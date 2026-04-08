EV Sales Spike in March as Petrol Prices and Supply Uncertainy Give Aussies a Reason to Switch

Australia’s combined EV sales hit 15,839 units in March 2026.

The combined EV market surged 88.9% year-over-year during March 2026.

Tesla’s Model Y dominated, but Model 3 sales dropped significantly year over year.

BYD flooded the market, securing major volume across multiple vehicle segments.

New Chinese startups like Zeekr are capturing massive market share from the start.

The data we’ve all been waiting for is in. Australia’s electric vehicle (EV) market experienced a BIG surge in March 2026. While we’re still short of calling this the moment the nation transitioned away from traditional combustion engines, this growth aligns with petrol pump pain, as national fuel prices spiked significantly, with regular unleaded surpassing $2.50 per litre and diesel pushing past $3.00. Before we get into the data, it‘s worth noting that petrol vehicle sales dropped 20.8% year over year (excluding hybrids), while diesel sales fell 10.1%.

When combining data from the industry’s two primary reporting bodies, total EV sales reached 15,839 units in the month. This represents an 88.9% combined market increase compared to the 8,385 total EVs sold in March 2025, proving that consumer appetite for battery-powered vehicles is accelerating rapidly as the cost of filling up climbs.

The bulk of this growth is reflected in the latest VFACTS National Report, which tracks the majority of automotive brands in the country. According to VFACTS, 12,194 fully electric vehicles were sold across the Passenger, SUV, and Light Commercial segments in March 2026. This marks a staggering 126.9% increase from the 5,374 electric vehicles sold during the same period last year. The driving force behind this electric vehicle boom is the rapid influx of Chinese car brands. Manufacturers hailing from China – such as BYD, MG, and newcomer Zeekr – are flooding the market with cheap, battery-powered options, contributing to a broader 49.1% year-over-year increase in all Chinese-made vehicles sold in Australia.

When we look at the data from the Electric Vehicle Council (EVC), which exclusively tracks sales for direct-to-consumer brands Tesla and Polestar. These two brands added 3,645 sales to the national tally in March 2026. This reflects a 21% increase from the 3,011 sales recorded for those brands in March 2025, ensuring that dedicated EV makers continue to expand their footprint as drivers desperately look for relief from rising transport costs.

Tesla Model Y L | Image: Supplied / Tesla

Best Selling EVs in March 2026

To truly understand where the market is heading, we examined the vehicles driving volume. True legacy models still hold the top spots, but an aggressive wave of new EV nameplates is rapidly rewriting the top end of the sales charts.

Here are the top 10 best-selling pure Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) for March 2026, combining both EVC and VFACTS data:

Rank Brand Model March 2026 Sales Segment 1 Tesla Model Y 2,818 SUV Medium 2 BYD Sealion 7 1,970 SUV Medium 3 Zeekr 7X 679 SUV Medium 4 Tesla Model 3 667 Passenger 5 Kia EV5 587 SUV Medium 6 BYD Atto 2 572 SUV Small 7 BYD Atto 1 488 Light 8 BYD Atto 3 466 SUV Medium 9 Kia EV3 461 SUV Small 10 MG MG4 451 Passenger Scroll horizontally to view full table

BYD Sealion 7 | Image: Supplied / BYD

Trends Dominating the EV Market in Australia

Through the first three months of the year, several distinct trends have emerged that are completely reshaping the automotive landscape.

BYD’s Segment Saturation

BYD Model January 2026 February 2026 March 2026 Q1 2026 Total Sealion 7 1,171 1,327 1,970 4,468 Atto 2 562 347 572 1,481 Atto 1 245 349 488 1,082 Scroll horizontally to view full table

BYD currently holds four out of the top 10 spots on the pure-EV sales list. Rather than relying on a single hero model, the brand is aggressively flooding every possible vehicle segment to capture market share. This strategy is paying off, with their pure EV models showing clear month-over-month increases. They captured a massive pure-EV volume with the mid-sized Sealion 7, recording 1,970 sales in March. Meanwhile, they are securing strong numbers with brand-new segment entries like the Atto 1, which sold 488 units, and the Atto 2 small SUV, which sold 572 units.

2025 Tesla Model Y in Glacier Blue | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Tesla’s Diverging Fortunes

Tesla Model January 2026 February 2026 March 2026 Q1 2026 Total Model Y 288 2,791 2,818 5,897 Model 3 213 483 667 1,363 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Tesla remains at the absolute top of the mountain with the Model Y, which surged to reach 2,818 sales in March. However, the brand’s heavy reliance on just two vehicles is showing cracks as consumer choices shift toward fresh-faced brands like BYD mentioned above and Zeekr, which we’ll talk about below.

The Model 3 sedan took a massive 39.6% year-over-year hit, slipping to fourth place on the pure EV charts. Breaking down the first quarter shows just how much the Model Y is single-handedly carrying the brand’s overall volume following a historically slow start to the year.

2026 Zeekr 7X | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

New Brands are Taking Over

Model January & February 2026 March 2026 Q1 2026 Total (YTD) Zeekr 7X 1,046 679 1,725 Geely EX5 831 606 1,437 Leapmotor B10 68 116 184 Leapmotor C10 39 54 93 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Given Japan’s and Europe’s firm grip on our market, it’s historically been difficult for new automotive brands to gain a foothold. However, the EV transition is completely altering those rules. There’s a wave of dedicated EV startups and newly launched nameplates bypassing the traditional decades-long brand-building process and securing instant volume.

Zeekr is the prime example, coming out of nowhere to claim third place on the pure-EV charts with its 7X medium SUV, recording 679 sales in March. This growth wasn’t a one-off spike either, as the model has steadily gained momentum since the start of the year. Geely has also made a big splash upon its return to the market, recording 1,208 total SUV sales for the month. This was heavily driven by their dedicated EX5 electric medium SUV, which moved an impressive 606 units. Other fresh Chinese entrants are starting to make their mark on the mainstream VFACTS charts, with Leapmotor proving it can immediately command segment share.

Leapmotor’s B10 small SUV recorded 116 sales in March, while its C10 medium SUV added another 54, bringing the brand’s total to 170 units for the month. We’re also seeing initial registrations from other brand-new market entrants, such as Denza (318 sales) and Deepal (63 sales).

Kia EV5 | Image: Supplied

Legacy Brands Leaning on Chinese Manufacturing

Model January 2026 February 2026 March 2026 Q1 2026 Total (YTD) Kia EV5 281 280 587 1,148 Hyundai Elexio 10 107 171 288 Scroll horizontally to view full table

It’s not just the new Chinese car brands leveraging their country’s massive EV production capabilities. Established legacy brands are increasingly sourcing vehicles from Chinese factories to achieve price parity, cut production costs, and remain competitive against the wave of affordable newcomers.

The Japanese will join the conversation soon, with Mazda announcing its new Changan Automotive-built CX-6e SUV, but for now, it’s the Koreans, Hyundai and Kia, who are actively utilising Chinese joint ventures to supply the Australian market with highly competitive, volume-selling models. The Kia EV5, manufactured specifically for our market in China, has found immediate success in the mid-size SUV segment. It recorded 587 sales in March 2026, bringing its year-to-date total to a strong 1,148 units. Following this exact playbook, Hyundai recently introduced the Elexio. Built by their Beijing joint venture, the Elexio hit the ground running with 171 sales in March 2026, bringing its Q1 total to 288 units.

Hyundai Elexio | Image: Supplied / Hyundai

What Does the Future of Australia’s New Vehicle Market Look Like?

The March 2026 sales figures show a market moving at two different speeds. Traditional fuel types are dropping off by double digits, while pure electric options are surging to a record 14.6% market share.

This tipping point is currently being driven by two forces. First is the pain at the petrol pump. With global fuel supply disruptions driving up costs, Australians are actively seeking relief from the cost of living. Not restricted to the new car showrooms, either, we’ve seen auction house Pickles report a 60% jump in used EV sales in March, while Commonwealth Bank recorded a massive 161% increase in EV finance demand over the same period.

The second, longer-term force guaranteeing this trajectory is the Australian Government’s New Vehicle Efficiency Standard (NVES). The critical 2026 performance period officially kicked off in January, introducing strict fleet emissions targets (117g/km for passenger cars) that will heavily penalise manufacturers selling high-polluting combustion vehicles. To offset these impending fines, automakers will be forced to aggressively push more affordable, battery-powered options to our shores to earn credits.

Between the immediate sting of high fuel prices and the structural hammer of the NVES, the Australian consumer’s default vehicle choice is rapidly shifting. Expect these EV adoption numbers to climb even steeper as the year progresses.