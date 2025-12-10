Gorgeous Genesis Wingback Concept Revealed in Detail

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 10 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Genesis reveals G90 Wingback Concept, signalling a bold Magma high-performance direction.

Wide arches, 22-inch wheels, and a wagon silhouette emphasise the luxurious grand-tourer intent.

Interior features green Magma accents, quilted Chamude and performance-focused luxury touches.

Concept based on unmodified G90 platform, powertrain unconfirmed but expected to be potent.

Demonstrates Genesis’ push beyond SUV sameness toward expressive, performance-led design.

It’s been a year of new concept car reveals for Genesis, who seem to have learnt from the mistakes of its previous competitors, namely Jaguar. They recently unveiled a new all-electric flagship, the GV60 Magma. However, the real highlight of the event was the line-up of hybrid V8-powered supercars and stunning wagons that signal the brand’s commitment to its luxury high-performance vision.

Now revealed in further detail, the G90 Wingback Concept might be based on the standard, ultra-luxe G90 sedan, but Genesis emphasises that this is a Magma product. That means it will challenge the likes of AMG and BMW M, should it ever make its way into production, so expect a potent powertrain. Driven by Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke for its unveiling, the concept is confirmed to be based on an unmodified G90, featuring a 3.2-metre wheelbase and 5.1-metre length.

It retains the signature Crest Grille, but it does so with a more sculpted front bumper bearing the Magma insignia. The Parabolic Line and the distinctive Two-Line headlamps of the standard vehicle are retained. Still, this G90 Wingback also hints at the customisation that Genesis offers its customers, with large lower air intakes flanked by canards on both sides and flared wheel arches to give it a wider stance, housing those custom 22-inch wheels.

It’s a beautiful vehicle, with the aforementioned wide arches, large wheels, but more importantly, the grand tourer wagon silhouette that’s emphasised by the tailgate housing a sharply raked rear window framed by two spoilers. Keen eyes will also notice the further performance-inspired rear diffuser structure, partnered with two large exhaust tips on either side.

We don’t know what’s under the bonnet of the G90 Wingback just yet, as the production car is still unconfirmed. However, we do know that the current Genesis G90 (not sold in Australia) utilises a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that produces 305 kW (409 hp) of power at 5,800 rpm and 549 Nm (405 lb-ft) of torque from 1,300 to 4,500 rpm.

Upon examining the concept, it’s clear that a luxurious cabin is a significant part of the Magma DNA. You’ll see a special green-coloured Magma stitching and details in the lush, quilted Chamude (a suede-like material) seats and door trim, as well as complementary touches on the steering wheel, dash and console. These sports seats also feature an embroidered Magma logo, a reminder of the car’s luxury and high-performance identity, as well as its hidden power. Genesis says it’s “like Magma bubbling beneath the earth’s surface.”

Genesis G90 Wingback | Image: Genesis

Finished in a stunning yet understated deep green colour, the G90 Wingback Concept shows that Magma’s identity extends beyond its signature vibrant Magma Orange. “Magma is much more than a colour,” said Donckerwolke. “It’s about showing what is possible when Korean innovation meets global ambition. It represents a distinct Korean vision of care, respect and balance.”

Genesis is betting big on customers and an industry that wants to zag in a world of bland SUVs that all look, feel, and drive the same. “At the moment, there is, let’s say, a multiplication of SUVs,” said Donckerwolke. “This fast growth will create a saturation. This is when other typologies of cars are going to become attractive again. This is why I strongly believe in not having a typology monoculture.”

The question that we’re all wondering now is how much it costs, when it will be available, and who will buy it. Currently, the Genesis G90 costs from USD$92,700, so don’t expect it to be an affordable performance vehicle, should it be confirmed for global markets like Australia. Right now, it’s just a concept.