

Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic | Image: Mercedes-Benz

Things start to take a step backward when we talk about automated driving, which the Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic introduces again. Mercedes-Benz says the role of the car’s interior is evolving, and to showcase this in their concept, there’s an opulent Art Deco-inspired composition, with a floating “Zeppelin” centrepiece of the instrument panel, a floating glass structure.

Look behind this “Zeppelin” centrepiece and you’ll see a decorative surface with an inlay of lustrous mother-of-pearl marquetry. You’ll also find this on the door panels, encircling finely crafted and polished brass door handles in silver-gold tones. Like the Mercedes-Maybach SL, a radiant star pattern frames the rear seat, while the driver and passenger sit on an old-school front bench seat in deep blue velvet. The four-spoke boat-like steering wheel and vehicle floor in straw marquetry round out the interior use of materials, but what about technology?

Watch lovers will appreciate the entirely analogue animation that occurs when the door is opened, which is inspired by high-end chronographs. Furthermore, one of the four clocks is shaped like the brand logo and acts as an AI companion.

Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic | Image: Mercedes-Benz

This is a design concept, so powertrain technology isn’t shared. However, the brand is investigating a wafer-thin photovoltaic-active solar module that could be applied to the vehicle’s exterior. Under ideal conditions, this module would generate an additional 12,000 kilometres a year of range by covering an 11-square-metre surface (equivalent to the surface of a mid-size SUV).

Like a Tesla Full Self-Driving (Supervised), the Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic would use an enhanced Level 2 point-to-point urban ADAS system as standard. However, a Level 4 highly automated driving system would eventually be used on highways to let a driver relax, nap, and watch a streaming service to take advantage of the immersive sound and ambient light experience. “The car becomes a luxurious lounge,” states the brand’s press release.

When you actually want to drive the car, a steer-by-wire system has been introduced for the first time at Mercedes-Benz. This system means there’s no mechanical connection between the steering wheel inside the car and the front wheels, and it would work in conjunction with a rear-axle steering system, making a long vehicle like the Vision Iconic easily maneuverable.

Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic | Image: Mercedes-Benz

Finally, the brand has also introduced six carefully designed outfits for men and women alongside the launch of this car, inspired by 1920s and 1930s luxury. The outfits feature dark blue nuances and silver-gold accents, perfectly matching the blue velvet bench seat inside.

This is the link to the car’s release, which pays homage to Shanghai Fashion Week, which takes place during the world premiere of Vision Iconic.

“Inspired by the golden era of automotive design of the 1930s, this show car embodies the pure essence of Mercedes-Benz,” said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Mercedes-Benz Group AG. “With its seemingly hood giving it a majestic presence, sculptural flowing lines, and a touch of Art Deco, it rises to become a true icon of automotive beauty. The interior with its continuous bench seat and the elegant rear, evoking memories of the legendary 300 SL. Our Vision Iconic is more than just an automobile – it is a sculpture in motion, a homage to timeless elegance, and a statement for the future. The symbiosis of traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art technology, and an unmistakable design language makes it the ultimate expression of value, prestige, and grace: the most beautiful, most prestigious kind of thing.”

This is a design concept, and it’s unlikely the Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic would ever go into production.