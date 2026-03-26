Sony and Honda’s AFEELA 1 ‘Car of the Future’ Has Been Cancelled

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 26 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 7 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Honda and Sony joined forces in 2022 to form Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) in a bid to take on the top electric vehicle brands. Despite slow EV sales and increasing competition, they created a Tesla Model S rival, the AFEELA 1, that featured a yoke steering wheel, an exterior screen on the front bumper, and a cabin filled to the brim with screens.

While we never truly believed that it would see a showroom floor, it was unveiled at CES for the second time. Then, after years of anticipation, the order books opened to those in California, where it was to be sold under strict conditions for an eye-brow raising price of USD$89,900 (AUD$145,000) for the entry-level AFEELA 1 Origin, and up to $102,900 for the AFEELA 1 Signature. That made it significantly more expensive than the equivalent Tesla Model S (from USD$81,630), but also more expensive than European electric sedans like the BMW i5 (from USD$71,545).

It looked like an uphill battle for AFEELA, and that all came to a crashing halt when the company announced that AFEELA 1 had been cancelled before sales of the Signature model started in mid-2026. Sony and Honda released a statement saying that, due to the cancellation of the Honda 0 Saloon, 0 SUV, and Acura RSX, the cancellations had “fundamentally altered” some of the “underlying assumptions” of Sony Honda Mobility’s business model, including the use of “certain technologies and assets” from Honda.

AFEELA 1 | Image: SHM AFEELA 1 | Image: SHM AFEELA 1 | Image: SHM

What Did You Get for the Money?

While they were fundamentally the same car underneath, offering the same range and power, the AFEELA 1 was due to arrive in two specifications, which are as follows:

AFEELA 1 Origin (from USD$89,900) : Wheels : 19-inch alloy wheel Tyres : Front: 225/55R19, Rear: 245/50R19 Exterior colours : Black Interior colours : Black AFEELA Intelligent Drive（Level 2+ ADAS) AFEELA Personal Agent Media Bar (External Information Display) Panoramic Screen Immersive 3D Map Immersive Entertainment Selection Customizable Theme Automatic Power Door 40 Sensors 800TOPS Computing Power Active Noise Cancelling System Spatial Sound System Digital Key and Mobile App Active Rear Spoiler Side CMS (Camera Monitoring System) Sustainable Interior Fabric 5G Connectivity Direct & Synchronised Drivability (Motion Management System) Yoke Steering Compatible with Tesla Supercharging Network

: AFEELA 1 Signature (from USD$102,900) : Wheels : 21-inch alloy wheel Tyres : Front: 245/40R21, Rear: 275/35R21 Exterior colours : Black, Tidal Gray, Calm White Interior colours : Black, Grey Rear Entertainment System Center Camera Monitoring System & Home Link AFEELA Intelligent Drive（Level 2+ ADAS) AFEELA Personal Agent Media Bar (External Information Display) Panoramic Screen Immersive 3D Map Immersive Entertainment Selection Customizable Theme Automatic Power Door 40 Sensors 800TOPS Computing Power Active Noise Cancelling System Spatial Sound System Digital Key and Mobile App Active Rear Spoiler Side CMS (Camera Monitoring System) Sustainable Interior Fabric 5G Connectivity Direct & Synchronised Drivability (Motion Management System) Yoke Steering Compatible with Tesla Supercharging Network

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The shape, not unlike the Hyundai Ioniq, was conservative but also loyal to the usual EV design cues auto-lovers have become accustomed to – namely, aero-enhancing wheels and a swoopy shape to get as much range as possible. The design is streamlined and fuss-free, while digital mirrors and a light bar complete the car’s simple yet futuristic look.

AFEELA 1 | Image: Sony Honda Mobility Inc.

What Was the Interior of the AFEELA 1 Like?

On paper, the collaboration has the potential to mark another step change in the EV industry. Consumer electronics giant Sony can bring its technology and user-focused strengths to the table, while Honda can supplement it with much-needed automotive experience. That said, AFEELA certainly leads further into the connected world of software and networks than driving or the usual attributes that one associates with a car, and that’s particularly obvious on the inside.

Let’s start with the screens because they’re simply enormous. There’s a huge panoramic display for the driver that stretches across the cabin, which is so big it doesn’t even have a listed size. It can be customised with different mood settings to suit the atmosphere you’re going for inside your car, and it’s where all autonomous-driving information is displayed when you’re relying on the LiDAR and camera systems during ADAS.

AFEELA 1 | Image: SHM AFEELA 1 | Image: SHM AFEELA 1 | Image: SHM

Meanwhile, rear passengers can enjoy movies and TV shows on two 12.9-inch LED displays with high brightness, local dimming, and a wide colour gamut. These are controlled via touchscreen, and you’ll also be able to plug in your laptop and use the USB Type-C or HDMI port to stream content. To keep those devices charged, simply use the standard power outlet below the seat.

The brand no longer specifies the materials used in the cabin, but we believe it’s a blend of recycled fibres. We do know that they come in two shades of bland, meaning black inside the standard ‘Origin’ trim or an optional grey inside the ‘Signature’ trim.

AFEELA 1 | Image: SHM

What Powers the AFEELA 1?

Drivetrain : AWD (All-Wheel Drive)

: AWD (All-Wheel Drive) Front motor output : 180 kW

: 180 kW Rear motor output : 180 kW

: 180 kW EPA estimated range : Up to 300 miles (483 km)

: Up to 300 miles (483 km) Type of rechargeable battery : Lithium-Ion

: Lithium-Ion Battery capacity : 91 kWh

: 91 kWh Charging type : NACS Supercharger

: NACS Supercharger DC charging : 150 kW

: 150 kW AC charging: 11 kW

The AFEELA 1 was set to be powered by a 91 kWh lithium-ion battery that sends power to the ground through dual 180kW electric motors. There was no specified 0-60mp/h or 0-100km/h time listed by the manufacturer. However, we’d have expected it to land around the low 4-second mark.

This is a similar drivetrain setup to that in most luxury EV sedans, including the Tesla Model S. However, the EPA-estimated range of 300 miles (483 km) is down on the cheaper Tesla, which offers up to 402 miles (647 km), and places it closer to the BMW i5, which boasts 295 miles (475 km).

Charging for AFEELA 1 was via a NACS connector, but it comes with a rather disappointing maximum DC charge rate of just 150 kW DC and 11 kW AC.

AFEELA 1 | Image: SHM

Who is the AFEELA 1 For?

When it was announced, AFEELA had the makings of a game-changing product for an EV future. Unfortunately, the AFEELA arrived two years too late, ready to disrupt a market that had already moved on, with features found in a handful of competitors in one form or another.

Sony Honda Mobility Inc. representative director, chairman and CEO, Yasuhide Mizuno, told attendees at CES 2023 that we’re reaching “an inflection point where the elements of a car is shifting from power and performance to software, networks, and user experiences.” However, the inflection point hasn’t arrived as quickly as anticipated, and consumer demand has shifted accordingly.

Even the name ‘AFEELA’ is a strange one, standing for ‘automation’ at the front, ‘feel’ in the middle, and ‘augmentation’ at the back end, which is not something most people would naturally associate with the car sitting in their driveway.

It was SHM’s idea to create a mobility solution device rather than a car with AFEELA. However, like all technology, the range, screens, and switchgear already look dated compared to its top-selling competitors, with large bezels, a yoke steering wheel, and an unappealing design. Heck, even BMW is about to unveil a pillar-to-pillar projected display. So with an exorbitant starting price and deliveries still 12-16 months away, the future of AFEELA looks challenging, to say the least.

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